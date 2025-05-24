Health
Cervical cancer is preventable, but kills thousands of people every year. This is because women are not screened regularly. New testing allows people to test themselves at home and mail out the results.
Mary Louise Kelly, host:
Cervical cancer is one of the more preventable types of cancer. It still kills thousands of women every year. Now there is a new breakthrough in the fight against this disease – home screening tests. Reported by NPR's Katia Riddle.
Katia Riddle, byline: Of all the tumor patients she treats, cervical cancer patients are the ones that Alexi Wright suffer most.
Alexi Wright: It's incredibly frustrating to meet a young woman who dies from the illness they have to have.
Riddle: Wright is a doctor at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She works in gynecological oncology.
Wright: That's really our failure as a medical field. Here's the tool. You know, we know exactly what to do and they are very good.
Riddle: One of those tools – Early screening.
Wright: We know that over 50% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer have missed cervical cancer tests and screenings.
Riddles: Almost all neck cancers are caused by a common virus called HPV. Most people with this virus do not get cancer, but just knowing someone is at high risk makes your doctor more closely monitored and likely to catch it early. Typically, HPV screening begins with a trip to the doctor's office and a PAP smear.
Kara Egan: It's not a comfortable experience.
Riddle: Kara Egan is the CEO of Teal Health. The company has developed a new test that women can do at home on their own. Egan says the idea is to remove barriers to convenience, not just the discomfort of testing.
Egan: It's hard to find a reservation, right? It's difficult to find time for your day for that appointment – is that? – Will that be the one quitting your job or finding childcare?
Riddle: The test recently won FDA approval. It is designed to allow women to collect samples at home using a vaginal cane.
Egan: On average, it takes less than 5 minutes to collect the entire sample. You will return it to the pre-hidden envelope email we will give you. I'm going to the lab. The lab handles it again with the same exact tests that go down in the doctor's office.
Riddles: Experts say these tests are just as effective as doctoral tests. This model helps telehealth clinicians interpret the results.
Egan: The next time I'm going to be screened again. And if there are abnormal or positive outcomes, there is also a next follow-up appointment, explaining the outcome.
Riddle: Although the test is currently only available to Californians, Teal Health is now available nationwide and plans to integrate it into a primary care setting. Some clinicians say they are excited about the home screening options, but warn that screening is just the first step in preventing cervical cancer. Again, Dr. Alexi Wright.
Wright: If you have positive results, it's absolutely important to follow up.
Riddle: Light, if people catch cervical cancer early enough, it is very treatable. The disease often grows slowly. Unfortunately, some patients who need further testing need to withstand the horrifying Speculum tests. The testing process is similar to screening for email incolon cancer.
Wright: If that's positive, you still need a colonoscopy. Similarly, if this is positive, then a colposcopy is usually required.
Riddle: Coloscopy is a test that allows you to see the cervix with a mirror. While these unpleasant tests don't seem to be completely eliminated, home testing can allow people to have fewer of them, and Wright has fewer cases of this type of cancer.
Wright: But it is one disease that we have, so in our lives, that should be eradicated – you know, we have tests, we have treatments, we have prevention.
Riddle: Right now, Wright says, we just need a will. Katia Riddle, NPR News.
(Music Sound Bite)
Copyright©2025 NPR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited. Visit our website terms of service and authority Page www.npr.org For more information.
The accuracy and availability of NPR transcripts may vary. You can modify the transcript text to fix the errors and match the update to the audio. Audio on npr.org may be edited after the original broadcast or publication. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio records.
