First FDA cleared Alzheimer's blood test set to improve diagnosis speed and accuracy: Shot

New blood tests that detect the characteristics of Alzheimer's disease are poised to change the way doctors diagnose and treat illnesses.

This kind of test It was cleared According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is for people over the age of 55 who already have memory problems or other signs and symptoms.

The results show whether the brain of people with cognitive symptoms has amyloid plaques, a mass of toxic proteins that accumulate in the spaces between brain cells. The presence of plaque in people with cognitive symptoms usually confirms the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

“I think blood tests will really revolutionize the way people with Alzheimer's disease are cared for and diagnosed,” he says. Dr. Howard PhillitChief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.

“Primary care physicians now have access to things that can provide a faster reading about whether or not a patient has Alzheimer's disease. Maria CarrilloChief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Disease Association.

One of the benefits of easily available blood tests is their more accurate diagnosis, Fillit says that primary care physicians currently only diagnose patients correctly around 60% of the time.

“Specialized neurologists get right like 70, 80% of the time,” he says. “Blood tests can lead to over 90%.”

a Pet scan It is the gold standard for detecting amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. However, this technology is costly and unavailable in many communities.

Another option is to test fluid from the spinal snake, an invasive procedure that most doctors and patients tend to avoid.

Already there Lab-developed blood tests It can indicate the presence of amyloid. However, the Lumipulse assay, created by diagnostic company Fujirebio, was the first to receive marketing clearance from the FDA.

Taking a test like this could mean that many people will be diagnosed when symptoms are still mild and can be treated.

a investigation The Alzheimer's Disease Association has found that the majority of older Americans will undergo blood tests to find out if they have the disease.

Those diagnosed while still in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease may be eligible to receive one of two Amyloid Reducing Drug It's going to the market now.

Lab-developed blood tests are primarily used by researchers or specialists in large medical centers. Tests cleared by the FDA could attract a much wider audience.

“It's done through rigorous assessments and provides guidance to prescribers on who is eligible and when the test should be offered,” Carrillo says.

As a result, more testing is needed for people in rural and underserved areas.

“Blood tests gave us the opportunity to truly democratize this type of test,” Carrillo said.

It also means many of the estimated ones 7.2 million Americans Those who are thought to live with Alzheimer's are likely to get a formal diagnosis.

To help health care providers advise these individuals, the Alzheimer's Disease Association writes guidelines on blood test results, what it means to live with illness, and how to talk to patients about treatment options.

This guidelines are expected this summer.