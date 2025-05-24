Aspergills: Everything about fungi that can cause a pandemic, like HBO's “The Last of Us”





As global temperatures rise, new research warns that Aspergillus (a common fungus that can cause fatal infections) is expanding its reach into new regions, putting millions of people at risk. The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Manchester, used computer simulations to predict the future expansion of Aspergillus, a group of fungi that can cause aspergillosis. Findings suggest that climate change can allow certain Aspergillus species to spread further into North America, Europe, China and Russia. The current peer review studies are as follows: Fungal infection It will continue to pose an increased threat to public health. Fungal infections are estimated to kill around 2.5 million people a year. This can be significantly underreported due to limited data and awareness. Fungi: Common, adaptable, dangerous

Fungi can be found everywhere in soil, water, compost, and decayed plant matter. They play an important role in the ecosystem, but they are also deadly. Aspergillus bacteria grow as microscopic filaments and spread from spores released into the air. Most people inhal these spores without any problems, but people are at high risk of severe infections due to asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, or immune system compromises (such as cancer patients or organ transplant recipients). Mortality rate Aspergillosis It ranges from 20% to 40%, and diagnosis is difficult due to nonspecific symptoms such as coughing and fever. Live Event

Worse, fungal pathogens are becoming increasingly resistant to antifungal drugs, with only four major classes currently present. As the planet warms, fungal species are finding new areas where they can flourish. Suitable for temperate zones, Fumigatus is projected to move north towards the Arctic, with the potential range rising 77.5% to 2,100, potentially exposing an additional 9 million Europeans. In contrast, some regions, such as parts of sub-Saharan Africa, are also too hot for Aspergillus, creating even more ecological imbalances. Also, warmer temperatures can make fungi more tolerant of heat, helping them survive better inside the human body. On the other hand, extreme weather events such as floods and tornadoes can widen spores over long distances. A notable example is the fungal outbreak following the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri.

