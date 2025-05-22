









The research described in this article was made possible in part by federal funds awarded to Harvard Chan's school scientists to protect and promote the health of all. The future of such research is now in question due to government actions to terminate numerous grants and contracts for scientific research and innovation across Harvard University and freeze funds. Immediate release: May 21, 2025 BOSTON, MA – A powerful combination of anti-malarial compounds added to the bednet to the bednet blocked parasite transmission in mosquitoes and avoided insecticide resistance, according to a new study led by researchers at the Harvard University School of Public Health. This finding dramatically expands our understanding of drugable targets in the development of mosquito stage parasites and lays the foundation for new and more effective ways to prevent malaria transmission. study It was opened naturally on May 21st. “Malaria control desperately needs innovation,” says a common author Castration of FlaminiaEileen Heinz gave professors of immunology and infectious diseases and investigators at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “This is an important step in the development of new mosquito-targeted malaria control strategies, which could lead to a new generation of effective anti-malarial layer networks.” Malaria is one of the leading infectious disease killers around the world, resulting in 2023 with 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths. One of the most commonly used malaria control tools, insecticide treatment bednets, are less effective. The researchers conducted the first system standard test by directly applying 81 antiparacic compounds. Anopheles Mosquitoes – Key Vector for Disease – Order Identifying What's Killed Falciparum Parasites cause more than 90% of human malaria cases worldwide. They found that 22 compounds were significantly impaired A. falciparum After development and further testing, we identified two highly active compounds that killed the parasite by inhibiting different sites in the parasite mitochondrial electron transport chain, the target of antimalarial compounds. When researchers incorporated these compounds into bednet-like prototypes, the compounds killed 100% of the parasites at very low concentrations. The compound retained activity even after 1 year, and efficiently killed parasites even when applied to anopheles Women up to four days before infection significantly reduce the chances of mosquitoes being infected. “This new malaria control strategy kills mosquitoes and blocks the transmission of parasites through mosquitoes without inducing resistance. This can extend the effective lifespan of the bednet.” Biological Sciences and Public Health Programs Through Harvard Chance School and Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. “Importantly, chemistry collaborators at Oregon Health and Science University were able to generate these compounds at a low cost, allowing this approach to be integrated into existing bednet infrastructure at competitive costs.” “Resistance to pesticides is undermining mosquito control efforts, especially in Africa. One of the major benefits of this strategy is that it focuses on killing parasites rather than mosquitoes.” Diane WorthRichard Pearson, a strong professor of infection. Other Harvard Chan co-authors are also included Federico Event, Selina Bopp, Kelsey AdamsTasneem Rinvee, Esrah du, and Naresh Singh. Support for this study was provided by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grants R01AI148646 and R01AI153404, and by Open Charitable and Excellent Venture Foundation Grant GV673604528. The Tres Cantos Open Lab Foundation, Medicine for Malaria Venture, and Malaria Drug Accelerator provided several compounds tested in this study. “In vivo screens of plasmodium targets in mosquito-based malaria control,” Alexandra S. Probst, Douglas G. Paton, Federicoa Petecchia, Serena Bop, Kelsey L. Adams, Tasnem A. Limby, Sovidgipou, Rolfwinter, Esla W. Dudeu, and Sabrinaya Hievers. Singh, Jannes Rodriguez, Pablo Castañeda Casado, Chiara Tamaro, Daisy Chen, Cara P. Godines Macias, Jasmine L. Jaramiro, Giovanna Poth, Michael J. Ruval, Aaron Nilsen, Elizabeth Wirth, Flaminia Catterruccia, Nature, May 21, 2025, doi: 10.1038/S41586-025-09039-2 Visit the Harvard Chance School website Latest News, press releaseand Events from the studio. For more information: Maya Brownstein

[email protected]

Harvard Chan Public Health School It is a community of innovative scientists, practitioners, educators and students dedicated to improving health and equity so that everyone can thrive. We work widely to investigate many factors that affect health, and to transform those insights into policies, programs and practices that prevent illness and promote the well-being of people around the world. It also educates thousands of public health leaders a year through degree programs, postdoc training, fellowships and continuing education courses. Founded in 1913 as America's first professional public health training program, the school continues to have an extraordinary impact from infectious diseases to environmental justice, the health system and beyond.

Diane F. Worth

Richard Pearson: A strong professor of infection

