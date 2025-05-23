



Boulder, Colorado – A bat recently discovered in a Boulder household is a positive rabies-positive animal, the third animal to be confirmed to be positive for Colorado's highly lethal virus while rabies season is underway. Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) officials said the bat was found by the homeowner after encountering the dog on an outdoor deck. County health officials said another dog may have been exposed on Friday, but that has not been confirmed. Other crazy animals found in Colorado Since the first animal detection in the state The first bats confirmed earlier this month include the first bats to which we confirmed positive results of the virus in Welding County on May 5, and the skunk in Denver on May 12. According to state data. BCPH health officials have said it's normal to find bats under eves, pouch overhangs, shutters or grooves, but you should never be impressed. If anyone in your family comes into contact with a bat in Boulder County, health officials are urging you to make a quick call at 303-441-1564 to prevent a fatal illness. County health officials also said this latest case is a reminder that rabies season is beginning in Boulder County and that precautions should be taken to protect themselves and their pets, regardless of where they live. “Rabies isn't limited to one area and we want to avoid giving people false sense of security,” said Carly Wilson, a Boulder County Public Health and Environmental Health expert. “The bat was discovered in Boulder City, but residents across the county should take the same precautions to reduce the risk.” What is rabies and how to reduce your risk of infection Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Weld County health officials are almost always fatal if not treated immediately after exposure. The virus is passed through the saliva of infected animals. According to the CDC, humans and animals can obtain rabies from biting or abrasions of rabies animals or rabies saliva. You can prevent the acquisition of rabies by taking the following precautions: It will host all household pets and precious livestock to rabies and ensure that the vaccine is up to date. The encounters of livestock with wild animals are treated like fierce animal exposure. Livestock that are not vaccinated against the latest rabies are classified as high risk and must undergo 120 days of quarantine.

Avoid contact with wild animals, especially animals that behave abnormally. Healthy wild animals generally avoid human contact. Do not feed wild animals as this reduces natural fear of humans.

Teach children to stay away from all wildlife, away from lost household pets and dead animals, and tell adults whether they'll be scratched or bitten. Remind children of all ages that sick, dying, or dead animals can carry diseases that humans can contract.

Do not allow pets to roam freely. Because this can make them more likely to expose without your knowledge. Do not feed more than you can leave pet food or livestock food outside, or your outdoor pets can finish. This promotes the presence of wildlife.

If your pet is in contact with wild animals, wear gloves while cleaning them to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus.

If a person is bitten or injured by a wild mammal, the area should be thoroughly washed away with soap and water, seek immediate medical appointments, and notify the local animal control agency. Rapid treatment is key to preventing rabies after possible exposure. Coloradan that makes a difference | denver7 featured videos Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up to what is right, listening, helping hand, and following promises. See the video above to see what you're doing.

