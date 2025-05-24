



According to the American Asthma and Allergy Basics, pollen seasons are longer and more intense, and your allergies can get worse. Dr. Thomas Vendenja, from the French hospital medical centre, says the weather is likely to be responsible. “Every year varies, depending on the amount of rain and the amount of dry season,” Dr. Vendenna said. “So it may be very true that this year is worse than the rest of the year, as you get enough water to make things bloom and that dry, windy section has begun to explode and get into your nose.” Some people in the community say they have personally noticed a bad allergy this season. “But we've noticed that, especially in Paso and sometimes at Atascadero, it's become much more serious in the past few years without caring for them in advance,” said Sarah Munoz, a resident of Paso Robles. “I don't usually have any allergies. Even when I was younger, I've never actually experienced them. But for some reason, they're standing up this year,” shared Atascadero resident Gonzalo Arana. Dr. Vendenya says it's not normal to develop an allergy, even if you've never had one before. “It's a matter of where you grew up. So you develop an allergy by being too exposed to certain things in the air, like pollen or flowers, but it takes you a while to be exposed to them. You may not develop an allergy as soon as you move around. Runny nose, itchy eyes, and sore throat are common allergic symptoms, but there are other things you may not notice. Dr. Vendegna says headaches and fatigue can also be caused by allergies. To alleviate these symptoms, he recommends over-the-counter allergy medications, sometimes nasal steroids. “Nasal steroids don't work right away. So it takes about 3-5 days to start kicking. Most people get frustrated before they start working,” Dr. Vendegna warned. For residents like Michael Zappas, he is grateful to live on the Central Coast, whether allergies or not. “There's a lot of pollen in the air at this time of year, and there's a problem. I know that I moved out of that area because of that, but it's so beautiful here, I don't care!” Zappa said.

