Texas measles outbreak slows, authorities warn of rising in other states | US news

measles Outbreak in Texas Other states are seeing more incidents, but health officials are warning of self-complaints, but show signs of slowing down as the US continues to experience a high rate of measles amid declining vaccination rates.

It took everyone in Lubbock a few days, Texastested positive, and there are no measles hospitals at the city's children's hospital. This also cares for children in nearby Gaines County.

“We're really careful and optimistic,” said Katherine Wells, director of Lubbock Public. health.

It will take 42 days if there are no new cases of measles declaring that the community outbreak is over. So Lubbock is not in the woods yet, she said.

Wastewater analysis Anthony Marlesso, professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor School of Medicine, part of a team monitoring wastewater pathogens in 15 Texas cities, shows that infections may be declining in El Paso and Lubbock.

However, this does not mean that the risk has been overdue. Wells and Marlesso warned against the momentum that led to the outbreak of a fatal disease.

“We're still seeing measles cases in El Paso. We're seeing measles cases in some of the other states in the central US. We're just going to take one person into an infected car to bring it into another community,” Wells said.

Texas announcement Six new cases on Friday totaled 728 this year. A total of 94 people were hospitalized in the Texas outbreak, and two were admitted to school age. Children I'm dead.

The West Texas outbreak has also spread to a few other states. New Mexico official announcement tally on Thursday It's risen In 76 cases, and they confirmed it death Adults in March were actually caused by measles.

there was 58 cases Kansas and 17 cases Oklahoma has seen separate outbreaks in addition to other states.

There are currently a total of 1,024 confirmed cases of measles in the US, and in 2025 Second year The case of measles has already been in place since the virus was declared excluded from the United States in 2000.

Emissions in western Texas may be losing steam success This is because of the vaccination campaign and the fact that many people who have not been vaccinated are currently infected.

Children suffer from most cases Two-thirds Among the cases of El Paso, it is among adults. Officials recommend that anyone in outbreak areas where vaccination status is unknown should get a booster shot of measles.

still Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has repeatedly spread. Misreport About the measles vaccine.

“You have consistently Has been Weakening Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told Kennedy on May 14 after hearing about the HHS budget.

“You told the public that the vaccine would decline very quickly. You went to Dr. Philshaw and said that the measles vaccine has never been fully tested for safety. You said that the measles vaccine has a fetal remnant,” Murphy said.

“It's all true. It's all true,” Kennedy said.

“That's not true,” replied Murphy.

“Of course, that's true,” Kennedy said.

Statements like these undermined public confidence in the vaccine at critical times, experts said.

Communities that fall below the 95% threshold for community immunity (also known as herd immunity) should run a vaccination campaign before the new outbreak begins, both Wells and Marlesso said.

“In this case, the easiest thing you can do is to publish an education campaign on filling the vaccine gap,” Mareso said. “If the vaccine range exceeds 95%, we don't see these outbreaks. It's effective.”

“What we learned here is that there are many communities in the US where these vaccination rates are low,” Wells said.

Summer tends to be a high season for travel, and travelers may import measles from the state or country.

If the vaccine range exceeds 95%, these outbreaks are not seen. It's effective Anthony Marlesso, Baylor Medical University

“There's a lot of movement in the summer,” Wells continued. “So we see a lot of people traveling internationally to places where endemic measles may be present, and they can reintroduce it into vulnerable communities in the US.”

Wastewater monitoring may function as Early warning signs The development of budding, especially in places where vaccination rates are low.

Texas wastewater monitoring was funded by the state legislature through the Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute (TEPHI) and created during the pandemic, which coexisted as the “Texas version of the CDC,” Mareso said.

“We saw a measles signal in wastewater before any of the discussions about this outbreak in Texas or it began to become headlines around the world,” Maresso said.

“If you're looking at the early stages of an outbreak, you're given lead times to alert public health people. “There are cases. We probably haven't seen them on clinical radar, but there are cases in the community.

Local leaders should now prepare for a measles outbreak, Wells said.

“Part of that is like your doctor, your school, your daycare, your education about measles, how the rash looks, just like people are paying attention to it,” she said.

Public health officials also need to understand the testing capabilities and the logistics of, for example, transporting specimens to the laboratory.

Then, “You're ready and it's in front of your heart – you're not sitting in a dusty textbook,” Wells said.

But all of that work requires funding. The public health sector has frequently worked on shoelaces budgets, but the Trump administration has made funds even more unstable.

“We had a Covid funding clawback available to the local health department,” Wells said. And in other federal funds for public health, “it's even more difficult to follow exactly what's going on,” Wells noted.

“I'm worried. It's very important to have a local public health department no matter what the measles or the next outbreak.”