Australia approves new drugs for treating early Alzheimer's disease | Alzheimer's disease

Australia's drug regulators have approved the new drug to treat early stages of Alzheimer's disease, but experts warn that less than one in five people with dementia are eligible for treatments that could cost more than $80,000.

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has registered Donanemab, which was sold under the brand name Kisunla and developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

Donanemab is administered as an intravenous infusion of the arm every four weeks for up to 18 months and functions by targeting amyloid proteins in the brain. Researchers believe it contributes to Alzheimer's disease.

Registration is the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in 25 years, and treatment will affect the outcome of the disease for the first time, says Professor Christopher Lowe, director of the Australian Dementia Network.

The drug, which was approved 20 years ago, temporarily improved symptoms, but “this actually slows down the rate of decline by about a third,” Lowe said.

This is an “important first step” that hopes to eventually use a combination of medications to stop the disease progression, but Lowe warned that “expectations may be a little high as most people with Alzheimer's disease are not actually eligible for this.”

To qualify for a drug, a person must be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, a mild cognitive impairment stage, and is not affected by risk factors for the drug, he said.

“The biggest obstacle is that people are diagnosed as being too late if they are already past the very early stages of Alzheimer's.”

The drug is also associated with side effects of brain swelling and bleeding that occur at a much higher incidence in people carrying the two ApoEε4 genes.

The TGA registration excludes gene carriers. He says this is an “unfortunate situation” because the genetic mutation itself increases the risk of developing young Alzheimer's disease in his 60s.

Before starting treatment, patients should be tested to determine their genetic status and undergo an MRI scan to detect early signs of cerebral hemorrhage and swelling. Patients should also undergo continuous MRI monitoring for cerebral hemorrhage during treatment.

“We actually estimate that only about 10-20% of people with dementia are suitable for drugs, but that's still a huge number given that there are 400,000 people with dementia in Australia and perhaps 40,000 people are diagnosed each year,” Lowe said.

To qualify for treatment, patients should also confirm an early Alzheimer's disease diagnosis via lumbar puncture or amyloid PET scans that can confirm the presence of amyloid proteins. This drug is not included in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Program (PBS).

“This treatment probably costs $80,000 and individuals will now have to pay it out of their pocket. The drug itself will probably be around $40,000, but then you can also pay specialist fees, infusion fees, MRI scans and amyloid PET scans.”

Skip past newsletter promotions Sign up for Breaking News Australia Get the most important news while breaking Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. See us for more information Privacy Policy. Protect your website and Google using Google Recaptcha Privacy Policy and terms of service Apply. After the newsletter promotion

Eli Lilly applied for the inclusion of Kisunla in PBS, which will be reviewed by the Pharmaceutical Benefity Advisory Committee (PBAC) in July.

“But there is still a fair way to determine whether this will be refunded by the federal government,” Health Minister Mark Butler said Thursday.

“We also need to consider the relevant scans that need to be done for our patients.

“It's a bit of a way, but it's very exciting news for the Alzheimer's community,” Butler said.

there was Disputes among researchers Slowing down the rate of decline by a third is important enough to guarantee the risk of this class of drug carrying.

“The patients and their families must be completely aware that they have to make that decision. Perhaps they will buy them for a few extra years before they reach the stage of severe dementia, and they must decide whether the money and risks are worth it.”

“We welcome measures to improve the lives of dementia, families and caregivers, which are the second leading cause of Australians along with dementia and the main cause of death among Australian women,” said Professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO of Australia.

The Australian Dementia Network is conducting a test where GPS can provide blood tests to confirm Alzheimer's disease. This helps build the ability of a doctor to diagnose and help people get treatment faster.