Travelers infected with measles may have exposed people to DIA, Hotel: CDPHE

DENVER — Unvaccinated measles-free individuals who arrived at DIA from an international flight before staying at a nearby hotel for the night and boarding a domestic flight the next morning could have exposed thousands of people to the highly contagious virus last week, state health officials said Thursday.

According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials, the individual arrived at Gate A-27, Concourse A, at 5:10pm on Tuesday, May 13th, crossed the bridge to International Customs and picked up the bag on International Baggage Request Request 3.

Unvaccinated travelers took the Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport Hotel to the Quality Inn and Suites shuttle around 6pm, then checked into the hotel and took the elevator to their room.

State health officials said the infected person spent the night at the hotel and got on the hotel shuttle about 30 minutes after leaving the hotel around 5am the next morning. The individual then passed the main terminal, train to the gate and concourse B before boarding the flight that took off from Gate B-86 at about 10am on Wednesday, May 14th.

Dates and locations of potential exposures

CDPHE officials said on Thursday that individuals may have exposed thousands of people at the airport from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 13th and between 5:30am and 10am on Wednesday, May 14th.

Inside the shuttle between a quality accommodation and a sweets hotel near DIA, unvaccinated travelers may have exposed people from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 13th and 5am to 7:30am on Wednesday, May 14th.

The hotel may have exposed guests by 6:15pm on Tuesday, May 13th and 7am on Wednesday, May 14th.

Although interactions with others may be short, measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread into the air and maintain air for up to 2 hours. This means that an individual may have exposed thousands of other people to the virus, even if they are not close to the infected person at that time.

“This situation underscores the important importance of vaccinations. Staying up to date with vaccinations and being aware of health risks while traveling is an important way to protect yourself and your community.”

Herlihy said that CDPHE is working “quickly” to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. She added that anyone exposed to the incident on any flight will be notified directly by the state or local public health agency.

What if you believe you are exposed

Those who are likely to have been exposed, especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, should monitor symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings and high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.

Symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. This starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body about 3-5 days after the initial symptoms begin. People with measles are transmitted four days before and four days after the rash appears.

If you are in these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, CDPHE will ask you to contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone before attempting to seek treatment to avoid the possibility that others may contract the virus. If you don't have a provider, call the emergency care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

CDPHE said people who are susceptible to measles and who are exposed at either the airport or nearby hotels could develop symptoms until Wednesday, June 4th.

Denver7 is closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a diverse outbreak of the virus in the US this year. Check out some of the related stories at the links below.

Those who have received the full series of MMR vaccines are well protected against measles as more than 50 years of scientific data show a two-dose shot series. Protects about 97% of the time from infection. In rare cases, about 3% of people vaccinated from measles can contract the virus, but vaccinated individuals are usually more likely to develop mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others.

Those who received a measles vaccination before 1968 should talk to their health care providers Probably about getting a booster This is because the vaccine used before that year was not very effective.

Health officials say people who are not exposed to the virus can take the MMR vaccine to prevent infection 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent it (but before symptoms are present).

This is the second time CDPHE has issued a warning about a potential exposure to the virus this week. Wednesday, CDPHE Warned Coloradan, who may have stayed at Pueblo in early May After driving through the state, I stayed at the Holiday Inn Express there to monitor my symptoms. People susceptible to measles exposed at Pueblo could develop symptoms until Saturday, May 31st.

So far, Colorado Five cases of measles were reported Among the multi-state outbreaks in the US, three in Denver and one in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs. As of Friday, the CDC A total of 1,024 cases of measles have been confirmed – The second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult died The current nationwide outbreak. None of them were vaccinated from measles.