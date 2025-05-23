



the study Overweight or obesity has been shown to increase the risk of developing more than 12 cancers, including meningiomas. Multiple myeloma; esophagus, thyroid, breast, gallbladder, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidneys, ovaries, uterus, colorectal cancer. The existence of Excess body fat It is also associated with worsening prognosis in patients with these specific tumors. Large observational studies aim to assess whether the body weight neutral class of diabetic drugs, which are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAS) or dipeptidylpeptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors. Mavromatis et al. reported that GLP-1 RA is associated with a lower risk of obesity-related cancer in this population ahead of the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting (Summary 10507). Research Methodology The researchers collected data on 170,030 adults from 43 healthcare systems across the country. Patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m or more2 The study included a diagnosis of diabetes, which was newly launched with GLP-1 RA or DPP-4 inhibitors between 2013 and 2023. Half of the participants (85,015) were included in the GLP-1 RA group, and half were included in the DDP-4 inhibitor group. Patients prescribed GLP-1 RAS (mean age = 56.8 years) were 1:1 in their prescription year propensity score for GLP-1 RA, matching those prescribed DPP-4 inhibitors (mean age = 56.8 years). Approximately half of the participants were women, over 70% were white, and over 14% were black. The average BMI was 38.5 kg/m2. The researchers then compared obesity-related cancer incidence between the two groups. Adjusted hazard ratios (HR) were calculated using COX regression. This represents a matched pair of patients who were prescribed GLP-1 RAS vs DPP-4 inhibitors over the mean follow-up period of GLP-1 RAS, and deaths from the incidence and all causes of death of combined obesity-associated cancers over 3.9 years with DPP-4 inhibitors over 3.9 years with GLP-1 RAS. Important results The researchers found a low risk of obesity-related cancer over a period of 9 years (adjusted HR = 0.93; 95% confidence intervals). [CI] = 0.88–0.98, p = .005) and all-causal death (adjusted HR = 0.92; 95%CI = 0.87–0.97; p = .001) related to the use of GLP-1 RA and DPP-4 inhibitors. When researchers looked at the differences in the risk of obesity-related cancers between men and women, there was no statistically significant difference between the two treatment groups for either obesity-related cancer or all causes of death in men. Women treated with GLP-1 RAS were found to have an 8% lower risk of obesity-related cancers and a 20% lower risk of all causes of death compared to women treated with DDP-4 inhibitors. Furthermore, evaluation of cancer subtypes showed a link to GLP-1 RA use and protection of colon and rectal cancer. “GLP-1 RA was associated with a lower risk of obesity-related cancer compared to DPP-4 inhibitors in a large real-world cohort of patients with diabetes and obesity. Future studies should positively evaluate the role of GLP-1 RA in cancer prevention,” the study authors concluded. Clinical significance “Obesity is currently recognized as an increasingly important cause of cancer in the US and around the world, but no drug has been proven to reduce the risk of cancer associated with obesity,” he said. Lucas A. Mavromatis, Scba leading author of this study and a medical student at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. “Our research begins to fill that gap by evaluating GLP-1 RAS, a relatively new but widely prescribed drug. [class] It treats diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. Our results suggest that it can conservatively reduce the likelihood of developing certain cancers, particularly colon and rectal cancers, and reduce mortality from all causes. These data are reassuring, but more research is needed to prove the causality. ” ASCO's perspective “This trial raises an interesting hypothesis that the increasingly popular GLP-1 drug used to treat diabetes and obesity may offer some advantages to reduce the risk of developing cancer,” said ASCO president. Robin T. Zon, MD, FACP, Fasco. “We see many obese patients and it is important to define the clinical role of GLP-1 drugs in cancer prevention, taking into account the clear link between cancer and obesity. Although this study does not establish causal relationships, it suggests that these drugs may have a preventative effect. Disclosure: Funding for this study was provided by the National Institutes of Health's Diabetes and Gastrointestinal Diseases and Kidney Diseases Institute. For full disclosure of research authors, please visit coi.asco.org.

