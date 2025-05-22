Evolution, spread and impact of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza A viruses

Krammer, F. et al. Influenza. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 4, 3 (2018).

Office International des Épizooties. Avian influenza (including infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza viruses). Chapter 3.3.4. OIE https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/fr/Health_standards/tahm/3.03.04_AI.pdf (2021).

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Animal health. Global avian influenza viruses with zoonotic potential situation update. FAO https://www.fao.org/animal-health/situation-updates/global-aiv-with-zoonotic-potential/bird-species-affected-by-h5nx-hpai/en (2025).

Caserta, L. C. et al. Spillover of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus to dairy cattle. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07849-4 (2024). Early insights in clinical, pathological and epidemiological information of the current influenza outbreak in dairy cattle in the USA.

Karakus, U. et al. H19 influenza A virus exhibits species-specific MHC class II receptor usage. Cell Host Microbe 32, 1089–1102.e10 (2024).

Webster, R. G., Bean, W. J., Gorman, O. T., Chambers, T. M. & Kawaoka, Y. Evolution and ecology of influenza A viruses. Microbiol. Rev. 56, 152–179 (1992).

Olsen, B. et al. Global patterns of influenza A virus in wild birds. Science 312, 384–388 (2006).

Wu, Y., Wu, Y., Tefsen, B., Shi, Y. & Gao, G. F. Bat-derived influenza-like viruses H17N10 and H18N11. Trends Microbiol. 22, 183–191 (2014).

Drake, J. W. Rates of spontaneous mutation among RNA viruses. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 90, 4171–4175 (1993).

Stieneke-Gröber, A. et al. Influenza virus hemagglutinin with multibasic cleavage site is activated by furin, a subtilisin-like endoprotease. EMBO J. 11, 2407–2414 (1992).

De Bruin, A. C. M. et al. Hemagglutinin subtype specificity and mechanisms of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus genesis. Viruses 14, 1566 (2022).

Kuiken, T., van den Brand, J., van Riel, D., Pantin-Jackwood, M. & Swayne, D. E. Comparative pathology of select agent influenza a virus infections. Vet. Pathol. 47, 893–914 (2010).

Carnaccini, S. & Perez, D. R. H9 influenza viruses: an emerging challenge. Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Med. 10, a038588 (2020).

Wang, X. et al. Epidemiology of avian influenza A H7N9 virus in human beings across five epidemics in mainland China, 2013–17: an epidemiological study of laboratory-confirmed case series. Lancet Infect. Dis. 17, 822–832 (2017).

Zhang, Y. et al. Genetic analysis and biological characterization of H10N3 influenza A viruses isolated in China from 2014 to 2021. J. Med. Virol. 95, e28476 (2023).

Cui, P. et al. Analysis of avian influenza A (H3N8) viruses in poultry and their zoonotic potential, China, September 2021 to May 2022. Eur. Surveill. 28, 2200871 (2023).

Li, B. et al. The PB2 co-adaptation of H10N8 avian influenza virus increases the pathogenicity to chickens and mice. Transbound. Emerg. Dis. 69, 1794–1803 (2022).

Guan, Y., Shortridge, K. F., Krauss, S. & Webster, R. G. Molecular characterization of H9N2 influenza viruses: were they the donors of the ‘internal’ genes of H5N1 viruses in Hong Kong? Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 96, 9363–9367 (1999).

Pereira, H. G., Tůmová, B. & Law, V. G. Avian influenza A viruses. Bull. World Health Organ. 32, 855–860 (1965).

Kaleta, E. F. & Rülke, C. P. A. in Avian Influenza (ed. Swayne, D. E.) 145–189 (Wiley, 2008).

Poultry production. Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/poultry-production-tonnes (2023).

Xu, W. et al. Evolutionary dynamics of mexican lineage H5N2 avian influenza viruses. Viruses 14, 958 (2022).

de Jong, J. C., Claas, E. C. J., Osterhaus, A. D. M. E., Webster, R. G. & Lim, W. L. A pandemic warning? Nature 389, 554 (1997).

Shortridge, K. F. et al. Characterization of avian H5N1 influenza viruses from poultry in Hong Kong. Virology 252, 331–342 (1998).

Xu, X., Subbarao, K., Cox, N. J. & Guo, Y. Genetic characterization of the pathogenic influenza A/Goose/Guangdong/1/96 (H5N1) virus: similarity of its Hemagglutinin gene to those of H5N1 viruses from the 1997 outbreaks in Hong Kong. Virology 261, 15–19 (1999).

Smith, G. J. D., Donis, R. O. & World health organization/World organisation for animal health/Food and agriculture organization (WHO/OIE/FAO) H5 evolution working group. Nomenclature updates resulting from the evolution of avian influenza A(H5) virus clades 2.1.3.2a, 2.2.1, and 2.3.4 during 2013–2014. Influenza Other Respir. Viruses 9, 271–276 (2015).

Ellis, T. M. et al. Investigation of outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in waterfowl and wild birds in Hong Kong in late 2002. Avian Pathol. 33, 492–505 (2004). Description of early events around the emergence and spread of Gs/Gd viruses in Southeast Asia, in particular, events related to spillovers to wild aquatic birds.

Sims, L. D. et al. Avian influenza in Hong Kong 1997–2002. Avian Dis. 47, 832–838 (2003).

Tran, T. H. et al. Avian influenza A (H5N1) in 10 patients in Vietnam. N. Engl. J. Med. 350, 1179–1188 (2004).

Peiris, J. S. M. et al. Re-emergence of fatal human influenza A subtype H5N1 disease. Lancet 363, 617–619 (2004).

Sonnberg, S., Webby, R. J. & Webster, R. G. Natural history of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1. Virus Res. 178, 63–77 (2013). This article provides a comprehensive overview of the emergence of the Gs/Gd virus lineage and the first two intercontinental expansions across Eurasia and Africa of clades 2.2. and 2.3.2.1.

Guan, Y. et al. H5N1 influenza viruses isolated from geese in Southeastern China: evidence for genetic reassortment and interspecies transmission to ducks. Virology 292, 16–23 (2002).

Hulse-Post, D. J. et al. Role of domestic ducks in the propagation and biological evolution of highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza viruses in Asia. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 102, 10682–10687 (2005).

Chen, H. et al. H5N1 virus outbreak in migratory waterfowl. Nature 436, 191–192 (2005).

Feare, C. J., Kato, T. & Thomas, R. Captive rearing and release of bar-headed geese (Anser indicus) in China: a possible HPAI H5N1 virus infection route to wild birds. J. Wildl. Dis. 46, 1340–1342 (2010).

Vijaykrishna, D. et al. Evolutionary dynamics and emergence of panzootic H5N1 influenza viruses. PLoS Pathog. 4, e1000161 (2008).

Fusaro, A. et al. Disentangling the role of Africa in the global spread of H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza. Nat. Commun. 10, 5310 (2019).

Lvov, D. K. et al. Evolution of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus in natural ecosystems of northern Eurasia (2005–08). Avian Dis. 54, 483–495 (2010).

Saad, M. D. et al. Possible avian influenza (H5N1) from migratory bird, Egypt. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 13, 1120–1121 (2007).

King, J., Harder, T., Conraths, F. J., Beer, M. & Pohlmann, A. The genetics of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses of subtype H5 in Germany, 2006–2020. Transbound. Emerg. Dis. 68, 1136–1150 (2021).

Verhagen, J. H., Fouchier, R. A. M. & Lewis, N. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses at the wild–domestic bird interface in Europe: future directions for research and surveillance. Viruses 13, 212 (2021).

Sharshov, K. et al. Avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak among wild birds, Russia, 2009. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 16, 349–351 (2010).

Lee, Y.-J. et al. Novel reassortant influenza A(H5N8) viruses, South Korea, 2014. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 20, 1087–1089 (2014).

The Global Consortium for H5N8 and Related Influenza Viruses. Role for migratory wild birds in the global spread of avian influenza H5N8. Science 354, 213–217 (2016). This article provides a good overview on the first spread of Gs/Gd viruses to North America across the Bering Strait, including the role of migratory wild birds.

Banyard, A. C. et al. Detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b in great skuas: a species of conservation concern in Great Britain. Viruses 14, 212 (2022).

Lane, J. V. et al. High pathogenicity avian influenza (H5N1) in northern gannets (Morus bassanus): global spread, clinical signs and demographic consequences. Ibis 166, 633–650 (2024).

Rijks, J. M. et al. Mass mortality caused by highly pathogenic influenza A(H5N1) virus in sandwich terns, the Netherlands, 2022. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 28, 2538–2542 (2022).

European Food Safety Authority. Avian influenza overview September–December 2023. EFSA J. 21, e8539 (2023).

Alkie, T. N. et al. A threat from both sides: multiple introductions of genetically distinct H5 HPAI viruses into Canada via both East Asia–Australasia/Pacific and Atlantic flyways. Virus Evol. 8, veac077 (2022). This article provides evidence that Gs/Gd viruses are spreading between the Eastern and Western Hemispheres much more frequently than was previously anticipated.

Caliendo, V. et al. Transatlantic spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 by wild birds from Europe to North America in 2021. Sci. Rep. 12, 11729 (2022).

Günther, A. et al. Iceland as stepping stone for spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus between Europe and North America. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 28, 2383–2388 (2022).

Jimenez-Bluhm, P. et al. Detection and phylogenetic analysis of highly pathogenic A/H5N1 avian influenza clade 2.3.4.4b virus in Chile, 2022. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 12, 2220569 (2023).

Leguia, M. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) in marine mammals and seabirds in Peru. Nat. Commun. 14, 5489 (2023).

Banyard, A. C. et al. Detection and spread of high pathogenicity avian influenza virus H5N1 in the Antarctic region. Nat. Commun. 15, 7433 (2024). This article reports on the first detections of Gs/Gd viruses in the Antarctic region in wild birds and marine mammals, thus posing a serious threat to Antarctic wildlife.

Badara, O. World Organisation for Animal Health. Wildlife under threat as avian influenza reaches Antarctica (WOAH, 2024); https://www.woah.org/en/wildlife-under-threat-as-avian-influenza-reaches-antarctica/.

Un equipo científico del CSIC identifica 14 nuevos casos de animales infectados con el virus de la gripe aviar. Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades https://www.ciencia.gob.es/Noticias/2024/Agosto/gripe-aviar.html (2024).

Keawcharoen, J. et al. Avian influenza H5N1 in tigers and leopards. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 10, 2189–2191 (2004).

Veldhuis Kroeze, E. J. B. & Kuiken, T. in Animal Influenza (ed. Swayne, D. E.) 557–593 (Wiley, 2016).

Nidom, C. A. et al. Influenza A (H5N1) viruses from pigs, Indonesia. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 16, 1515–1523 (2010).

Puryear, W. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus outbreak in New England seals, United States. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 29, 786–791 (2023).

Gamarra-Toledo, V. et al. Mass mortality of sea lions caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 29, 2553–2556 (2023). First report on the mass mortality event caused by Gs/Gd virus in sea lions in South America.

Tomás, G. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus infections in pinnipeds and seabirds in Uruguay: implications for bird–mammal transmission in South America. Virus Evol. 10, veae031 (2024).

Uhart, M. M. et al. Epidemiological data of an influenza A/H5N1 outbreak in elephant seals in Argentina indicates mammal-to-mammal transmission. Nat. Commun. 15, 9516 (2024).

Agüero, M. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infection in farmed minks, Spain, October 2022. Eurosurveillance 28, 2300001 (2023).

Kareinen, L. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infections on fur farms connected to mass mortalities of black-headed gulls, Finland, July to October 2023. Eurosurveillance 29, 2400063 (2024).

Domańska-Blicharz, K. et al. Outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b virus in cats, Poland, June to July 2023. Eurosurveillance 28, 2300366 (2023).

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. H5 Bird flu: current situation. CDC https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html (2025).

Eisfeld, A. J. et al. Pathogenicity and transmissibility of bovine H5N1 influenza virus. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07766-6 (2024).

Halwe, N. J. et al. H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b dynamics in ly infected calves and cows. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08063-y (2024). Experimental evidence that the Gs/Gd virus outbreak in dairy cattle in the USA can be transmitted via the udders of infected cows.

Burrough, E. R. et al. Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b virus infection in domestic dairy cattle and cats, United States, 2024. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 30, 1335–1343 (2024).

Graaf, A. et al. Low susceptibility of pigs against infection with HPAI virus H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 29, 1492–1495 (2023).

Bauer, L., Benavides, F. F. W., Veldhuis Kroeze, E. J. B., De Wit, E. & Van Riel, D. The neuropathogenesis of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5Nx viruses in mammalian species including humans. Trends Neurosci. 46, 953–970 (2023).

World Health Organization. Cumulative number of confirmed human cases for avian influenza A(H5N1) reported to WHO, 2003–2025, 20 January 2025. WHO https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/cumulative-number-of-confirmed-human-cases-for-avian-influenza-a(h5n1)-reported-to-who–2003-2025–20-january-2025 (2025).

Pyankova, O. G. et al. Isolation of clade 2.3.4.4b A(H5N8), a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, from a worker during an outbreak on a poultry farm, Russia, December 2020. Eurosurveillance 26, 2100439 (2021).

Li, F. et al. Epidemiological characterization of human infection with H5N6 avian influenza. Front. Public Health 12, 1398365 (2024).

Chen, X. et al. Serological evidence of human infections with highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Med. 18, 377 (2020).

World Health Organization. Cumulative number of confirmed human cases for avian influenza A(H5N1) reported to WHO, 2003–2023. WHO https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/cumulative-number-of-confirmed-human-cases-for-avian-influenza-a(h5n1)-reported-to-who-2003-2022-5-jan-2023 (2023).

Beigel, J. H. et al. Avian influenza A (H5N1) infection in humans. N. Engl. J. Med. 353, 1374–1385 (2005). Overview of early cases of human infections with Gs/Gd viruses, including clinical description and pathogenesis, with recommendations for prevention and treatment options.

Yuen, K. et al. Clinical features and rapid viral diagnosis of human disease associated with avian influenza A H5N1 virus. Lancet 351, 467–471 (1998).

El-Shesheny, R., Kandeil, A., Mostafa, A., Ali, M. A. & Webby, R. J. H5 influenza viruses in Egypt. Cold Spring Harb. Perspect. Med. 11, a038745 (2021).

Karo-Karo, D. et al. Phylodynamics of highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus circulating in Indonesian poultry. Viruses 14, 2216 (2022).

Sengkeopraseuth, B. et al. First human infection of avian influenza A(H5N6) virus reported in Lao people’s democratic republic, February–March 2021. Influenza Other Respir. Viruses 16, 181–185 (2022).

Gilsdorf, A. et al. Two clusters of human infection with influenza A/H5N1 virus in the Republic of Azerbaijan, February–March 2006. Eur. Surveill. 11, 122–126 (2006).

Castillo, A. et al. The first case of human infection with H5N1 avian influenza A virus in Chile. J. Travel Med. 30, taad083 (2023).

De Jong, M. D. & Hien, T. T. Avian influenza A (H5N1). J. Clin. Virol. 35, 2–13 (2006).

Kuiken, T. & Taubenberger, J. K. Pathology of human influenza revisited. Vaccine 26, D59–D66 (2008).

Ungchusak, K. et al. Probable person-to-person transmission of avian influenza A (H5N1). N. Engl. J. Med. 352, 333–340 (2005).

Wang, H. et al. Probable limited person-to-person transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus in China. Lancet 371, 1427–1434 (2008).

Paulson, J. C. & Rogers, G. N. Receptor determinants of human and animal influenza virus isolates: differences in receptor specificity of the H3 hemagglutinin based on species of origin. Virology 127, 361–373 (1983).

Shinya, K. et al. Influenza virus receptors in the human airway. Nature 440, 435–436 (2006).

van Riel, D. et al. H5N1 virus attachment to lower respiratory tract. Science 312, 399 (2006).

Imai, M. et al. Experimental adaptation of an influenza H5 HA confers respiratory droplet transmission to a reassortant H5 HA/H1N1 virus in ferrets. Nature 486, 420–428 (2012).

