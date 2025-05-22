Health
Long-term antidepressant use associated with a higher risk of withdrawal symptoms
People who have been taking antidepressants for more than two years are virtually more likely to experience withdrawal symptoms compared to short-term users when they receive medication, finding a new study led by UCL researchers.
Additionally, long-term users tend to experience longer withdrawal symptoms and longer periods of long-term experiences than short-term users, and according to published results, they are less likely to be able to stop taking the drug. Psychiatry the study.
“Our findings confirm that many researchers have long doubted,” said Dr. Mark Horowitz, the lead author of the study, which visited clinical researchers in the UCL Department of Psychiatry.
“It's easy for people who only take antidepressants for a short period of time, but these drugs are generally used for a long time. Half of the UK taking antidepressants have taken medication for at least a year, and the majority of antidepressants in the US have taken them for more than two years.”
The study was based on survey responses from 310 English participants who had access to NHS primary care therapy services and attempted to stop taking prescription antidepressants at one point. Most participants (62%) reported that antidepressants were helpful to them.
Respondents were asked about an extensive list of potential withdrawal symptoms and self-reported whether symptoms were mild, moderate, or severe. All groups, 79% reported at least one withdrawal symptom, and 45% experienced symptoms classified as moderate or severe (30% and 15%, respectively).
All over the group, 38% said they were unable to stop antidepressants when they tried to do so, up to 79% among those who had been taking antidepressants for more than two years.
Because some withdrawal symptoms (such as anxiety, worsening, agitation, fatigue) overlap with depression or anxiety symptoms and may represent recurrence, the researchers separated them and found that 76% of respondents experienced non-emotional withdrawal symptoms, such as dizziness, headache, vertigo, or disease.
In an analysis conducted by researchers at UCL Psychology & Language Sciences, the team discovered whether someone was a major determinant of how long someone was taking antidepressants, incidence, severity, and duration of withdrawal effect, and whether someone could stop taking the medication. The differences between short-term and long-term users were not explained by the severity of underlying depression or anxiety disorders.
Researchers found that people who took antidepressants for more than two years are 10 times more likely to experience withdrawal effects than those who took them less than six months.
Of those taking antidepressants for more than 2 years, 64% reported moderate or severe withdrawal effects (25% reported severe effects), while of those taking the drug within six months, the majority (73%) reported only mild or mild symptoms, while only 7% experienced severe withdrawal symptoms.
For long-term users, 30% reported withdrawal symptoms lasting longer than three months, with 12% experiencing such symptoms for more than one year, while only 10.5% of short-term users experienced withdrawal symptoms for more than three months. For most short-term users, withdrawal symptoms resolved within 4 weeks.
This is one reason to use more antidepressants than necessary. This is because doing so can make it difficult to stop using it later. ”
Dr. Mark Horowitz Visits Clinical Researcher in the UCL Division of Psychiatry
Researchers say one limitation of the study was that the survey response rate was less than one in five (18%). Respondents may have been eager to respond to the survey if they experienced withdrawal symptoms, but the survey did not focus solely on withdrawal.
Researchers asked if people were slowly and slowly relieving antidepressants or if they had quit everything at once, but the results were inconclusive as they were not nervous for more than four weeks. Researchers say further research is needed on how it is best to taper from antidepressants and how it alleviates withdrawal symptoms, as other studies suggest that taper is beneficial.
Senior author, Professor Joanna Mondliev (UCL Department of Psychiatry), said: “Since withdrawal symptoms are commonly experienced by people coming out of antidepressants, we recommend that anyone who wants to take the medication consult with an informed healthcare professional to do so.”
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Horowitz, Massachusetts, et al. (2025). Retreatment benefits and duration of use of antidepressants: A survey of patients enrolled in primary care psychotherapy services. Psychiatric Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.psychres.2025.116497.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250521/Long-term-antidepressant-use-linked-to-higher-risk-of-withdrawal-symptoms.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “The family is the most fundamental constituent of society”
- British signs hand over the control of the caros system | Political news
- The 10 best American beaches for 2025, according to Dr Beach
- Conservatives were disposed of doubts in the future of the main trump bill
- The Crete earthquake was appointed: the earthquake was 6.1 more severe
- Trump says he just found the “best word”. It has been used since the 1500s
- Johnson favored the authoritarian approach to pandemic sanctions, said the investigation
- Women's Tennis Stars Delete and Cross earn ITA All-American Honors-LSU
- Selby woman arrested after getting sick using weight loss jab
- Indonesia ensures an investment of US $ 4 for the Nusantara capital project
- Public sectors threaten pay rise
- China supports the EU with “ no more strategic autonomy '': XI