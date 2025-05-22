



Mosquitoes must be given malaria medication to clear the infection. Malaria parasites kill nearly 600,000 people a year, mainly children, spread by female mosquitoes when they drink blood. Current efforts aim to kill mosquitoes with insecticides rather than cure malaria. However, the Harvard team found a drug that could successfully remove malaria insects when absorbed into the feet. Drug cocktail coating bed net is a long-term purpose.

Sleeping under a bednet is one of the most successful ways to prevent malaria as mosquitoes hunt at night, which is the main malaria-protected mosquitoes. Vaccines are also recommended to protect children living in high-risk malaria regions. Both nets are physical barriers and contain insecticides that kill mosquitoes that land on them. However, mosquitoes are becoming resistant to insecticides in many countries, so chemicals no longer kill insects as effectively as they used to. “We were just killing mosquitoes, so we didn't try to kill the mosquito parasites directly before this,” says Harvard's Dr. Alexandra Probst. But she says that the approach “will no longer cut it.”

Researchers analyzed malaria DNA and found weak spots while infected with mosquitoes. They took a large library of potential drugs and narrowed it down to a list of 22 potential candidates. These were tested when female mosquitoes were given blood marsh contaminated with malaria. In articles about naturescientists explain two highly effective drugs that killed 100% of parasites. The drug was tested with similar materials as the bednet. “Even if the mosquito survives contact with the bednet, the internal parasites have been killed, so it has not yet transmitted malaria,” Dr. Probst said. “I think this is a really exciting approach because it's a whole new way to target the mosquitoes themselves.” She says that malaria parasites are unlikely to become drug resistant, as each person infected has billions of people, and each mosquito has fewer than five. The effects of the drugs last for a year online, and thus could be an inexpensive, long-term alternative to insecticides, researchers say. This approach has been proven in the laboratory. The next phase is already planned in Ethiopia to see if anti-malaria bednets are effective in the real world. It will take at least 6 years for all studies to be completed to know if this approach works. But the vision is to treat the bednet with both anti-malarial drugs and insecticides so that if one approach doesn't work, the other approaches do.

