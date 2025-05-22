Health
Donanemab has been approved in Australia for treatment of Alzheimer's disease
Drugs that have been found to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by removing proteins in the brain have been approved for use in Australia.
The Department of Treatment and Products (TGA) has approved a drug called donanemab for patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.
The drug is administered as an intravenous infusion through the arm every four weeks for up to 18 months, and clinical trials have shown to be useful in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.
It's not a cure and does not stop cognitive decline, but it slows down illnesses and allows people to have a better quality of life for longer.
However, the drug, already approved in the UK and the US, is not listed in the drug benefit scheme at this stage. This means that it is not subsidized by the government and costs between $40,000 and $80,000 a year to manage.
The researchers said the fact that the TGA approved was especially news for the dementia community after a similar treatment called Lecanemab was denied registration by TGA last year due to safety risks.
Alzheimer's disease is characterized by two proteins that accumulate in the brain, amyloid and tau.
Donanemab works by removing amyloid, which can destroy neurons in the brain and prevent messages from moving properly.
This drug is an antibody that attaches to amyloid and activates the immune system in the brain to remove amyloid.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, the main cause of death in Australian women and the second most common cause of death in men.
Dementia Research Director at the Memory Clinic at Michael Woodward, Austin Health in Melbourne, said this was a “very important development” as drugs have been slightly effective at targeting symptoms rather than underlying diseases.
For those with less disease progression, donanemab can remove amyloid to levels below the diagnostic threshold, said Professor Woodward, a researcher in donanemab clinical trials.
“It slows degradation by about 30%. It's very important because if you have Alzheimer's, you already function in the 70s or 80s, for another six or 12 months, helping your grandchildren, going to events, remembering daily activities.
At that stage, amyloid buildup is too heavy and will not work for people with moderate to severe dementia.
Side effects require close monitoring
Amy Brodman, who leads the Cognitive Health Initiative at Monash University, compared the approval of donanemab to when antiviral agents were first introduced to slow the progression of HIV.
“It's not a cure, we need to manage expectations, but that's the beginning of the treatment we hope we have, and it's the cry of armor,” Professor Brodman said.
Donanemab is not without risk. The two main side effects are swelling and bleeding in the brain.
This is thought to be the result of overactivation of brain immune mechanisms.
During the clinical trial, three people died from swelling or bleeding in the brain, and about a quarter of participants showed some form of swelling.
Professor Brodtmann said complications are often symptomatic and requires regular MRI scans to detect side effects early.
“I feel relieved by the fact that very few people had to cancel their trial due to swelling or bleeding, but I need to make sure people are being monitored properly.“
It is a TGA requirement that anyone with two copies of the Alzheimer's disease gene, called ApoE4, has a high risk of brain swelling and bleeding and is unable to take donanemab, so it is a TGA requirement that patients considering the drug must undergo genetic testing to check for this gene.
Professor Brodman, who was involved in clinical trials and donanemab's scientific advisory board, said there is a network of cognitive services to personally administer the drug in most cities around Australia.
Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the drug, said the Donanemab application listed on PBS would be reviewed by the advisory board in July.
Donanemab was approved for use in the UK last year, but is only available for personal use as it is not deemed cost-effective enough to subsidize from the National Health System (NHS).
