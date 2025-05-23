If you have never had measles, but are not sure about your vaccination status, Berkeley health officers recommend getting a very effective two-dose vaccine.

This guidance has long been common considering the highly contagious nature of this serious, airborne, viral disease and the availability of highly effective vaccines.

However, as measles cases are rising nationwide, the emphasis on getting fully vaccinated is increasing. Vaccine connectivity is the most vulnerable. The more people are vaccinated in any community, the less likely it is to spread.

California offers simple online tools to check your vaccination status. (Your healthcare provider should be able to let you know too.) If you are not sure about your vaccination status, there is no risk of getting an additional dose.

Get the measles vaccine through your primary care doctor. If you don't have insurance, or get free vaccinations at Medi-Cal Vaccination Clinics in Berkeley.

“Given the serious risks to the general health offered by highly contagious aerial diseases like measles, we are fortunate to have immediate access to highly effective vaccines. We recommend using a vaccine such as MMR, for example, to make sure you are fully immunized against measles.” – dr. Noemi Doohan, Berkeley Public Health Officer;

I'll be vaccinated

MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines are safe and very effective. Those who receive one dose of the vaccine are 93% protected against measles, while those who receive two doses are 97% protected.

You can check you or your family using your mobile phone or computer Vaccination status.

Everyone should plan to get two doses of vaccines.

Children: 1st dose for 12-15 months, 2nd dose for 4-6 years

Older children, adolescents, and adults: 2 doses, 28 days apart

Get vaccinated to reduce your risk and avoid giving it to others in your community.

Access vaccines through healthcare providers or city clinics

If you have health insurance, contact your healthcare provider to get a measles vaccination.

If you don't have insurance, your insurance doesn't cover the vaccine, or if you're participating in Medi-Cal or Medicare Part B, you can get the vaccine for free through the City of Berkeley.

Please call Berkeley Vaccination Clinic Make a reservation at (510) 981-5350. The clinic will be open from 9am to 3pm starting Tuesday.

We offer services in English and Spanish, and interpretation services are available in other languages.

Vaccinations are accessible to all California residents regardless of immigration or insurance status. Berkeley Vaccination Clinic does not require an ID.

Travel Precautions

Measles has a higher international prevalence than in the US, and the national pandemic begins with people who have been ill through international travel. For this reason, anyone planning on traveling abroad should be vaccinated, especially if they are traveling to a certain location. Current occurrence of measles.

Contact your doctor at least 6 weeks before your trip. That way you'll have enough time to get fully vaccinated. Two weeks after vaccination, you will need to get full protection. Before the trip:

Babies between 6 and 11 months old must receive one MMR vaccine

Make sure you are up to date with the MMR vaccine for more than 12 months

Please check if you are returning from an international trip or traveling to areas affected by measles Symptoms of measles. Measles starts with a fever and then proceeds as follows:

rash

cough

snot

Pink eyes

If you notice any of these symptoms, consult your doctor immediately.

Measles severity and occurrence

Measles can be very serious, especially for children and pregnant people. Measles can lead to:

pneumonia

Encephalitis (brain swelling)

hospitalization

death

As of May 2025, there were over 1,000 people Confirmed Measles Cases Reported Nationwideover 100 hospitalizations, 14 outbreaks, and three confirmed measles deaths. This is already significantly higher than in 2024, when 285 cases were reported per year. There was 11 Cases of measles confirmed in California So far this year.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your child from this highly contagious and potentially fatal disease. Check your vaccination status for you and your family. If you are unable to confirm whether you have a complete two-dose series, get vaccinated immediately.

link