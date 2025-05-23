It's not a national fry day. Here's how to check your skin for signs of cancer

The Friday before Memorial Day is known as National Don't Friday. It was created by the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention to raise awareness of the importance of the sun's safety and its safety. Protects the skin Outdoors. The sun can offer many benefits, such as Vitamin dIt is always important to apply Sunscreen.

The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that 5 in 5 Americans develop skin cancer by the time they reach the age of 70. Fortunately, in many cases of skin cancer ( Basal and squamous epithelium Cancer) Do not spread to other parts of the body. It can usually be removed by minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, melanoma can spread to other parts of the body and must be caught early to minimize the risk of disease.

How often should I check for skin cancer?

US Preventive Task Forcemakes recommendations for preventive medical or cancer screening, but says there is no “sufficient” evidence from primary care physicians to recommend visual screening of adolescents and adults who do not have skin cancer symptoms, or no evidence of recommendation. However, as an American Academy of Dermatology I'll point it out,This is not a statement regarding the value of skin testing for skin cancer. Anyone with a history of skin cancer or who notices skin spots should see a dermatologist for a professional examination. Everyone is advised to do regular checks of their skin Follow these steps.

As for timing, the end of summer may present a great time For skin examinations – Waiting until your summer tan starts to disappear may make it easier to find potentially problematic scratches, Report From an American politician.

You should also take part in a skin test if you have a mole or freckle that you are asking about.

Warning signs will be a scar that has recently changed its appearance. Remember that these “abcde” signs are wounds, moles, or freckles that require medical consultation melanomaAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

a Symmetrical (some of the wounds look different from other parts).

Symmetrical (some of the wounds look different from other parts). b Order (with jagged or irregular appearance outline).

Order (with jagged or irregular appearance outline). c Olor (color is uneven).

Olor (color is uneven). d iameter (larger than peas).

iameter (larger than peas). eVolving (size, shape, or color change over time).

The American Academy of Dermatology says that in addition to melanoma, which is considered the most serious skin cancer due to its ability to spread, other types of skin cancer may also spread. These include sebum cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma.

Are there any skin cancer vaccines available?

Information released last summer shows that so far, skin cancer vaccines are a task that has been shown to reduce the risk of melanoma returning compared to traditional treatments. Moderna and Merck mRNA vaccines have demonstrated a 44% effective in reducing the risk of death and melanoma remission when used with conventional immunotherapy (pembrolizumab) prescribed for melanoma (pembrolizumab) compared to immunotherapy alone.

Positive results The Phase 2B trial was scheduled to be released in spring 2023, with late-stage clinical trials on vaccines scheduled to begin last year. This means it is likely several years away from potential approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration, but discoveries regarding mRNA skin cancer vaccines could lead the path to not only skin cancer but other types of treatment.

“There have been many different clinical trials of cancer vaccines, but no cancer vaccines really showed clear clinical benefits,” Weber told CNET in 2023.

Skin cancer is less common in people with dark complexions, but more dangerous

Black, Hispanic, or Asian people are much less likely to develop skin cancer, including melanoma, than white people. This is because dark skin has more melanin, which helps prevent damage to UV rays, the most common cause of skin cancer.

However, that does not mean that dark skin is not equal to the risk. In fact, people with dark skin color have a higher percentage Melanoma in various locations In a body that has not been taught to look for signs of skin cancer, such as the palms, soles of the feet, under the nails, and even the rectum and vaginal area. Weber said these types of cancer have “different molecular mechanisms.” Therefore, they are not associated with sunlight or UV exposure.

These less common types of melanomas pass the doctor and Later or missed a diagnosis for someone with dark skin More than people with bright skin. a study As reported, it was released this summer Washington Postfound that black men were at a higher risk of dying from melanoma than white men (an increase of 26%).

This will be built in 2019 Report The CDC shows that melanoma survival rates among black Americans “lagged behind” with white Americans despite overall low cases. In the same report, the CDC sought more recognition by providers and patients of Carlentigus melanoma (foot and palm cancer).

How to reduce the risk of skin cancer

According to the Illinois Department of Health, you need to protect yourself from UV rays to minimize the risk of melanoma and other types of skin cancer. Over 90% Caused by exposure to skin cancer. To do this, take a look SunscreenOr consider wearing a hat or something like that Outdoor breathable clothing.

And you probably already know this by now, but it repeats: Please refrain from indoor sun tanning beds.

Apart from making an appointment with your dermatologist to check your skin, if you think it's a good idea to spend a lot of time in the sun or to have suspicious wounds, you should monitor your skin at home.