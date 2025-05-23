The total number of measles reaches 1,046 cases





Measles in the US increased this week in 22 more cases. This was slower as in the previous week. So far, 1,046 cases have been reported from 31 jurisdictions, with 92% of the country's cases being part of the outbreak, remaining at 14. The country remains at a pace to pass the 1,274 recorded cases reported in 2019. Of the infected, 96% were not vaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown. New cases in Texas, New Mexico The massive outbreak, centered around western Texas, remains the focus of an outbreak, where the pace of new detections is leaning downwards. Texas Department of Health (TDSHS) Six more cases have been reported today since the last update on May 20th, with the state outbreak propelling to a total of 728, primarily from Gaines County. The state has also reported 22 cases that appear to be unrelated to the West Texas outbreak, but TDSHS says it will move infections with links to western Texas to total outbreaks. In related developments, Williamson County We reported the first case. This involves school-age children from Leander, Texas. Officials said their family members chose not to share details with health authorities, and therefore their knowledge of their child's vaccination or travel history is limited. Williamson County is considered part of the Austin metropolitan area. Several other states in the region have also reported cases related to measles activity in West Texas. New Mexico Ministry of Health Four more cases were reported, bringing the total to 78. Cases are also in Alaska, North Dakota, Colorado Other places, Anchorage Health Bureau He said he was notified of measles cases involving a minor with a vaccine-connected connection. The investigation is ongoing, and health officials said there is a risk of wider exposure given that patients were in three public places between infectious conditions, including sports and athletic centres and large retail stores. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment After learning about the illness of out-of-state travelers staying in and out of the airport and nearby hotels, they issued warnings about potential exposures at Denver International Airport. Other places, North Dakota Department of Health and Welfare He reported four more cases, increasing the state's total to 19 from two different counties. Williams in the west and Cass in the east.

