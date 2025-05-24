



The case, which was later found to carry a cancer-causing pathogenic variant in his gamete, underscores the issue of regulating gamete donations at the European and international levels. Dr. Edwige Casper, an expert on genetic predisposition to cancer at Rouen University Hospital in Rouen, France, will say that the lack of cross-border regulation in Europe could lead to multiple use of family gametes. Towards the end of 2023, Dr. Casper's lab was contacted by a French clinician. A French clinician said one of his patients received a letter from a private sperm bank in Europe, warning her of identifying a “variant of unknown importance.” TP53 (Tumor Protein 53) Genes less than 50% of donor gametes. TP53 Provides instructions for creating tumor suppressor proteins, preventing cells from growing and dividing in either too fast or uncontrolled ways. The letter stated that while the donor is healthy, his biological child may be at risk for Li-ma syndrome, a rare hereditary disorder that will help him develop cancer. Some of these children already developed leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which has led to any use of the clearly blocked gametes of donors. We analyzed the variant using population and patient databases, computer prediction tools, and functional testing results, and concluded that the variant is likely the cause of cancer and that children born from this donor should undergo genetic counseling. Dr. Edwige Casper, a specialist in genetic predisposition to cancer, Rouen University Hospital, Rouen, France After discussion with the French network, the researchers presented these cases at the 2024 European Reference Network Conference on the European Reference Network (Gentlemen) on Genetic Tumor Risk Syndrome. At the same time, many European genetics and pediatrics departments have investigated their cases and led 67 children from 67 children from 46 households in eight European countries. Changes to TP53 Genes cause Li-plasmatic syndrome, one of the most severe genetic predispositions to cancer, characterized by widespread tumors in childhood. Affected children born between 2008 and 2015 are being closely monitored to detect the first signs of cancer. “Follow-up protocols include whole-body MRI scans, brain MRI scans, in adults, breast ultrasound, and expert clinical testing. This is severe and stressful for carriers, but it was effective in that early detection of tumors and improved survival. “As animal models of Li-fraumeni syndrome show that exposure to genotoxic chemotherapy or x-rays accelerates tumor development, these children should avoid radiation-based imaging techniques such as mammography and PET scans, where possible.” Researchers continue to identify cases of European children born from the same donor. “This variant would have been virtually undetectable in 2008 when individuals began donating sperm, but there's still a lot to improve and there's still a lot to improve,” says Dr. Kasper. “Some fertility clinics refuse to provide information to families about variants because they wanted their children to be tested in their labs. There is a major issue with the lack of harmonious regulations across Europe.” Currently, laws regarding sperm donation differ from one European country to another. Private sperm banks typically limit donations from one donor to 75 countries around the world. French law sets a limit on the births of 10 people per donor. However, it is possible that up to 15 births can be possible in Germany and Denmark, with the same donor being used in 12 and 10 families, respectively, in the UK. At the European or international level, this can represent a large number of births. “My advice to French parents is to support medically supported childbirth procedures in France where donations are voluntary, anonymous, free of charge. The latter may explain the difference between parents' needs and lack of resources,” says Dr. Casper. Genetic disorders are reported more rapidly than anything, with each donor being limited to up to 10 births nationwide. -Nerofibromatosis type 1 has been previously reported in sperm donors. Measures need to be implemented to prevent appropriate regulations at the European level from occurring again and to ensure global limits on the number of offspring devised from the same donors. ” Conference chairperson Professor Alexandre Raymond said: “Currently, the supplementary supplementary supply laws do not cross borders, but this is a good example of why broader surveillance is needed. sauce: European Association for Human Genetics

