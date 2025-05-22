Dog isolated after killing a rabies skunk in New Jersey Yard – NBC10 Philadelphia





The South Jersey dog ​​is in quarantine after killing a rabid skunk in the yard last week, according to Camden County officials. All this unfolded on Friday, May 16, when the dog found and killed a skunk in the backyard of Cherry Hill's house, officials said. Officials said an officer with animal control picked up the skunk and took it for a rabies test. The Camden County Health Department was notified by the lab on May 21 that a rabies skunk tested positive. The dog owners were informed of the skunk test results, and their dogs have now been in “confinement” for four months, explained Camden County officials. Tips for protecting your pet from rabies: Stay up to date with all dogs, cats and ferret vaccinations.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so that they do not come into contact with wild animals. If your pet is being bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate help from the animal veterinarian.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may not have been vaccinated and can contract the disease. Tips for protecting yourself from rabies: Enjoy wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, and foxes from afar.

Treat wild animals with open trash or liters, feed them, and do not unintentionally attract them.

Do not adopt wild animals or take them home.

Do not try to raise sick animals in a healthy way. Call animal control or animal rescue agency.

Teach children not to deal with unfamiliar animals in the wild or domestic, even if they are friendly.

Bats prevent them from entering residential and occupying spaces in housing, churches, schools and other similar areas.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wildlife and be careful around dogs in developing countries. Rabies is common in developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Tens of thousands of people die from rabies every year in these countries. For more information about rabies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, see click here. You can also call 856-374-6370 to ask the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services about rabies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/dog-killed-rabid-skunk-camden-county-new-jersey/4191195/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos