Climate change could make the UK vulnerable to tropical diseases infected with insects previously only found in hot countries, and scientists are urging ministers to double their efforts to contain spreads overseas.

A leading mosquito expert said reductions in government international aid will lead to the collapse of key surveillance, management and treatment programs in endemic countries. It leads to more deaths.

This week, the UK Health Security Agency announced it. Discovery of West Nile Virus in British Mosquitoes first time. The agency said there was no evidence of human transmission and the risk to British citizens was low.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and other organs. Dengue fever, Chikungunya And Zika was once confined to the hotter regions of the world. However, global heating has expanded the geographical spread of West Nile virus and other tropical diseases to cooler regions, including northern and parts of Western Europe. It was in 2024 Over 1,400 cases The West Nile virus acquired locally Hundreds of cases of dengue fevermainly in France and Italy.

According to Dr. Robert Jones, an assistant professor at the London School of Hygiene, in the most extreme scenario, temperatures are rising 4-5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, so by the 2060s, the ingress and exit of dengue and chikungunya are expected to increase five times.

“We rarely see a dramatic surge in tropical diseases,” Jones said. “However, climate change is making the UK a more kinder for insects that transmit several pathogens that cause tropical diseases.”

“If we expect UK temperatures to rise over the next few years, the risk of a West Nile virus outbreak will increase, potentially an epidemic will appear by the second half of the century.”

For tropical diseases to be established in the UK, people infected with the virus must be bitten by appropriate mosquitoes and must communicate it to others.

For now, the UK still doesn't have enough appropriate mosquitoes, said Professor Tom Solomon, director of the Health Protection Research Unit at the Institute for Health and Care Research with new infections. Pandemic Research Institute.

“Agétremums such as Asian tiger mosquitoes are the main vectors of dengue and deer, and for the West Nile, the Clex species are important. These mosquitoes have been detected in the UK but have not been fully established in enough numbers to cause large-scale firing.

“However, as the UK gets hotter, local mosquito populations are changing, and in the long run, especially in the southern part of England, it could lead to local transmission of tropical diseases.”

For now, there is no need for the NHS to undertake a mass vaccination for yellow fever or prescribe antimalarial medications. And the public doesn't need to use insect repellents on a daily basis in the UK during the summer.

A better defense against mosquito-borne disease is to tackle it internationally, scientists say. Heather Ferguson, professor of infectious disease ecology at the University of Glasgow, leads the Mosquito Scotland Project. If you want to protect UK citizens in the long term, the “absolute priority” of the UK government is to invest in measures to control these diseases in tropical countries that create an overwhelming burden of illness and death.

She added: “We should not lose sight of the fact that in 2023 alone, there will be around 600,000 deaths and over 100 million cases, with fewer than five malaria deaths per minute.

“As we have learned from the pandemic, infections have no boundaries and can spread quickly when the situation is right. Reducing government foreign aid will lead to the collapse of critical surveillance, management and treatment programs in endemic countries, leading to deaths from tropical diseases.

“The best way to protect ourselves is to not only maintain, but also to strengthen our investment in global exclusion efforts that will ultimately keep us all safe from tropical diseases.

Solomon said: “Controlling mosquito-borne diseases abroad is also a key component of protecting the UK. If managed abroad, it is unlikely to spread to the UK.”

Professor James Wood, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Cambridge University and co-director of Cambridge Infectious Diseases, said: