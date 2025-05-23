



Out of state travelers with Confirmed cases of measles He traveled to Denver International Airport and was on another flight after staying at a nearby hotel last week, public health officials said Thursday. When he jumped into the DIA international terminal on May 13th, the person was infected. Quality accommodation and suites Public health officials in Denver and Colorado said they returned to the airport in the evening to board a domestic flight on May 14th. Anyone exposed on any flight will be notified by the state or local public health agency. State officials are working to quickly identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Helihee said in a statement. “This situation underscores the important importance of vaccinations. Ultimate information on vaccinations and awareness of health risks while traveling is an important way to protect yourself and your community,” Herlihy says. Measles is extremely contagious and spreads into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. State officials said it could remain in the air for up to two hours. According to public health officials in Denver and Colorado, it is possible that someone who was in the night of May 13 or May 14 or at the quality inn at 6890 Tower Road was exposed. Known exposure locations include: May 13th: 5pm to 8pm, DIA Gate A27, International Customs and International Baggage Request Request 3 Main Terminal.

Quality Inn and Suites hotel shuttle from 6pm to 8pm.

Quality Inn and Suites Lobby and Elevator after 6:15pm. May 14th: Quality accommodation and suites lobby and elevators from 5am to 7am.

Quality Inn and Suites hotel shuttle to the airport from 5am to 7:30am.

We departed from 5:30am to 10am from train B86 to DIA Main Terminal, Gate and Concourse B. People who were in those locations should immediately contact a health care provider, emergency care center or emergency department by phone, state officials said. People exposed to measles usually develop symptoms 1-3 weeks after exposure, including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rashes that occur on the face a few days later. Measles outbreaks have been confirmed in 11 US states. Over 1,000 cases have been reportedAccording to the Associated Press. That's more than three times the amount recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in all 2024. In Colorado, the state Measles Cases First Confirmed It was reported in Pueblo in March since 2023. Additional cases It has since been confirmed in Denver and Pueblo. Sign up for our weekly newsletter and send health news directly to your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning email newsletter to get more Colorado news. Initially published: May 22, 2025 6:18pm MDT

