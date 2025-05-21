Measles is the second unvaccinated child in the same household contract: Waco-Mclennan County Health District





Waco, Texas (KWTX) – Waco -Mclennan County Public Health District announced it has confirmed a second case of measles in McLennan County. “This incident is a minor who has not been vaccinated and has been identified as household contact in the first confirmed case,” the health district said, “Both individuals are currently in quarantine and recovering at home.” Public health district confirmed on May 14th The first measles case in our area. Health officials said there have been no reported public local revelations related to these cases at this time. Patients were tested at a medical facility in Central Texas where infection control protocols were implemented. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely. “We're looking forward to seeing you in the process of doing things,” said Stephanie Alvey, interim director of the Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District. From the Health District: Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or spreading into the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Infected people will begin to develop symptoms within one to two weeks of exposure. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the Telltail rash flattens with several rising bumps, red spots on the face, spreading across the neck and the rest of the body. People are transmitted about four days before the rash appears four days later. Those who can eat measles should stay home during that period. Public Health Response and Recommendations Health Districts will provide contact tracing for all exposed individuals once people are tested positive and coordinated with healthcare providers to monitor and manage the situation. Residents are strongly encouraged as follows: • Check your vaccination status and make sure you are up to date with your MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. • Monitor symptoms if you are in contact with an infected individual. Copyright 2025 KWTX. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

