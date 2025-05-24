Measles Update: Texas reports six new cases of measles since Tuesday





Sign up Today's TPR Texas Pacific Radio's newsletter brings the top stories to your inbox every morning. The total number of confirmed cases associated with measles outbreaks has reached a maximum of 728 in Texas, according to the latest. update From the Texas Department of Health (DSHS). It's a total of 6 new cases Tuesday update. Since its first outbreak in Gaines County in January, 94 people have been hospitalized with measles. The DSHS emphasizes that this is the total number of people hospitalized during the developmental process. However, they are not the current people in the hospital. Based on the latest data, DSHS identified designated outbreak counties with measles transmission, such as Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum. On Thursday, state and local officials confirmed a Measles case In Brewster County. This is the first reported case to appear in the Big Bend region as measles outbreak began earlier this year in West Texas, near the New Mexico border. The DSHS said the incident was directly related to the ongoing Texas outbreak that began in Gaines County in January. There was again Measles Cases Confirmed in Atascosa County South of Bexar County. Hill County counties also reported confirmed cases of measles. The infected live in Kyle, Hayes County. This infection may not be related to the outbreak. School-age children who lived in the outbreak area had two deaths. The children were not vaccinated and the underlying conditions were unknown. The disease is highly contagious and can lead to additional cases in the outbreak area and surrounding communities. DSHS is working with the local health department to investigate outbreaks. TPR will continue to post updates from the state on Tuesday and Friday.

