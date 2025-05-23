Health
Travelers infected with measles may have exposed people to DIA, Hotel: CDPHE
DENVER — Unvaccinated measles-free individuals who arrived at DIA from an international flight before staying at a nearby hotel for the night and boarding a domestic flight the next morning could have exposed thousands of people to the highly contagious virus last week, state health officials said Thursday.
According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials, the individual arrived at Gate A-27, Concourse A, at 5:10pm on Tuesday, May 13th, crossed the bridge to International Customs and picked up the bag on International Baggage Request Request 3.
Unvaccinated travelers took the Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport Hotel to the Quality Inn and Suites shuttle around 6pm, then checked into the hotel and took the elevator to their room.
State health officials said the infected person spent the night at the hotel and got on the hotel shuttle about 30 minutes after leaving the hotel around 5am the next morning. The individual then passed the main terminal, train to the gate and concourse B before boarding the flight that took off from Gate B-86 at about 10am on Wednesday, May 14th.
Dates and locations of potential exposures
CDPHE officials said on Thursday that individuals may have exposed thousands of people at the airport from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 13th and between 5:30am and 10am on Wednesday, May 14th.
Inside the shuttle between a quality accommodation and a sweets hotel near DIA, unvaccinated travelers may have exposed people from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 13th and 5am to 7:30am on Wednesday, May 14th.
The hotel may have exposed guests by 6:15pm on Tuesday, May 13th and 7am on Wednesday, May 14th.
Although interactions with others may be short, measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread into the air and maintain air for up to 2 hours. This means that an individual may have exposed thousands of other people to the virus, even if they are not close to the infected person at that time.
“This situation underscores the important importance of vaccinations. Staying up to date with vaccinations and being aware of health risks while traveling is an important way to protect yourself and your community.”
Herlihy said that CDPHE is working “quickly” to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. She added that anyone exposed to the incident on any flight will be notified directly by the state or local public health agency.
What if you believe you are exposed
Those who are likely to have been exposed, especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, should monitor symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings and high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.
Symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. This starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body about 3-5 days after the initial symptoms begin. People with measles are transmitted four days before and four days after the rash appears.
If you are in these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, CDPHE will ask you to contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone before attempting to seek treatment to avoid the possibility that others may contract the virus. If you don't have a provider, call the emergency care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.
CDPHE said people who are susceptible to measles and who are exposed at either the airport or nearby hotels could develop symptoms until Wednesday, June 4th.
Denver7 is closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a diverse outbreak of the virus in the US this year. Check out some of the related stories at the links below.
Those who have received the full series of MMR vaccines are well protected against measles as more than 50 years of scientific data show a two-dose shot series. Protects about 97% of the time from infection. In rare cases, about 3% of people vaccinated from measles can contract the virus, but vaccinated individuals are usually more likely to develop mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others.
Those who received a measles vaccination before 1968 should talk to their health care providers Probably about getting a booster This is because the vaccine used before that year was not very effective.
Health officials say people who are not exposed to the virus can take the MMR vaccine to prevent infection 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent it (but before symptoms are present).
This is the second time CDPHE has issued a warning about a potential exposure to the virus this week. Wednesday, CDPHE Warned Coloradan, who may have stayed at Pueblo in early May After driving through the state, I stayed at the Holiday Inn Express there to monitor my symptoms. People susceptible to measles exposed at Pueblo could develop symptoms until Saturday, May 31st.
So far, Colorado Five cases of measles were reported Among the multi-state outbreaks in the US, three in Denver and one in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs. As of Friday, the CDC A total of 1,024 cases of measles have been confirmed – The second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult died The current nationwide outbreak. None of them were vaccinated from measles.
Coloradan that makes a difference | denver7 featured videos
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up to what is right, listening, helping hand, and following promises. See the video above to see what you're doing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denver7.com/lifestyle/health/unvaccinated-traveler-infected-with-measles-may-have-exposed-people-at-dia-nearby-hotel-last-week-cdphe-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls Macron and Merz and plays his letters so that the EU is united to a “united front” against Trump
- A helicopter, a stubble and the YMCA: inside Donald Trumps Memecoin Dinner
- The BJP leader files a complaint against rapper Vedan on the song “Defaming” PM | Kerala News
- Tennis, Roland-Garros: How to watch Coco Gauff Live on the French Open 2025
- 289 employee attached to the South African mine
- The 6.1 earthquake also struck a card and felt in Türkiye and Egypt.
- The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
- Manchester United informs football staff of dismissal risk 48 hours after the final loss of the Europa League
- Kid Cudi Testing arrives at Diddy testimony
- Donald Trump warns Apple 25% price if iPhones are made in “India or anywhere else”
- The UK, France and Canada have condemned Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza. #BBCNews
- PM Modi Northeast went from the border to leading growth