Chutinimitkul, S. et al. In vitro assessment of attachment pattern and replication efficiency of H5N1 influenza A viruses with altered receptor specificity. J. Virol. 84, 6825 (2010).

Herfst, S. et al. Airborne transmission of influenza A/H5N1 virus between ferrets. Science 336, 1534–1541 (2012).

Stevens, J. et al. Recent avian H5N1 viruses exhibit increased propensity for acquiring human receptor specificity. J. Mol. Biol. 381, 1382–1394 (2008).

Linster, M. et al. Identification, characterization, and natural selection of mutations driving airborne transmission of A/H5N1 virus. Cell 157, 329–339 (2014).

Kutter, J. S. et al. Continued adaptation of A/H2N2 viruses during pandemic circulation in humans. J. Gen. Virol. 104, 001881 (2023).

Chandrasekaran, A. et al. Glycan topology determines human adaptation of avian H5N1 virus hemagglutinin. Nat. Biotechnol. 26, 107–113 (2008).

Liu, M. et al. Human-type sialic acid receptors contribute to avian influenza A virus binding and entry by hetero-multivalent interactions. Nat. Commun. 13, 4054 (2022). Evidence that avian IAV attachment to human cells is facilitated by a low density of high-affinity avian-type receptors, indicating that this host-range barrier might not be very strict due to hetero-multivalent interactions.

Good, M. R. et al. A single mutation in dairy cow-associated H5N1 viruses increases receptor binding breadth. Nat. Commun. 15, 10768 (2024).

Hiono, T. et al. Amino acid residues at positions 222 and 227 of the hemagglutinin together with the neuraminidase determine binding of H5 avian influenza viruses to sialyl Lewis X. Arch. Virol. 161, 307–316 (2016).

Karakus, U., Pohl, M. O. & Stertz, S. Breaking the convention: sialoglycan variants, coreceptors, and alternative receptors for influenza A virus entry. J. Virol. 94, e01357–19 (2020).

Galloway, S. E., Reed, M. L., Russell, C. J. & Steinhauer, D. A. Influenza HA subtypes demonstrate divergent phenotypes for cleavage activation and pH of fusion: implications for host range and adaptation. PLoS Pathog. 9, e1003151 (2013). Early work that identified pH of fusion as a critical determinant of host range and mammalian adaptation of avian IAVs to humans.

Zaraket, H. et al. Increased acid stability of the hemagglutinin protein enhances H5N1 influenza virus growth in the upper respiratory tract but is insufficient for transmission in ferrets. J. Virol. 87, 9911–9922 (2013).

Tosheva, I. I. et al. Hemagglutinin stability as a key determinant of influenza A virus transmission via air. Curr. Opin. Virol. 61, 101335 (2023).

Bussey, K. A., Bousse, T. L., Desmet, E. A., Kim, B. & Takimoto, T. PB2 residue 271 plays a key role in enhanced polymerase activity of influenza A viruses in mammalian host cells. J. Virol. 84, 4395–4406 (2010).

Subbarao, E. K., London, W. & Murphy, B. R. A single amino acid in the PB2 gene of influenza A virus is a determinant of host range. J. Virol. 67, 1761–1764 (1993). First description indicating that PB2 residue 627 is an important determinant of IAV host range.

Gabriel, G. et al. The viral polymerase mediates adaptation of an avian influenza virus to a mammalian host. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 102, 18590–18595 (2005).

Hudjetz, B. & Gabriel, G. Human-like PB2 627K influenza virus polymerase activity is regulated by Importin-α1 and -α7. PLoS Pathog. 8, e1002488 (2012).

Staller, E. et al. Structures of H5N1 influenza polymerase with ANP32B reveal mechanisms of genome replication and host adaptation. Nat. Commun. 15, 4123 (2024).

Long, J. S. et al. Species difference in ANP32A underlies influenza A virus polymerase host restriction. Nature 529, 101–104 (2016). Identification of ANP32 as a key interacting partner of the RdRp of IAVs to explain the enhancing effect of adaptive amino acid substitutions in PB2.

