



almost Ten percent of the US population suffers from major depressive disorder at any time, with up to 20% showing symptoms of MDD throughout their lifetime. However, despite its prevalence, methods for treating MDD are often lacking in non-significant parts of the population. Antidepressants – The standard of treatment does not work in 30% with MDD. When injected at low doses, ketamine shows significant efficacy as a rapidly acting antidepressant, with effects observed within hours even in patients resistant to other antidepressant treatments. However, consistent infusion of ketamine is necessary to keep symptoms at bay and can cause side effects, such as dissociative behavior or potential addiction, and can cause treatment to stop. With a new study published in ScienceLisa Montegia and Ege Kavalali's lab show that it is viable to expand effectively Effectiveness of Dosing ketamine is given one dose for the current week period up to two months. The premise of this study is based on a testable mechanistic model led by Zhenzhong MA, a brilliant research assistant professor, which explains the rapid antidepressant effects of ketamine. ”

Lisa Montegia Montegia serves as Lee E. Limbard Chair in Pharmacology and is the Barlow Family Director of the Vanderbilt Brain Research Institute. Previously, researchers in this field determined that the antidepressant effect of ketamine requires the activation of an important signaling pathway called ERK, but only the long-term effect of ketamine was its rapid effect, and it was abolished when ERK was inhibited. As a rapidly acting antidepressant, ketamine relies on ERK-dependent synaptic plasticity to produce its rapid behavioral effects. MA and colleagues hypothesized that increasing ERK activity would allow ketamine to maintain longer periods of time. In a recent paper, MA has discovered that the antidepressant effect of ketamine can be maintained for up to two months using a drug called BCI. By inhibiting phosphatases, the authors retained the activity of ERK and enhanced the synaptic plasticity that drives the long-term antidepressant effect of ketamine. Using BCI makes these results difficult to apply to clinics, but Montegia said it provides evidence of the principle that the results can be maintained by targeting intracellular signaling. Kavalari, a professor of therapy for her and William Stokes and chair of the Department of Pharmacology, has been working on the project since its inception, hoping to promote other research seeking to identify specific molecules that enhance and maintain the action of a single dose of ketamine. Ultimately, this work becomes a Stepping stone To improve the lives of MDD patients by reducing the burden of treatment. Graduate student Natalie Gzikowski and fellow postdoc Zi Woon Kim were co-authors of the study. sauce: Journal Reference: MA, ZZ, et al. (2025). Enhanced ERK activity expands the antidepressant effect of ketamine by enhancing synaptic plasticity. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abb6748.

