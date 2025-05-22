People who have been taking antidepressants for more than two years are virtually more likely to experience withdrawal symptoms compared to short-term users when they receive medication, finding a new study led by UCL researchers.

Additionally, long-term users tend to experience longer withdrawal symptoms and longer periods of long-term experiences than short-term users, and according to published results, they are less likely to be able to stop taking the drug. Psychiatry the study.

“Our findings confirm that many researchers have long doubted,” said Dr. Mark Horowitz, the lead author of the study, which visited clinical researchers in the UCL Department of Psychiatry.

“It's easy for people who only take antidepressants for a short period of time, but these drugs are generally used for a long time. Half of the UK taking antidepressants have taken medication for at least a year, and the majority of antidepressants in the US have taken them for more than two years.”

The study was based on survey responses from 310 English participants who had access to NHS primary care therapy services and attempted to stop taking prescription antidepressants at one point. Most participants (62%) reported that antidepressants were helpful to them.

Respondents were asked about an extensive list of potential withdrawal symptoms and self-reported whether symptoms were mild, moderate, or severe. All groups, 79% reported at least one withdrawal symptom, and 45% experienced symptoms classified as moderate or severe (30% and 15%, respectively).

All over the group, 38% said they were unable to stop antidepressants when they tried to do so, up to 79% among those who had been taking antidepressants for more than two years.

Because some withdrawal symptoms (such as anxiety, worsening, agitation, fatigue) overlap with depression or anxiety symptoms and may represent recurrence, the researchers separated them and found that 76% of respondents experienced non-emotional withdrawal symptoms, such as dizziness, headache, vertigo, or disease.

In an analysis conducted by researchers at UCL Psychology & Language Sciences, the team discovered whether someone was a major determinant of how long someone was taking antidepressants, incidence, severity, and duration of withdrawal effect, and whether someone could stop taking the medication. The differences between short-term and long-term users were not explained by the severity of underlying depression or anxiety disorders.

Researchers found that people who took antidepressants for more than two years are 10 times more likely to experience withdrawal effects than those who took them less than six months.

Of those taking antidepressants for more than 2 years, 64% reported moderate or severe withdrawal effects (25% reported severe effects), while of those taking the drug within six months, the majority (73%) reported only mild or mild symptoms, while only 7% experienced severe withdrawal symptoms.

For long-term users, 30% reported withdrawal symptoms lasting longer than three months, with 12% experiencing such symptoms for more than one year, while only 10.5% of short-term users experienced withdrawal symptoms for more than three months. For most short-term users, withdrawal symptoms resolved within 4 weeks.

This is one reason to use more antidepressants than necessary. This is because doing so can make it difficult to stop using it later. ”

Researchers say one limitation of the study was that the survey response rate was less than one in five (18%). Respondents may have been eager to respond to the survey if they experienced withdrawal symptoms, but the survey did not focus solely on withdrawal.

Researchers asked if people were slowly and slowly relieving antidepressants or if they had quit everything at once, but the results were inconclusive as they were not nervous for more than four weeks. Researchers say further research is needed on how it is best to taper from antidepressants and how it alleviates withdrawal symptoms, as other studies suggest that taper is beneficial.

Senior author, Professor Joanna Mondliev (UCL Department of Psychiatry), said: “Since withdrawal symptoms are commonly experienced by people coming out of antidepressants, we recommend that anyone who wants to take the medication consult with an informed healthcare professional to do so.”