Mosquitoes take the West Nile to the main US Metro. Here's how to dodge them





Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more Health officials in cities in the southern United States report that the season was confirmed for the first time West Nile virus case. in TexasHarris County officials in Houston said Thursday they were responding to the first positive sample of mosquito-borne disease. Adult sprayinsecticides used to target adult bugs. “The West Nile virus has been in our area since 2002,” said Dr. Courtney Standley, interim director of the department's mosquito and vector management. statement. “As we head into the summer months, we remind members of our community to enjoy the outdoors, but don't forget to protect ourselves and their families Mosquito-borne diseases. ” Along the Gulf Coast, human cases were reported in unidentified individuals in Mobile County, Alabama earlier this month. FOX 10. Images opened in the gallery West Nile Virus Cases Born in the US in Warm and Moist Conditions Driven by Climate Change Can Increase Mosquito Population and Accelerate Bite Rates ( Getty Images )) Nearby city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is spraying repellents after the virus is detected in mosquitoes on the eastern shore of Orleans Parish. WVUE I said. It's not just the South. Illinois Department of Public Health The first positive test was detected in Winnebago County, he said. On the west coast, San Diego officials Two dead crow viruses have been reported. It is unclear exactly how many cases have been detected across the country so far, but last year was particularly active. there were Almost 1,500 human cases It is recorded by federal health authorities. Sick illnesses – the main cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continent – can have terrible consequences, including paralysis and death. However, many people infected with the West Nile virus, which affects the central nervous system, exhibit either NO or mild symptoms. More serious signs include stiff neck, high fever, disorientation and encephalitis. The severity of the disease can depend on the person's health and age. People over the age of 60 are at the most risk, just like those with underlying medical conditions. Pain medications and body fluids are recommended, but there are no specific treatments. Most people who have a fever from the virus will recover completely. The virus is spreading from the bites of infected mosquitoes. It cannot be spread from person to person. Images opened in the gallery Harris County, home to Houston in Texas, reported its first detection on Thursday. They told residents to take precautions ( Getty Images )) The risk is linked to the ripe state where mosquitoes breed. They need water, and they need warm temperatures. Usually, both active summers are offered from May to November – and that only gets worse. Scientists say Higher temperatures related to the climate crisis It can accelerate mosquito population growth and biting rates. So, what can people do? Harris County tells people to remember three “TS.” Tilt the empty standing water, throw stagnant water, use mosquito repellents, treat standing water with larvae, turn off outdoor or leaky faucets, place screens on doors and windows, wear long pants, sleeves and socks to take action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/mosquitoes-west-nile-virus-us-b2756794.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos