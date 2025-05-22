A family member infected with histoplasmosis after visiting the Bat Cave in Costa Rica





Zoonotic diseases like Monkeypox and Covid-19 are on the rise The outbreak of zoonotic diseases is on the rise, from Monkeypox to Covid-19. Here's how the virus spreads from animals to humans: Just a FAQ, USA TODAY Costa Rica bat caves are likely the reason why families caught a fungal lung disease known as Histoplasmosis. According to the CDC, 13 families visited Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica in December last year. While there, 12 of the 13 people on the trip visited Benado Caves, a popular tourist attraction in the province of Alajuella in the province of San Carlos, Costa Rica. A report published by the CDC. Each visit to the cave said, “When I returned to the US to my home in Georgia, Texas and Washington, I was “mild or moderately ill” from a fungal pulmonary infection. The CDC, together with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Texas Department of Health and the Washington Department of Health, launched a multinational investigation into cases in January after Georgia physicians notified the CDC of suspected cases of histoplasia. The whole family reported seeing the bat, saying they had touched bats while raw through the cave and “squeezing through the small space.” Raccoons, foxes, bats… ah! Protect yourself by knowing the most likely animals to be rabies. What is histoplasmosis? Histoplasmosis is a fungal disease commonly associated with bat and bird droppings. Mayo Clinic. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “You can see that fungi generally grow in moist soils rich in organic matter,” like the animal feces mentioned above. According to Mayo Clinic, it is also commonly found in: Chicken and pigeon shed

Old barn

cave

park How does histoplasmosis spread? People get infected with fungal diseases when they breathe the fungal histoplasma spores after the soil in which it is present. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. People may contract it from bat droppings from bird droppings. According to the CDC, fungal diseases do not spread from person to person. What are the symptoms of histoplasmosis? Usually, when people breathe spores, they do not get sick, CDC. However, those who have it can face mild to life-threatening symptoms of pneumonia. Fungal infections are often misdiagnosed or diagnosed because they can be mistaken for common pneumonia caused by bacteria or viruses. According to the CDC, people infected with histoplasmosis can experience: heat

cough

Extremely tired

cold

headache

Chest pain People with weak immune systems may also develop long-term pulmonary infections, and in rare cases, they can spread to the brain and spinal cord. Julia is a trend reporter for USA Today. Connect with her LinkedIn,x, Instagram and TiktokPlease email: @juliamariegz or jgomez @gannett.com.

