The association between social media use among young people and the risk of suicide





Researchers, policymakers, educators and families are increasingly focusing on the impact social media may have on youth in the United States, focusing on a significant increase in mental and behavioral health. Diagnosis among children Social media has played a bigger role in everyday life. At the same time, public health officials witnessed a disturbing increase in the rate of suicide and attempted suicide by American youth. According to Trend Report From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 22% of high school students in the US seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, up from 16% in 2011. Suicide mortality rates in Arkansas at all ages Amazing 41% increase From 2000 to 2018, according to an analysis by the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (Shadac). Despite having the lowest suicide mortality rate among all age groups, Shadac data shows that suicide deaths increased by 95% between 2000 and 2018 for US children aged 10-14. Outside of unintended injuries such as car accidents, this has become a major factor due to rising suicide rates. cause of death For children and young people under the age of 19. The surprising nature of these statistics and the potential link between the use of social media among young people and mental health diagnosis and increased suicide rates have resulted in a wave of legislative measures by states and communities trying to address the issue, as well as new research waves trying to better understand what is happening. The link between social media use of youth, mental health and suicide risk More research is needed to fully understand the impact of social media use and related advances in technology on youth, but researchers have identified several associations with negative outcomes. October 2024 Report The CDC found that frequent social media use reported by about three-quarters of high school students in the United States was related to the spread of bullying (both online and in person), sadness and despair, serious consideration of suicide, and planning suicide. Social media use is also associated with negative outcomes in younger populations. a Recent Reports A poll from the University of South Florida and Harris found that 28% of those who frequently posted on social media had severe anxiety symptoms compared to 11% of those who had never posted or shared them online. One area of ​​research is the increasing amount of time spent online, young people. investigation According to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, teens who have more than four hours of screening time each day, reported by half the 12-17 year olds surveyed, are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Steps to address social media-related suicide risks When researchers consider the association between adolescents' use of social media and suicide risk, some view social media platforms as key partners in solution development. 1 Report It highlights the potential of social media tools to leverage platform technology to identify at-risk young people more quickly. One study found that it restricts the use of social media 30 minutes a day This resulted in a significant reduction in the severity of depression among participants. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline best practices have been established Preventing suicide on social mediaIncludes ways to report safety concerns to various social media platforms. On the legislative side, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and lawmakers have passed multiple laws aimed at protecting Arkansas youth. Federal judge in March It's blocked Arkansas law of 2023 verifies the age of all account holders in the state on social media platforms and prohibits users under the age of 18 from accessing the platform without parental permission. The lawmaker responded a few weeks later. Law of 2025which defines targeted social media platforms, lowers age thresholds to 16, and uses algorithms, notifications, or online bots to limit platforms that evoke addictive or obsessive-compulsive behavior for Arkansas minors. Article 901 of 2025 Arkansas families establish a pathway for sue social media platforms where the algorithm can provide content that contributes to the suicide or suicide attempt of a minor. For more information about social media and youth mental health, see Topic Page. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, National suicide prevention lifeline Dial at 9-8-8 or contact us Crisis text line By going home to 741741.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://achi.net/newsroom/youth-social-media-use-and-associations-with-suicide-risk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos