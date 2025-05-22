Health
When will your baby receive the measles vaccine? More children were vaccinated earlier amid the historic outbreak of Texas
According to the Texas Department of Health, more Texan parents are choosing to vaccinate their babies early against measles.
From January to April, 107 children between six and 11 months were vaccinated for measles. This is usually reserved for babies who are about to travel internationally or for living in measles outbreaks. Otherwise, doctors will usually administer the first dose of the vaccine when they turn 1 year old.
During the same period in 2019, only children between 6 and 11 months were vaccinated for measles.
Researchers and public health officials believe that two deaths caused by measles are attributed to more awareness in areas where there are already and the availability of previous vaccination options. They say their parents are even scarier than they are now.
The increase has led the state to fight the outbreak of measles in West Texas, with 722 reported cases, most of which have involved children. This is the biggest outbreak since 2000.
Nina Masters, a senior applied research scientist at Washington-based Truveta, who studies vaccination data in Texas, said: “They don't want to wait 12 months to vaccinate their children. They want to wait six months and a day. They want to do it as soon as possible.”
And since state data only reflects vaccine information, parents will provide it voluntarily, the number of babies administering the vaccine early is likely high. The Masters company estimates that between 2019 and 2025, the number of early measles vaccine shots in Texas increased by 11 times, according to a survey released this week.
A Truveta study found that in March and April this year, 20% of all initial measles vaccine doses given to those under the age of 2 were included in babies aged 6 to 11 months old.
“This is a really big jump,” Masters said.
The increased vaccine intake is one of the reasons local health officials have seen a decline in the number of new measles cases in recent days. Last week, the lowest number of new cases were reported in seven days since February. Other factors that contribute to the slowdown include innate immunity, rapid case identification by providers and public health workers, and more cases that are at home due to better recognition of measles, officials say.
Absurd data on vaccinations
Texas vaccine data is usually not complete and therefore comes with a warning.
Even Truveta's vaccine data does not reflect statewide totals, as they only access the medical records held by the five major Texas health systems. Baylor Scott White in the central Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. Providence operates in El Paso Lubbock and Waco. Houston's Memorial Hermann and Common Spirit. Together, they represent 90 hospitals and associated outpatient/outpatient clinics.
Most states automatically record all vaccinations given unless the patient decides to opt out of reporting.
Of the 64 vaccination registries operating in the US, 43 have all patients' vaccination records unless the patient specifically opts out.
But Texas is a minority. Patients, or their parents, are automatically excluded from their state vaccination registrations if they are minors, unless they specifically opt-in for vaccination data.
Therefore, it is not clear which percentage of Texans are included in the state's vaccination data.
“We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with us,” said Lara Anton, a spokesman for Texas Health Services. “I don't know the total number of people who have been vaccinated.”
Spreading vaccine messages
The state's childhood vaccine schedule includes two measles-mumpsulvera shots by age 6, and will initially be managed once the child reaches its first birthday. Even if your child receives shots early, doctors still recommend following the vaccine schedule and receiving two more doses.
According to Katherine Wells, Lubbock's health director, because one or more children have less developed immune systems, “zero” or previous doses are weaker than regular vaccines and provide enough protection to cover the child, but not enough to provide lifetime protection.
Wells said that if he has a six-month-old child, he will be vaccinated at the previous dose.
Over the past few months, Texas health officials have asked parents to consider this previous dose, whether they are traveling to areas that come out or planning an international trip.
West Texas public health officials have posted flyers throughout the region, hosting press conferences and vaccination clinics to encourage more people to vaccinate measles. This is the most effective way to prevent infection. A West Texas pediatrician has emailed and texted patients to let them know they can vaccinate their children at 12 months.
Lubbock, where 53 measles cases have been reported, is 75 miles from Gaines County, where measles outbreak began in late January. Wells said Wednesday that her department distributed 500 measles doses, primarily to children than usual than they did this year. She says pediatricians in the area are responsible for another 2,500 more than usual, and private doctors are administering most of the early days to babies.
Measles, once thought to have been excluded from the US, is highly contagious and can cause symptoms like rashes and flu, but it has more serious complications like brain inflammation and pneumonia, which can lead to death. In Texas, two school-age girls have previously died of measles.
“This really reminds us and I think it will help the majority of parents to normalize their child vaccination, despite the circumstances of conversation about so and vaccine policies and changes in vaccine access,” Masters said.
Texas Tribune It is a non-profit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

