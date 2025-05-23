Weekly Summary: First Personalized CRISPR Therapy

From bladder transplants to blood tests for Alzheimer's disease, there were plenty of firsts this week. Check them out here along with more industry news.

Welcome to the weekly overview

First Personalized CRISPR Therapy

CRISPR-based treatments exist in people with genetic disorders like sickle cell disease, but researchers recently reported First Personalized “N-of-1” CRISPR Therapy In the case of KJ Muldoon with carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1 deficiency (CPSID) (1), a baby with a rare genetic disorder. CPSIDs make it difficult for the body to break down proteins, leading to high levels of ammonia in the blood, causing brain damage and death. This condition has a mortality rate of 50% in early childhood. However, Muldoon's doctors got permission from their parents to develop personalized ones Base Edit Treatment that corrects his mutations causing CPSID. He received three doses In vain Basic editing therapy, and according to a News Report in Naturehis doctor is slowly reducing ammonia-reducing medication. Muldoon is doing well while they hesitate to call him he healed. – Stephanie DeMarco

UCLA patients undergo their first human bladder transplant

Surgeons at the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California have announced that they will be performing their first bladder transplant in a 41-year-old man with a rare form of bladder cancer. Currently, most patients who have removed their bladder are undergoing procedures to turn part of their intestine into a new route that excretes part of their intestine from the body. However, this leads to complications for the majority of patients. Includes transplanting the bladder and kidney from the donor after developing a new transplant technique for four years – Urologist Indelville Gill I said New York Times“There's no question. Potential doors have been opened for these people that didn't exist before.” – Allison Whitten

FDA restricts access to updated Covid-19 vaccines

On Tuesday, the FDA released a A more stringent regulatory framework In the case of the updated Covid-19 vaccine (2). They plan to approve the latest vaccines in adults over 65 years of age or older or adults over 6 months of age at high risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes if these vaccines result in antibody responses in these populations. However, if vaccine developers wish to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine in healthy individuals up to age 64 at 6 months, the FDA will run a randomized, placebo-controlled trial to show that the vaccine will prevent symptomatic COVID-19 as a primary endpoint. They were always aimed at protecting against severe illness. As stated in fire's Pre-coverage Of the FDA's previous publications calling for a randomized placebo-controlled study for the updated COVID-19 vaccine, these trials require thousands of participants to be enrolled, and are extremely expensive to administer. The FDA also requires six months of follow-up data for these trials. This means that by the time the vaccine is approved it will not be effective against circulating strains of the virus. All of these factors can hinder companies from conducting these types of testing.

As a justification for the new framework, FDA Commissioner Martin McAlee Director of the Center for Biology Evaluation and Research Vinay Prasad “Although all other high-income countries have locked vaccine recommendations into older people (usually older than 65) or people at high risk for severe Covid-19, the US has adopted a regulatory framework of all sizes and granted broad marketing approvals to all Americans for six months.” Other countries reserve Covid-19 vaccine recommendations for these populations, but the vaccine is primarily available to people who have been six months or longer want it. This is the case in Canada, and in the UK, if you're not in the recommended group, the Covid-19 vaccine is available so that people can buy it from their pocket.

The framework was announced Tuesday without consulting experts on the FDA's vaccine and related biological products advisory board. The lawsuit also precedes the CDC Advisory Committee meeting, which will be discussing Covid-19 vaccine recommendations in June. Director of the Civic Health Research Group Robert Steinbrook “The FDA announcement has not conducted a compelling public health case as to why the Covid-19 vaccine is not available to healthy people under the age of 65. People should be able to look into the information, discuss it with clinicians and get vaccinated if that is what they decide.” – Stephanie DeMarco

Microplastics weakens macrophages in the lungs

work Presentation This week's meeting at the American Thoracic Society 2025 conference showed that inhaled microplastics can suppress the activity of pulmonary leukocytes called macrophages (3). These cells are important for a process called phagocytosis, in which cells ingest bacteria and other substances. Leading by an immunologist Adam Solov At the University of Pittsburgh, researchers cultured the microphages, then cultured the macrophages and measured macrophage function when exposed to inhaled microplastics. After only 24 hours of exposure to microplastics, the team revealed that macrophages had worsened during the phagocytosis process, discovering microplastics in the lungs, brain, kidneys, heart, and colon. Using the adenosine modulator Acadesine allowed researchers to improve macrophage function. in press release“Given the low air quality in so many places around the world, we can imagine that developing low-cost, low-side effective treatments to restore lung macrophage function could be an important tool to combat the rate of increase in lung disease,” Soloff said. – Allison Whitten

Faster, less painful way to diagnose multiple sclerosis

a study Published in Open Access for Neurology Researchers at the University of Nottingham showed that multiple sclerosis could be diagnosed in 8 minutes using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans (4). This finding means that patients may not need to undergo painful spinal tap procedures to get diagnosed. The team used a T2* weighted MRI scan and compared the diagnostic results with invasive spine tap results to confirm that the use of central venous markers was equally sensitive in the scan. They observed side effects in 9% of participants after MRI scans, compared to 75% on spine taps. Nicos EvangeluResearch lead neurologists are press release“With an MRI scan, it takes eight minutes and is completely safe. You can then go home. On average, I think you'll get to the diagnosis three months ago.” – Allison Whitten

FDA has approved the first blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Last Friday, the FDA approved it First blood test for Alzheimer's disease (advertisement). This test, called lumipulse g ptau217/ß-amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio, is manufactured by a Japanese company Fujirebio Diagnosis. In people with symptoms of cognitive decline, we test the ratio of proteins PTAU217 and β-amyloid 1-42 in blood samples and based on the ratio, we determine whether amyloid plaque is present or not in the brain, which can help doctors diagnose AD. As only a blood draw is required, this test makes advertising tests much more accessible compared to other methods that require lumbar puncture or positron emission tomography scans. Maria CarrilloChief Scientific Officer and Medical Board of the Alzheimer's Disease Association are leading statement“For too long, Americans have struggled to get simple and accurate diagnoses. We hope that today's actions by the FDA will make it easier for more individuals to get an accurate diagnosis early.” – Stephanie DeMarco

