The April Broward Measles case adds to the growth of the national revival
Last year, measles occurred in the county, resulting in nine infections.
The outbreak of measles in the US is proliferating statewide, causing 1,000 cases to hit
The United States has experienced the largest outbreak of measles in 25 years, with over 1,000 cases reported nationwide.
- The Broward County, Florida child signed with measles in April, marking the second case in South Florida two months later.
- As DOH cites HIPAA privacy regulations, efforts to track contacts in the Broward case are unknown.
- The incident comes amid the national surge in measles cases in 2025, following the outbreak of measles in Broward County last year.
There was one case of measles in Broward County in April, According to state recordsAt the same time, links to these records were easily removed from the state website.
According to the Florida Department of Health (DOH), a child between a 0-year-old (see newborns) in April and four detained measles from outside the US in April Reportable disease frequency reports.
Measles is considered One of the most contagious Human infectious diseases, according to Dr. Aileen Marty, a professor at Florida International University and an expert on infectious diseases and disaster medicine. If a person with measles is in contact with a group of people who have not been vaccinated, there is a 90% chance that someone who has not been vaccinated will get sick. National Infectious Diseases Foundation.
The link to the state report tracking the spread of infections across 67 counties in the state was removed from DOH's main website earlier this year. The Story of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to an article published on May 9th, the chart was last made available in March.
The website had been upgraded at the time, DOH spokesperson Isabel Kilman told USA Today Network Florida.
But now the tracker is link The FlhealthCharts website shows the Broward County measles case in April.
It occurred a month after a high school student at Miami Palmetto High School in Miami Dade County was diagnosed with a highly sensitive illness.
There are no alerts on Florida Department of Health, Broward County Website regarding the April measles incident or the state DOH website.
Kilmann told the USA Today Network – Florida reporter that the department had contacted the case in Broward County, but that they would be notified if there was reason to believe that the epidemiologist had contact with someone with measles.
Please contact the trace It is the process of identifying people who have recently been in contact with people diagnosed with an infectious disease. According to the US Centers for Disease Control.
In a statement sent via email, DOH said it cannot disclose personal information about the case due to the Portability and Accountability Act of Health Insurance, or HIPAA. Establish federal standards to protect sensitive health information from disclosure without patient consent; According to the CDC.
“The faculty will work closely with the school and school system to ensure that students, faculty and parents are notified when necessary. Anyone who may be in contact with an infected individual will be notified promptly and directly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community,” the statement said.
The exact age of the child is unknown, as state data provides a range of 0-4 years. However, a spokesman for Broward County Schools said the district's coordinated student health services department reported that it had no documented cases of measles this year.
last yearthe county saw an outbreak of measles that resulted in nine infections. DOH's response at the time It was criticized Florida surgeon General Joseph Radapop after contradicting federal and medical professional guidance to contain the spread.
As reported previouslythe number of measles infections in the United States exceeded 1,000 in 2025. Texas remains the epicenter, and the presence of measles exists Confirmed in 30 states As of Friday, March 9th, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
recentlynews reports say measles infected at Shakira concert in New Jersey could spread the virus.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control, only 88.1% of kindergarteners in Florida I was vaccinated against measles on 2023-2024. Immunization of measles groups requires a 95% vaccination rate.
Marty said that someone can affect the body's immune response, either as a child or as an adult. Measles can cause viral pneumonia or, in some cases, bacterial pnumonia, as it reduces the immune system.
Although rare, some children who control measles will reveal serious neurological problems in a few years, she added.
“If you look at what's going on in the US, for example… this kind of subradar type of problem appears quite a bit later, so for six to ten years, you can't grasp the full cost of that outbreak,” she said.
USA TODAY Network's State Watchdog Reporter, AnaGoñi-Lessan – Florida can be contacted by [email protected].
