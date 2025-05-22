Health
Who is eligible for Covid Shot? Things you need to know about the latest changes to the FDA
The FDA will no longer recommend annual Covid vaccinations for healthy people under the age of 65, officials said.
Adults over the age of 65 and those over 6 months with one or more chronic or underlying health conditions, such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, pregnancy, etc., are advised to get the latest shots.
New randomized clinical trials will need to be conducted on young healthy populations in order to obtain approval for the covid vaccines in other groups in the future, according to FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin McCurry and Dr. Vinayak Prasad, who directs the FDA's Center for Biological Evaluation and Research.
“The FDA approves vaccines for high-risk people, while also demanding robust gold standard data on low-risk people.” McCalley and Prasad wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday.
This shift was a significant departure from previous guidance, recommending the annual Covid vaccine for everyone over six months. The FDA's new blueprint is outlined in Journal Articlesan estimated 100 million to 200 million people are eligible under the new guidelines.
Requesting an exam “providing information desperately coveted by healthcare providers and Americans,” writes Makary and Prasad.
However, other experts are worried about hampering the country's ability to develop timely vaccines against future pathogens, but now they are withholding vaccine doses from healthy people who want further protection. These new FDA recommendations appear to have been “hurried to the agenda” without a scientific review of vaccine science experts, said Dr. Gregory Poland, president of the Atria Research Institute. It also raises questions about how the FDA will adjust both future and existing medicine, and the extent to which expert input will be included.
The FDA move appears to be ahead of the scheduled meeting of the CDC Advisory Panel in June. There, experts usually meet to discuss vaccine recommendations.
This is what recent changes mean for you.
Under the new recommendation, who should get the Covid vaccine?
According to the FDA, healthy adults under the age of 65 and children over 6 months are not advised to receive the updated Covid vaccine in the future.
Officials from the current Trump administration claimed that the virus had infected many Americans “multiple times” on Tuesday, and “a reduction in the post-dose standard decline,” Prasad said.
There are a few exceptions for those with underlying conditions, including:
- asthma
- cancer
- Diabetes
- pregnancy
- depression
- Chronic Lung Disease
- HIV
The FDA will increase the influence of regulations and require pharmaceutical companies to conduct randomized clinical trials with vaccines used within young healthy populations before they can grant licenses.
What does these community shot changes mean for families and care workers?
The vaccine range remains the same as those over 65 years old, or those over 6 months with underlying risk factors, but people who share life or near quarters may not be able to get the same protection. Healthy people living in the same household or in the health care and chronically ill childcare provider are not eligible to receive the latest doses based on these recommendations.
These restrictions could lead to a continuous reduction in covid vaccine uptake.
Abram Wagner, an assistant professor of epidemiology and global public health at the University of Michigan, said historically the United States has “not had a good targeting and tailoring approach” to vaccine access. “The more restrictions are introduced, the more difficult it is to get a vaccine.”
Why did the FDA say a change to the COVID vaccine was necessary?
FDA officials pointed to similar recommendations in other countries, including Canada, Denmark and Australia, as a testimony to the policy change.
“The current US strategy appears to encourage all babies and teens and children, healthy Americans and high-risk Americans to win boosters each year. Prasad agreed, adding, “Now we're side by side with the rest of the world.”
Overall, Bill Hannaj, an epidemiology professor at Harvard's Chan School of Public Health, said it was “pretty reasonable” to say that not everyone would benefit equally from receiving the Covid vaccine. However, he said that FDA officials “have a healthcare system that is normally considered socialized in this country.”
Where is the Trump administration protecting the vaccine?
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been the founder and chairman of the Anti-Vaccin Advocacy Agency for many years. It's Kennedy Measles at Senate hearing Tuesday – Supporting support for the Munz-Lubera vaccineWhen asked last week Kennedy said whether he supported vaccinating his child. He doesn't think people should take medical advice from him.. During his confirmation hearing, senators on both sides of the aisle expressed concern about Kennedy's attitude and the importance of a realised vaccine.
In recent years, public confidence in vaccines and vaccination in the United States has been declining. Prasad called this trend in attitude “repulsion,” leading to “a decrease in the proportion of important and important vaccine programs.” This includes the MMR vaccine, which is “clearly established as safe and highly effective.” Makary and Prasad wrote in Nejm.
McCurry announced Thursday, days before Covid's recommendations were announced. He had planned “Unleashing a massive framework” on FDA's expectations for vaccine makers.
The new changes to Covid vaccine recommendations were partly unexpected as the Centers at the Disease Control usually provide official guidelines on who should get what. The FDA regulates the use of vaccines, medicines and medical devices based on whether they are safe and effective. The CDC's advisory committee on vaccination practices is expected to meet in late June and is expected to discuss who should receive the Covid vaccine.
Does insurance cover the latest vaccines? Can people who want a shot get it?
On Tuesday, McCurry said the FDA would stick to “a general promise that it will not remove the vaccine from an already approved market.”
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, said the agency could add a clause that would allow healthy people under the age of 65 to be vaccinated against Covid.
However, unless insurers are “not standardized based on vaccine schedules,” people may have to pay these doses out of their pocket, as insurers are unlikely to cover covid vaccines for healthy populations. “Given the current politics, I don't see that the CDC supports anything against what the DHHS and the FDA are doing.”
How will these changes affect the next Covid booster?
Changes announced by the FDA could cause significant delays if a more agile response to a rapidly moving virus, such as SARS-COV-2, is required. Requiring clinical trials of vaccines targeting rapidly changing pathogens is “not feasible,” Wagner said.
“This really cuts down on vaccine development and use,” Poland said.
It is also unclear how these changes will lead to more people being vaccinated, Hanage said.
“Make it even more difficult for people who want to get the vaccine,” he said. “This is practically a rude duty for many Americans.”
|
