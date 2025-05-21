



Mouth taping, a growing trend in social media channels like Tiktok, poses serious health risks, especially for people with sleep disordered breathing and obstructive sleep apnea. PLOS 1. Research from St. Joseph's Healthcare London and the Western Schlich School of Medicine (Lawson) at the London Health Science Centre Institute (LHSCRI) also found no strong evidence of health benefits. This trend includes placing tape over the mouth to stop “mouth breathing” and instead promoting breathing through the nose while sleeping. Mouse taping is recommended by many social media influencers and celebrities. “It was a concern to us that celebrities and influencers support mouth recordings without scientific evidence,” said Dr. Brian Rotenberg, a researcher at Schlich Medicine and Dental and Lawson Lesli. “In the language of social media influencers, it looked a bit like 'SU', so we looked into what science is telling us about this trend and whether it's safe. ” Rotenberg cooperated With Jessley, a Schlich Medicine and Dental resident who trains at the London Health Science Centre (LHSC). Dr. Ellis Graham, head and neck surgeon for pediatric otolaryngologist at IWK Health. Rotenberg and his team explored 86 existing scientific studies on this topic, including a detailed review of 10 studies representing the experiences of 213 patients. The team found mouth taping: There is no strong scientific evidence of health benefits that contradict social media claims. It can exacerbate breathing for existing sleep disorders by limiting airflow, putting additional stress on the respiratory system, and increasing the risk of choking when a patient experiences nasal obstruction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haspyptxol8 “Our research shows that closing your mouth while you sleep is dangerous, especially among people who don't realize you have sleep apnea,” said Rotenberg, an ENT surgeon and sleep surgeon. “These individuals unconsciously exacerbate their symptoms and are at increased risk of serious health complications, such as heart disease.” Rotenberg and his team point to the importance of health research in combating misinformation and pseudoscience. “It's easy for misinformation to ramp out on social media. I've seen countless times over the past few years,” he said. Lee. “Health decisions need to be made based on strong scientific evidence. Our hope is for people to stop taping their mouths while they are sleeping and realize that it is dangerous. ”

