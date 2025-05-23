



Houston – (May 16, 2025) -Alzheimer's disease is primarily considered a brain disorder, but new evidence suggests that this condition also affects other organs in the body. In collaboration with Laboratory Fruit Fly, we are working with researchers at the Texas Children's Hospital (Duncan NRI) at the Jan Duncan Neurological Research Institute. Baylor Medical Universityand cooperative institutions provide new understandings about how Alzheimer's disease affects different tissues throughout the body. Survey results published in Neuronsuncovers new insights into brain body communication in neurodegeneration and opens ways to identify new biomarkers and therapeutic targets for Alzheimer's disease. “Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by brain accumulation of amyloid plaques containing Aβ42 protein and amyloid plaques containing thread-like structures of tau protein. The body of the fruit fly in Alzheimer's disease,” the corresponding author said Dr. Hongji Lee, With an assistant professor of molecular and human genetics Huffington Center for Aging At Baylor. He is also a member of Baylor. Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center. The researchers produced Alzheimer's disease fruit flies by expressing Aβ42 or tau only in adult fly neurons. This approach avoids developmental effects and focuses on adult characteristics. We then assessed the presence of brain and other organ changes in these modified fly. “We found that expressing Aβ42 or tau in neurons affects both neurons and other tissues in the fruit fly body,” the co-authors said. Ye Jin Parkgraduate students jointly declared by Li and co-authors; Dr. Hugo calls Duncan NRI's. “The expression of Aβ42 mainly affected the nervous system. Sensory neurons involved in vision, audition and smell were particularly vulnerable. The reduced odor meaning could be an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease, and in this study we identified specific olfactory neurons affected by fruit fly Aβ42.” “On the other hand, tau expression in neurons led to significant changes in peripheral tissues that primarily promote changes in fat metabolism and digestion and reduced fertility. These changes mimic age-related changes and suggest that tau expression promotes aging.” Dr. Singh Kiao LuLi Lab's postdoctoral meeting. “We found that neuronal connections and other factors mediating brain-body communication are confusing in tauflies.” “These and other findings described in the Alzheimer's Fly Cell Atlas improve our understanding of how Alzheimer's disease-related proteins Aβ42 and TAU affect the entire organism,” Belem said. Belen is the chairman of neurogenetics at Duncan NRI and is Baylor's distinguished service professor of molecular and human genetics. This comprehensive resource serves as a valuable tool for the neurodegeneration research community. Alzheimer's Fly Cell Atlas allows further investigation of systemic changes and brain-body interactions in Alzheimer's disease, which could lead to improved condition and treatment. Other contributors to this work include Tyler Jackson, Lindsay Goodman, Lindsay Lang, Ziyi Chen, Chong Yi Liang, Erin Harrison, Christina Ko, XI Chen, Bai Ping Wang, Ao Lin Hus, Elizabeth Ochoa, and Kevin F. Qi. The authors are affiliated with one or more institutions at Baylor College, Yang and Dang Neurological Institute, National Yang Ming Chiao Tun University – Taiwan, University of Michigan, and UT Health San Antonio. This study was supported by grants from the Researchers Foundation of the NIH/NIA R01-AG073260, OD R24-OD02205, OD R24-OD031447, NIH/NIGMS R01-GM067858, NIH/NIA U01-AG072439, and HUFFINTTON INSTITITING INSIT Institute. (RR200063) and NIH/NIA U01-AG086143. About the Duncan Neurological Institute for Children in Texas Founded in Texas Children's Hospital in 2010, Texas Pediatric NRI researches and discovers treatments for catastrophic brain disorders affecting more than 1 billion people around the world, including 300 million children. As the largest children's hospital in the United States, Texas Children's Hospital is uniquely positioned to study the development of children's brains and understand how the brain changes in later years. The Duncan NRI, a Texas child, spans 344,000 square feet and covers 13th floors. It is home to more than 400 interdisciplinary researchers working with doctors to discover bedsides from rapid labs, promoting innovation that traditional science silos cannot. This approach has led to 1,700 published discoveries, the identification of genes causing 90 novel diseases, and major breakthroughs in autism, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.texaschildrens.org/content/research/study-reveals-impacts-alzheimers-disease-whole-body The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos