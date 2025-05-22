A new study using US insurance data finds that people with HSV-1 face a greater probability of Alzheimer's disease, suggesting that antiviral drugs could help reduce that risk.

study: Relationship between herpes simplex virus type 1 and the risk of Alzheimer's disease: Retrospective cases – Control studies. Image credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Large American real-world data (RWD) provides further evidence of the association between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) infection and the onset of Alzheimer's disease (AD), pointing to the possibility of anti-transplant therapy being used for AD and related dementia.

recently BMJ Open A study from the US used RWD to investigate the association between HSV-1 and AD.

Alzheimer's disease and herpes virus

AD is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects individuals' thoughts, reasoning and memory. Almost 60% to 80% of people with AD develop dementia, causing a long-term medical burden. Currently, around 35.6 million people have been diagnosed with dementia worldwide, and the rapid increase is attributed to aging populations. Effective interventions are urgently needed to combat the increased incidence of AD worldwide.

Individuals with AD and associated dementia develop τ neurofibrilly tangles and a characteristic toxic protein aggregate in the center Nervous system Amyloid-β (Aβ) plaques are pathological features. Previous studies have revealed the role of exogenous pathogens, particularly HSV-1, in AD development.

HSV-1 is a common viral infection that occurs mostly in global populations between the ages of 0 and 49. Most children who suffer from this infection may remain asymptomatic. HSV-1 establishes the latency of the trigeminal ganglia, exhibits a periodic symptomatic response, causing ocular disease, oral ulcers, and rarely meningoencephalitis.

A study in a mouse model showed that HSV-1 infection leads to Aβ deposition and other AD-related changes. Furthermore, reactivation of HSV-1 infection caused changes in pathological features to occur in a dose-responsive form. Several real-world studies have shown that patients diagnosed with HSV-1 and other related neural variation viruses are at a higher risk of developing dementia. Interestingly, studies conducted in Taiwan, Sweden and France showed the protective effect of anti-transplants against dementia.

Scientists demonstrate the need for large-scale research based on real-world data to test the role of HSV-1 in AD development and the therapeutic efficacy of antihyapecs against dementia.

About the research

The current retrospective matching case control study used US-based national real-world data to demonstrate the association between HSV-1 and AD and AD-associated dementia (ADRD).

All relevant data on inpatient and outpatient prescribing and dosage medications were obtained from IQVIA Pharmmetrics Plus, the largest commercial claims database in the United States, including over 215 million candidates since 2006. This means that the percentage of HSV-1 diagnoses captured in this study is much lower than the actual prevalence of the general population. Furthermore, individuals over the age of 65 are underestimated in this dataset.

Cases of AD or ADRD were consistent with cases without a history of neurological disorders (controls) with a 1:1 ratio of gender, age, region, database entry year, and number of inpatient and outpatient healthcare visits. Two sets of matching and analysis were performed. The index date for cases was the date the patient was diagnosed with AD/ADRD between January 1, 2006 and June 30, 2021. For matched controls, all candidates were required to be over 50 years of age on the index date. Individuals diagnosed with HSV-1 and other herpesviruses, such as HSV-2 and cytomegalovirus (CMV), before index dates are recorded.

Survey results

The current study identified 395,654 patients with AD, of which 344,628 met eligibility criteria. These candidates matched control. Most of the AD group was female, with an average age of 73 years. AD patients belong to large, evenly distributed geographical regions.

Most patients with AD had more comorbidities and shorter follow-up times compared to individuals in the control group. In the current study, we also observed that 1,507 (0.44%) patients with AD also had a history of HSV-1. diagnosiscompared with 823 (0.24%) control subjects.

Conditional logistic regression analysis revealed that the diagnosis of HSV-1 was associated with AD with an adjusted odds ratio (OR) of 1.80. Stratified analyses showed that this association is increasingly prominent in the elderly population. Similar observations have been recorded in the ADRD study population. In this study, the association between HSV-2 and VZV, AD and AD, was specifically found, similar to HSV-1 and HSV-1, but no significant differences were observed in CMV.

Subset analysis demonstrated that 40% of the 2,330 patients with a history of HSV-1 and 40% of those receiving anti-transplant medication had a lower relative risk of developing AD (HR 0.83, 95% CI 0.74-0.92). It is important to note that this hazard ratio reflects a relative reduced risk within a group of individuals diagnosed with HSV-1, rather than in the general population. However, this observed association does not establish that anti-transplants prevent Alzheimer's disease. Further research is needed to determine whether causality exists.

Conclusion

The current study provides further evidence of the association between symptomatic HSV-1 infection and AD using large-scale real-world data. Most importantly, it is emphasized that anti-transplant therapy is associated with reduced risk of AD in individuals diagnosed with HSV-1. However, this study can establish a connection rather than a causal relationship, and only a few limitations should be noted, including HSV-1 and Alzheimer's disease, potential misclassification, and underestimation of older adults. Findings also suggest that the effects of neurodegeneration of HSV-1 are more evident due to progressive age and cumulative exposure. In the future, further research is needed to determine whether suppression of neural variation viruses can modify the natural history of AD and ADRD.