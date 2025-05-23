Global public health is undergoing dramatic changes amid changing geopolitical dynamics, economic uncertainty and the ongoing humanitarian emergency. When representatives gathered in Geneva for the 2025 World Health Assembly (WHA) this week, the urgency to maintain momentum in the efforts to eradicate the disease was clear. Among the many pressing issues being debated, eradication of polio has remained a top priority.

Member States' remarks and Rotary International's calls for action

During Parliament, Member States reaffirmed their full support to achieve and maintain a polio-free world and acknowledged the efforts of their partners to see the work being accomplished. With the voice of concerns about the ongoing outbreak of variants and the need to discontinue wild poliovirus transmission in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Member States called for the continued integration of continuous resources into efforts to polio function within the broader public health services. Other important themes were the intensification of regular vaccinations, including inactivated polio vaccines, through coordination with Gavi and the need for a strong oral polio vaccine ban plan and the need for safe and safe containment of poliovirus in research and vaccine manufacturing facilities.

As the debate unfolded, Rotary International – the founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – highlighted the urgent need for sustainable political and financial support to ensure the ultimate push for eradication. Judith Diment Mbe, chairman of Rotary International's Polio Eradication Advocacy Committee, confirmed Rotary's continued commitment and urged member states to be “resourceful, resilient and resolved” to ensure eradication was achieved.

Regions of Africa: Progress and Continuous Challenges in the Lake Chad Basin

Encouraged, cyclic variant polioviruses that affect primarily the African continent continue to show a downward trend. In 2024, 312 cases were recorded worldwide compared to 529 cases in 2023. So far, 52 cases have been reported this year.

Efforts to stop the spread of variant polioviruses have been intensified in WHO Africa regions. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, 10 countries have implemented vaccination rounds, protecting nearly 54 million children with at least one polio vaccine.

Professor Mohamed Yakubu Janabi, as Regional Director in Africa, promises a new promise of leadership in the fight against polio.

A big milestone was celebrated during the assembly Successful closure of the outbreak of variant poliovirus type 1 in Madagascar. The results reflect the unwavering commitment of African government, healthcare workers, communities and GPEI partners, stopping the virus and protecting children throughout the region.

However, the Lake Chad Basin remains a major challenge. The Lake Chad Basin is one of the subregions most affected by the circulation of various poliovirus types 2. A combination of operational challenges, anxiety, inaccessibility and climate-related disruptions allows the virus to thrive among unstable populations. The movement of transnational populations through porous boundaries further complicates eradication efforts and requires robust, urgent and coordinated responses from affected countries to ensure that all children reach the polio vaccine.

Eastern Mediterranean region: Endemic frontlines, Gaza, Horn of Africa

Meanwhile, in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region, Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to be the last hubs of wild polioviruses. Data for 2024 shows an increase in wild poliovirus cases in both countries, with Pakistan reporting 74 cases and 25 Afghanistan compared to six cases per country in 2023.

Although updated and enhanced operational approaches to urgently reverse this trend have already been impacted, the situation remains vulnerable. This year we will be using our progress and providing an important opportunity to ultimately end the transmission.

Gaza, which took over Palestinian territory, was an important focus in Parliament as member states emphasized orders to secure aid, including vaccinations. No more cases have been reported since 2024, but the risk of a revival remains high. Alongside his partners, he was praised for his efforts to negotiate a humanitarian moratorium for a vaccination campaign reaching more than 560,000 children. We have reinforced calls for an immediate ceasefire and an unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to protect the health of our children and ensure that all eligible children are reached. With our partners, we continue to standby to support additional rounds as soon as access is secured.

Momentum to end the ongoing variant poliovirus transmission in the Horn of Africa reached an all-time high by Yemen with Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and GPEI partners, along with health ministers with Yemen with GPEI partners, in order to renew their commitment to end the region's postponed polio outbreak.

Polio Migration Plan and Post-Accreditation Strategy

In Parliament, Member States discussed ensuring the long-term sustainability of public health infrastructure and assets, including integrating key polio eradication functions into the national health system as part of the transition process. In the context of global health funding reductions, migration plans are more important than ever to ensure that valuable polio knowledge, assets and infrastructure in polio-free countries are retained and reused to build strong, resilient, equitable health systems. In this context, countries also discussed an update of their vision to maintain the postpolio world.

Eradication of polio highlighted at WHA side events

The eradication of polio was also featured in the WHA side event on the outbreak. There, global health leaders discussed the broader challenges of reviving diseases, including measles and cholera. The event highlighted the need for investment, innovation and integration to enhance surveillance, improve vaccine coverage and prevent outbreaks. The speakers highlighted the role of routine immunization, interdisciplinary partnerships and innovative technologies, including wastewater monitoring and digital disease modeling for wastewater monitoring and surveillance, as important tools in preventable disease control.

Other side events also highlighted the importance of integration and sustained political commitment. Through integrated solutions, high-level sessions on breaking malaria, meningitis and polio demonstrated how collaborative campaigns reach children in vulnerable environments. Meanwhile, the first in-person meeting of the Polio Legacy Challenge, sponsored by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, demonstrated strong regional solidarity and shared vision to support health systems and eradication of polio in Afghanistan.

Recognize leadership in public health

A highlight of this year's parliament was the award of Lee Jung-wook Memorial Dr. Public Health to South Africa's Professor Helen Reese for his outstanding contribution to public health. Professor Reese, a globally recognized expert in infectious diseases and vaccine policy, and the chairman of the International Health Regulation Emergency Committee, has been recognized for her decades of leadership in vaccination and disease prevention.

We look forward to: Secure resilient funds to achieve eradication

As the WHA concludes, the world is at a crossroads. Sustainable commitment and strategic investment are essential to ensuring that eradication of polio is a reality. In Congress, stakeholders were urged to consider innovative financing approaches by integrating debt exchanges, catalytic investments, or polio into a broader range of health financial instruments. This allows for a more diverse and resilient funding base that is important to maintain operational end mileage, improving the overall immunity of children and ensuring health systems in developing countries.

As this critical moment in public health unfolds, one truth remains unshakable. Elimination of polio can and must be achieved. GPEI and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to providing a polio-free world. But this final stretch requires resilience, vigilance and collective will for the group to see the mission. Now is the time to maintain the course and ensure that your child is not vulnerable to this preventable disease.