Domingues, P. et al. Profiling host ANP32A splicing landscapes to predict influenza A virus polymerase adaptation. Nat. Commun. 10, 3396 (2019).

Peacock, T. P. et al. Mammalian ANP32A and ANP32B proteins drive differential polymerase adaptations in avian influenza virus. J. Virol. 97, e0021323 (2023).

Swann, O. C., Rasmussen, A. B., Peacock, T. P., Sheppard, C. M. & Barclay, W. S. Avian influenza A virus polymerase can utilize human ANP32 proteins to support cRNA but not vRNA synthesis. mBio 14, e0339922 (2023).

Idoko-Akoh, A. et al. Creating resistance to avian influenza infection through genome editing of the ANP32 gene family. Nat. Commun. 14, 6136 (2023).

Chestakova, I. V. et al. High number of HPAI H5 virus infections and antibodies in wild carnivores in the Netherlands, 2020–2022. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 12, 2270068 (2023).

Song, W. et al. The K526R substitution in viral protein PB2 enhances the effects of E627K on influenza virus replication. Nat. Commun. 5, 5509 (2014).

Fan, S. et al. Novel residues in avian influenza virus PB2 protein affect virulence in mammalian hosts. Nat. Commun. 5, 5021 (2014).

Suttie, A. et al. Inventory of molecular markers affecting biological characteristics of avian influenza A viruses. Virus Genes. 55, 739–768 (2019). Important overview of amino acid substitutions that are indicative of adaptation of avian influenza viruses to mammals, which should be monitored in surveillance programmes to signal increased risk and to trigger interventions.

Lee, C.-Y. et al. Rank orders of mammalian pathogenicity-related PB2 mutations of avian influenza A viruses. Sci. Rep. 10, 5359 (2020).

Xiao, H., Killip, M. J., Staeheli, P., Randall, R. E. & Jackson, D. The human interferon-induced MxA protein inhibits early stages of influenza A virus infection by retaining the incoming viral genome in the cytoplasm. J. Virol. 87, 13053–13058 (2013).

Mänz, B. et al. Pandemic influenza A viruses escape from restriction by human MxA through adaptive mutations in the nucleoprotein. PLoS Pathog. 9, e1003279 (2013). Identification of amino acid substitutions in NP that facilitates the escape from the host restriction barrier MxA for pandemic IAVs.

Ashenberg, O., Padmakumar, J., Doud, M. B. & Bloom, J. D. Deep mutational scanning identifies sites in influenza nucleoprotein that affect viral inhibition by MxA. PLoS Pathog. 13, e1006288 (2017).

Deeg, C. M. et al. In vivo evasion of MxA by avian influenza viruses requires human signature in the viral nucleoprotein. J. Exp. Med. 214, 1239–1248 (2017).

Pinto, R. M. et al. BTN3A3 evasion promotes the zoonotic potential of influenza A viruses. Nature 619, 338–347 (2023). Identification of BTN3A3 as a previously unknown host restriction barrier for avian IAVs in human cells, acting via the IAV NP protein.

Husain, M. Influenza virus host restriction factors: the ISGs and non-ISGs. Pathogens 13, 127 (2024).

Chen, S. et al. H5N1 avian influenza virus without 80-84 amino acid deletion at the NS1 protein hijacks the innate immune system of dendritic cells for an enhanced mammalian pathogenicity. Transbound. Emerg. Dis. 68, 2401–2413 (2021).

Jiao, P. et al. A single-amino-acid substitution in the NS1 protein changes the pathogenicity of H5N1 avian influenza viruses in mice. J. Virol. 82, 1146–1154 (2008).

Wagner, R., Matrosovich, M. & Klenk, H.-D. Functional balance between haemagglutinin and neuraminidase in influenza virus infections. Rev. Med. Virol. 12, 159–166 (2002).

de Vries, E., Du, W., Guo, H. & de Haan, C. A. M. Influenza A virus hemagglutinin–neuraminidase–receptor balance: preserving virus motility. Trends Microbiol. 28, 57–67 (2020).

Du, W. et al. The 2nd sialic acid-binding site of influenza A virus neuraminidase is an important determinant of the hemagglutinin-neuraminidase-receptor balance. PLoS Pathog. 15, e1007860 (2019).

Scheibner, D. et al. Phenotypic effects of mutations observed in the neuraminidase of human origin H5N1 influenza A viruses. PLoS Pathog. 19, e1011135 (2023).

de Vries, E. & de Haan, C. A. Letter to the editor: highly pathogenic influenza A(H5N1) viruses in farmed mink outbreak contain a disrupted second sialic acid binding site in neuraminidase, similar to human influenza A viruses. Eurosurveillance 28, 2300085 (2023).

Long, J. S., Benfield, C. T. & Barclay, W. S. One‐way trip: influenza virus’ adaptation to gallinaceous poultry may limit its pandemic potential. BioEssays 37, 204–212 (2015).

Blumenkrantz, D., Roberts, K. L., Shelton, H., Lycett, S. & Barclay, W. S. The short stalk length of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus neuraminidase limits transmission of pandemic H1N1 virus in ferrets. J. Virol. 87, 10539–10551 (2013). Indication that the neuraminidase of IAV is a determinant of avian IAV transmission between mammals.

Spackman, E., Cattoli, G. & Suarez, D. L. in Animal Influenza (ed. Swayne, D. E.) 31–44 (Wiley, 2016).

Duan, C., Li, C., Ren, R., Bai, W. & Zhou, L. An overview of avian influenza surveillance strategies and modes. Sci. One Health 2, 100043 (2023).

Bertelsen, M. F., Klausen, J., Holm, E., Grøndahl, C. & Jørgensen, P. H. Serological response to vaccination against avian influenza in zoo-birds using an inactivated H5N9 vaccine. Vaccine 25, 4345–4349 (2007).

Furger, M., Hoop, R., Steinmetz, H., Eulenberger, U. & Hatt, J.-M. Humoral immune response to avian influenza vaccination over a six-month period in different species of captive wild birds. Avian Dis. 52, 222–228 (2008).

California condor recovery program. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service https://www.fws.gov/program/california-condor-recovery/southwest-california-condor-flock-hpai-information-updates-2023 (2023).

Wobeser, G. Disease management strategies for wildlife. Rev. Sci. Tech. 21, 159–178 (2002).

Swayne, D. E. Impact of vaccines and vaccination on global control of avian influenza. Avian Dis. 56, 818–828 (2012).

Halvorson, D. A. The control of H5 or H7 mildly pathogenic avian influenza: a role for inactivated vaccine. Avian Pathol. 31, 5–12 (2002).

Cattoli, G. et al. Evidence for differing evolutionary dynamics of A/H5N1 viruses among countries applying or not applying avian influenza vaccination in poultry. Vaccine 29, 9368–9375 (2011).

Li, B. et al. Association of poultry vaccination with the interspecies transmission and molecular evolution of H5 subtype avian influenza virus. Sci. Adv. 11, eado9140 (2025).

EFSA Panel on Animal Health and Animal Welfare (AHAW). Vaccination of poultry against highly pathogenic avian influenza — part 2. Surveillance and mitigation measures. EFSA J. 22, e8755 (2024).

Zeng, X. et al. Vaccination of poultry successfully eliminated human infection with H7N9 virus in China. Sci. China Life Sci. 61, 1465–1473 (2018).

Ellis, T. M. et al. Vaccination of chickens against H5N1 avian influenza in the face of an outbreak interrupts virus transmission. Avian Pathol. 33, 405–412 (2004). An article describing the relevance of poultry vaccination in preventing infection, disease and transmission of Gs/Gd viruses.

World Organization for Animal Health. Avian influenza vaccination: why it should not be a barrier to safe trade. WOAH https://www.woah.org/en/avian-influenza-vaccination-why-it-should-not-be-a-barrier-to-safe-trade/ (2022).

EFSA Panel on Animal Health and Animal Welfare (AHAW), European Union Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza. Vaccination of poultry against highly pathogenic avian influenza — part 1. Available vaccines and vaccination strategies. EFSA J. 21, e08271 (2023).

Cohen, J. Bird shots: is vaccinating poultry the best defense against a deadly bird flu? Science 380, 24–27 (2023).

