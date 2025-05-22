





Alexandra Probst, PhD, conducts basic biology research in her lab and loves to know that her work can have real impact. Probst, who is scheduled to graduate from the Harvard Griffin School of Arts and Sciences in May, is located at Harvard University's Faculty of Public Health. Public Health Biology (BPH) program. She was part of the team using an innovative approach to develop compounds that can prevent malaria infection by targeting parasites inside mosquitoes that transmit the disease to people.

Q: How did you get into the field of public health?

A: I went down a slightly winding path. When I went to Washington University for my bachelor's degree, I wanted to participate in infectious disease research, but initially I had the opportunity in a completely different field of biology. My first research experience was in the fieldwork of Mount St. Helens, where I compared a variety of tools to document ecological recovery after an eruption and measure plant growth. This work really solidified my interest in the act of research and writing findings, but I wanted to refocus on research that is more relevant to human health.

I majored in microbiology and actually had an interest in parasites before university. I did a project about them in high school and thought they were crazy – their biology is completely different from other eukaryotes [those whose cells have a membrane-bound nucleus]and it was fascinating to learn how they adapt and utilize their hosts. While taking Microbiology and Public Health courses, I became more interested in impacting human health through research. I worked in a laboratory of two infectious disease experts during my university days. Chris Fox's lab worked on vaccine development for a variety of infectious diseases. I then studied liver malaria parasites in Alexis Kaushansky's lab. Both of these experiences have undoubtedly shaped my interest in conducting basic science research, but focuses on its health applications.

When I applied for the PhD program, the BPH program fits my research interests. I am surrounded by people who are focused on public health for all, and my motivation will inform the basic biology research I am doing.

Q: What was your doctoral research project?

A: I'm jointly declared Diane Worth and Castration of Flaminia in Immunology and Infectious Diseases Departmentboth focus on malaria research, but from two different angles. Diane's lab focuses on the discovery and development of antimalarial drugs, while Flaminia's lab focuses on the development of malaria parasites in mosquitoes. My project took elements from both of these areas of study. Working with colleagues in Diane and Flaminia's lab, I identified antimalarial drug compounds that can kill parasites during mosquito outbreaks as a way to prevent mosquito infection, thus preventing infection to people.

Currently, insecticide-treated bednets are one of the main ways to prevent malaria transmission. By having both a physical barrier for those sleeping under it and an insecticide that kills mosquitoes so that others in the community are not bitten. However, the proportion of insecticide resistance is very high among mosquito populations. More than 80% of malaria-related countries report this. As resistance is a serious problem that puts the effectiveness of the bednet at risk, our idea is to add antimalarial medications. This way, when insecticide-resistant mosquitoes arrive at the bednet, they will not be killed by insecticides, but will cause antiparasitics that will kill parasites inside the mosquito. As a result, infections will not be able to be transmitted.

We began experiments with an initial library of drug compounds that were previously described as antimalarial activity. We screened over 80 compounds by pipetting one to mosquito at a time, and found that 22 significantly reduced parasite infections. Successful compounds were then collected from the screen and tested them in a landing assay. This coated the surface with a compound and landed on top to see if mosquitoes could enter through leg contact. Based on these results, we focused on a promising class of compounds called quinolones. We worked with a chemist Mike Liscoe's Lab Improve both compound uptake and anti-paracic activity in mosquito feet at Oregon Health and Science University. Mike's team ultimately synthesized two compounds that they found to have even better effects in inhibiting the development of parasites in the mosquito stage.

Q: What is the next step in the project?

A: We are beginning to create prototypes like early bednets. In the original landing assay, the drug was essentially evenly distributed over the surface. It's great that mosquitoes can pick up medicines in that scenario, but the bednet is a plastic polymer net, a three-dimensional surface. It also requires treatment with very high heat to be produced. We work in Microphone's lab and Southwest Research Institute To create an early prototype, the two active compounds are dissolved at high heat and the compounds are injected into the plastic bednet prototype. Currently, we don't have the ability to actually weave plastic into a net, but our collaborators can push the polymer into a flat film and then into a flat film that can be used to make sure the compound is still functional. The compounds have been found to work very well. This means that there are the chemical properties needed to function effectively when plastic is formed in a real bednet.

We plan to work with our Ethiopian collaborators over the next few years. Together with the Fitsum Tadesse research group Armauer Hansen Research Institutewe have built sheds that are usually used to test insecticide-treated bednets, where we can test anti-malaria treatment bednets. This experiment allows us to measure net effectiveness in a natural environment, taking into account mosquito behavior better than in a lab.

Ethiopia's first shed testing site is suitable for collecting both parasites and mosquito diversity. Both the two most common malaria parasites from around the world are present on this site, and there are also multiple species of mosquitoes. We will also be testing bednets on other geographic sites in the future to further assess whether the net works with different types of parasites and mosquitoes.

Q: What is your future career plan?

A: I would like to stay in academic research. I love doing research. I enjoy the problem-solving aspects of everyday life, entering the lab and working together with my hands. The malaria research community is extremely strong and is a great community in Boston, the US and internationally. I think there will be a lot of space for academic research to be at the forefront of new approaches to malaria control. Malaria is a disease that affects some of the world's poorest communities, but with little investment from traditional pharmaceutical companies in basic research, academic work is truly important to push the boundaries of understanding this disease and develop new tools to combat it.

Q: What hobbies do you enjoy?

A: I'm really into rock climbing. I participated in high school and college and it was a lot of fun. Now I do climbing both indoors and outdoors. It appears indoors for daily practice, but when the weather looks good, there are very beautiful mountain climbs outdoors.

Q: Is there a place you like to climb outdoors?

A: There are Farry shelves in western Massachusetts, and there are plenty of places in New Hampshire and Vermont. I have climbed bouldering and sports with friends over the years in various places around this. It's a great way to explore the area, especially on a crisp New England fall day!

