Avian flu cases will be faster and have a greater impact – Report

advertisement

Instances of avian influenza affecting mammals doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year – up to 1,022 outbreaks have a greater impact compared to 459.

Over the same period, 943 outbreaks were reported in poultry, with 2,570 outbreaks of non-poultry species, including 1,548 among wild birds. These incidents have resulted in the loss of more than 82.1 million poultry.

Over the past 20 years, more than 633 million birds have been lost through infection or culling as part of an effort to contain the virus.

“A significant development in 2024 was the increase in HPAI outbreak in mammals,” the report states. It also emphasizes that avian influenza is no longer a seasonal or regional issue as cases have been reported worldwide since 2022. The virus is affecting new species of mammalian species, such as wild birds, poultry, livestock and pets.

War warns that avian flu has evolved beyond the animal health crisis and into a global emergency that threatens agriculture, food security, trade and ecosystems.

Risks of human health

In some cases, the virus can spill on humans and raise concerns about the possibility that it could lead to a wider public health crisis.

This situation is particularly concerned in the United States, where the outbreak of avian influenza between chicken and dairy cows caused 67 human cases and one death.

In Europe, there were no human infections in cattle or reports of viruses. According to the European Centers for Disease Prevention (ECDC), no genotypes currently circulating in the United States have been detected in Europe.

Although the risk of human infection remains low, WOAH warns that the virus may adapt to increased potential human transmission from mammals to mammals as more mammalian species become infected.

Not just birds, but a wide range of results

In addition to its devastating effects on poultry, avian influenza has caused unprecedented mass deaths in wild bird populations, causing ecosystem destruction and threatening biodiversity, the report shows.

“As an integral component of ecosystem stability, the loss of biodiversity causes cascade effects that undermine environmental resilience and the conservation of global wildlife,” he read, adding that changes in biodiversity at this scale also affect migration patterns and food chains.

Seabirds, raptors and waterfowl suffered catastrophic losses, and the entire breeding colony was wiped out, according to the Animal Health Agency.

Further consequences of the global spread of avian flu include disruptions in international trade as the pandemic often causes strict commercial restrictions.

One example is the present Poultry exports halted in Brazil The European Union was reached after the country notified Ua of the bird flu outbreak.

As of May 19, the country had lost its position as “free of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).”

Is the vaccine a solution?

“The scale and complexity of this ongoing epidemic requires urgent action beyond traditional control measures,” Woah's report states.

What are these traditional measures? Strict biosecurity and proactive surveillance have been the main strategies to date. These have been effective to some extent, but the organization warns that the virus's merciless spreads demand additional effort.

Vaccinations can provide solutions or at least serve as a valuable complement to traditional measurements, as vaccines can reduce the severity of infections as well as the spread of outbreaks.

In October 2023, France became the first EU country to launch a nationwide vaccination campaign against duck avian influenza, due to its important role in the transmission of disease.

The initiative helped reduce the number of outbreaks that occur from just 10 to just 10, according to the report.

In addition to animal vaccines, some countries have begun vaccinations among people at risk of contracting the avian flu, such as poultry farm workers.

Last year, the European Commission I bought 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccines Doses targeting avian influenza have chosen 40 million doses over the next four years to prepare for potential future spread to humans.

Finland was the first country to receive cargo after reporting it to have become the world's first country to start a vaccine on humans.