Stokstad, E. Wrestling with bird flu, Europe considers once-taboo vaccines. Science 376, 682–683 (2022).

European Food Safety Authority, European Centre for Disease Prevention, Control, European Union Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza. Avian influenza overview September–December 2021. EFSA J. 19, e07108 (2021).

Henritzi, D. et al. Surveillance of European domestic pig populations identifies an emerging reservoir of potentially zoonotic swine influenza A viruses. Cell Host Microbe 28, 614–627.e6 (2020).

Peacock, T. P. & Barclay, W. S. Mink farming poses risks for future viral pandemics. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 120, e2303408120 (2023).

Salvesen, H. A. & Whitelaw, C. B. A. Current and prospective control strategies of influenza A virus in swine. Porc. Health Manag. 7, 23 (2021).

Lewis, N. & Beer, M. Stop H5N1 influenza in US cattle now. Science 385, 123–123 (2024).

Nguyen, H. T. et al. Antiviral susceptibility of clade 2.3.4.4b highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) viruses isolated from birds and mammals in the United States, 2022. Antivir. Res. 217, 105679 (2023).

Andreev, K. et al. Genotypic and phenotypic susceptibility of emerging avian influenza A viruses to neuraminidase and cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitors. Antivir. Res. 229, 105959 (2024).

Kumari, R. et al. Antiviral approaches against influenza virus. Clin. Microbiol. Rev. 36, e00040–22 (2023).

te Beest, D. E., van Boven, M., Bos, M. E. H., Stegeman, A. & Koopmans, M. P. G. Effectiveness of personal protective equipment and oseltamivir prophylaxis during avian influenza A (H7N7) epidemic, the Netherlands, 2003. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 16, 1562–1568 (2010).

Focosi, D. et al. Passive immunotherapies for the next influenza pandemic. Rev. Med. Virol. 34, e2533 (2024).

Trimarco, J. D. & Heaton, N. S. From high-throughput to therapeutic: host-directed interventions against influenza viruses. Curr. Opin. Virol. 53, 101198 (2022).

Oshansky, C. M. et al. Safety and immunogenicity of influenza A(H5N1) vaccine stored up to twelve years in the national pre-pandemic influenza vaccine stockpile (NPIVS). Vaccine 37, 435–443 (2019).

European Medicines Agency. Zoonotic influenza vaccine seqirus. EMA https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/zoonotic-influenza-vaccine-seqirus (2024).

Kok, A. et al. A vaccine antigen central in influenza A(H5) virus antigenic space confers subtype-wide immunity. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.08.06.606696 (2024).

World Health Organization. Summary of status of development and availability of A(H5) non-A(H5N1) candidate vaccine viruses and potency testing reagents. WHO https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/a(h5)-non-a(h5n1)—northern-hemisphere-2024-2025 (2024).

Khurana, S. et al. Licensed H5N1 vaccines generate cross-neutralizing antibodies against highly pathogenic H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b influenza virus. Nat. Med. 30, 2771–2776 (2024).

Nohynek, H. & Helve, O. M. One Health, many interpretations: vaccinating risk groups against H5 avian influenza in Finland. Eurosurveillance 29, 2400383 (2024).

Cargnin Faccin, F. & Perez, D. R. Pandemic preparedness through vaccine development for avian influenza viruses. Hum. Vaccines Immunother. 20, 2347019 (2024).

Couch, R. B. et al. Evaluations for in vitro correlates of immunogenicity of inactivated influenza A H5, H7 and H9 vaccines in humans. PLoS ONE 7, e50830 (2012).

Nuñez, I. A., Huang, Y. & Ross, T. M. Next-generation computationally designed influenza hemagglutinin vaccines protect against H5Nx virus infections. Pathogens 10, 1352 (2021).

Liao, H.-Y. et al. Chimeric hemagglutinin vaccine elicits broadly protective CD4 and CD8 T cell responses against multiple influenza strains and subtypes. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 17757–17763 (2020).

Furey, C. et al. Development of a nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine against clade 2.3.4.4b H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Nat. Commun. 15, 4350 (2024).