Ancient DNA sheds light on the evolution of recurrent fever bacteria
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL are: Borrelia Recurrentisa type of bacteria that causes recurrent fever, identified as it evolved through lice rather than mites, and how it acquired it in the process and lost its genes.
This transition could have coincided with changes in human lifestyles, such as living together and the beginning of the wool trade.
Borrelia Recurrentis Bacteria cause recurrent fever. It is currently discovered today in poorly sanitary and overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. Today, it is the distant good of bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
Historical British records refer to periods of “sweating disease” or “anti-anti-fever.” B. recurrence However, limited data means that the possible causes of these occurrences remain unknown.
There are only three known species of bacteria that contain B. recurrencewhich has shifted from being carried primarily by mites to lice, altering the potential severity of the disease. Until now it was unknown B. recurrence How did you jump from mites to lice and how did this affect the infection and severity of human disease?
In the research published today Sciencescientists sequenced the entire genome from four samples. B. Recurrentis. Their samples include the oldest ones, ranging from 300 to 600 years ago. B. Recurrentis Previous genomes. These ancient samples were obtained from the skeletons of people infected hundreds of years ago. DNA is the shadow of bacteria that once circulated in the blood and were captured by bones and teeth.
Personal teeth contained traces B. Recurrentis DNA. The two samples have relatively high amounts of pathogens, suggesting that these individuals may have died from severe acute infections or that DNA is particularly well preserved.
Adapts to human lice
Researchers saw the differences between ancient genomes and modern times B. Recurrentis To map how bacteria changed over time, we found that species likely diverged from their nearest tick-borne cousin. B. Duttoniiabout 6,000 to 4,000 years ago.
They compared it B. Recurrentis In the genome B. Duttoniiwhich discovered that much of the genome was lost during the transition from mites to plants, but the new genes were also obtained over time. These genetic changes affect and propose the ability of bacteria to hide from the immune system and share DNA with adjacent bacteria. B. Recurrentis He specialised in order to survive among human lice.
Perfect conditions
Based on these ancient and modern genomes, bacterial mites divergence from their ancestors occurred during the transition from the Neolithic period to the early Bronze age. This was a time of change in human lifestyles as people began to tame animals and live in more densely populated settlements. This may have helped B. Recurrentis It's easier to spread from person to person.
Researchers also increase the likelihood that at this point the development of wool sheep's agricultural development has favored the pathogens of leech beetles, as wool has better conditions for lice to lay eggs.
They conclude the evolution of B. Recurrentis The combination of genetic and environmental changes emphasizes that pathogens help spread and infect populations more easily.
Lice-mediated recurrent fever is a neglected disease with limited modern genomes, and its diversity is difficult to study. Add 4 ancients B. Recurrentis The genome into the mix allowed us to create evolutionary time series and shed light on how bacterial genetics changed over time. Genome decay tends to decay because it adapts to human lice vectors, but the evolution of B. Recurrentis It was dynamic until about 1,000 years ago, resembling the current genome. ”
Pooja Swali, researcher at UCL, former Clip PhD student and first author
Pontus Skoglund, group leader at Crick's Institute of Ancient Genomics, and co-authors said:B. RecurrentisWhat has become more serious in the past may help us understand how illness will change in the future. The point we identified suggests that changes in human society may be permitted, such as new clothing materials and living in large groups. B. Recurrentis Here is an example of how pathogens and humans co-evolved to jump vectors and become more deadly. ”
“We've been working hard to get into the world,” said Lucy Van Doep, UCL group leader and co-author. B. Recurrentis During its evolution, we juggled gene loss and profits. The ability to spread and cause disease appears to be context-dependent, and ancient DNA allows us to speculate about the important role of past human interactions and behavior in creating conditions that encourage disease spread. More samples will help narrow down the events that led to layered migration from this mites and the genetic mechanisms that helped bacteria flourish using either vector. ”
Question, P. , et al. (2025) Ancient Borrelia Genomes Document the History of the Evolution of Lice-mediated Heat. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adr2147.
