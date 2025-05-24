Low Vitamin D in Newborns Related to Autism ADHD Schizophrenia Risk Brain Development Research





According to a Lancet study involving the University of Queensland, low levels of vitamin D are more likely to develop mental health conditions such as autism, attention deficit hypertrophy disorder (ADHD), and schizophrenia. This is assumed to be the largest population-based study to date looking at vitamin D and mental disorders. Featured in Psychiatry. Researchers evaluated vitamin D status in more than 71,000 individuals, many of whom had been diagnosed with mental disorders in childhood or early adulthood. John McGrath of Queensland Brain Institute, who led the research in collaboration with the University of Aarphs in Denmark and the state Serum Institute, said The team investigated six mental disorders: Major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and anorexia nervosa. “We found evidence that people with low vitamin D levels as babies are at a higher risk of schizophrenia, ASD and ADHD,” says McGrath. He added that their findings support the idea that vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy and early childhood may help reduce the risk of developing certain mental disorders later. People with low vitamin D levels as babies are at a higher risk of schizophrenia. (Photo: Getty Images) Vitamin D is important for baby brain development. Low Vitamin D Levels It's common in pregnant women all over the world,” he said. To understand the broader impact of this study, indiatoday spoke with Dr. Himani Narla Kanna, a developmental behavioural pediatrician and adolescent mental health expert. She mentioned previous studies, including a 2016 cohort study in Denmark and another in Finland. High risk of developing schizophreniaADHD, and symptoms of autism in childhood or adulthood. “Of these, schizophrenia and autism show a double-fold increase in the risk of low vitamin D levels. ADHD, depression and anxiety are also linked, but the evidence fluctuates slightly,” she said. According to Dr. Narla, Vitamin D has a major impact on brain development. It helps regulate neurotrophic factors that support neuronal growth and connection. It also affects the brain's dopamine and serotonin system, which are essential for mood and emotional regulation. Vitamin D is also helpful Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress In the brain, it supports the formation of neural pathways. All of these are important for healthy brain development,” she explained. But what is the best way to ensure adequate vitamin D during pregnancy? Dr. Narla recommends daily supplements of 600-2000 IU (international units) of vitamin D3, or up to 4000 IU, under the advice of a doctor. “Around 10-30 minutes of sunlight exposure several times a week is also helpful, but this depends on your skin tone, your clothes and where you live,” she said. Dietary sources include fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, egg yolks, fish liver oil, fortified dairy or plant-based milk, and certain cereals and juices. Low vitamin D levels are common among pregnant women around the world. (Photo: Getty Images) But she added.Vitamin D is difficult to get enough Supplements are often needed because food alone is large. ” Importantly, vitamin D deficiency is not the only factor that can increase your risk of mental illness. “Other contributors include genetic predisposition during pregnancy, maternal stress or infection, exposure to air pollution, malnutrition, low birth weight and lack of emotional stimulation in childhood,” Dr. Narla said. Access to vitamin D-rich foods and supplements is another challenge. “In low-income countries, fortified foods may not be common, and supplements may be too expensive or unavailable,” she added. Even in wealthy countries, people with dark skin and those who avoid exposure to sunlight due to cultural practices can be at higher risk. Published: Daphne Clarance Published: May 24, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/health/story/low-vitamin-d-newborns-linked-autism-adhd-schizophrenia-risk-mental-health-disorders-2729504-2025-05-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos