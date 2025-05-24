



Aimee Dexter & Amelia Reynolds BBC News, Cambridgeshire Getty Images Julia Bradbury, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, said a recent study by Cambridge University “didn't come anytime soon.” Television host Julia Bradbury said a new study that concludes that women with extremely dense breasts should be offered additional scans “cannot come soon.” The 54-year-old, best known for publishing the BBC One country file, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 after a year and a half tests. A study led by Cambridge University has shown that not only traditional mammograms but other scans are It may sound the number of cancers detected in these women. “This research wasn't coming anytime soon, as it's like searching for a snowman in a snowstorm,” Bradbury said. Bradbury said she “found a lump” while she was traveling and checked it out. After having the mammogram, Bradbury was advised to have nothing to worry about.” “I was sitting in a chair trying to leave the office with my consultant,” she recalled. “He said he was going to give you another ultrasound before you left. “Thank you that I had that consultant.” Bradbury said a 6cm (2.4 inches) mass was found during the ultrasound, and she was sent for further testing. “When I was getting my biopsy, I knew there was something serious about it in my mind, and those were the first tears I shed. “Then I had a horrible conversation that you had cancer.” Getty Images Women ages 50 to 71 are invited to breast screening every three years, with about two-thirds taking on the offer The trial, tailored from a hospital in Addenbrook, Cambridge, tested various scanning methods for women with extremely dense breasts who were originally told they had no cancer even when given a mammogram. Over 9,000 women were involved in the study. About 1 in 10 women They have extremely dense breasts, which increases the risk of developing breast cancer. Researchers said cancer is difficult to spot because x-rays appear whiter on x-rays, the same color as early-stage cancer. “I thought there was nothing creepy about the tight breasts, but the risk of breast cancer is small,” Bradbury spoke to the BBC this week. “Fighting Cancer” The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said the screening advisory agency had been seeking ways to improve detection rates for women with extremely dense breasts over the years. He said he would review the results of the trial, but he was determined to “fight cancer in all respects” to improve survival. England's new national cancer plan is expected to be issued later this year. “The study shows that thousands of undetected cancers can be caught,” Bradbury said. “We have to try to be our advocates and understand our bodies a little more.”

