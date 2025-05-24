



Share on Pinterest New research suggests that vitamin D may help slow the biological aging process by maintaining the length of the telomere. Mariya Borisova/Getty Images New research suggests that vitamin D supplementation may help maintain the length of the protective cap at the edge of the chromosome known as telomeres.

Researchers say maintaining the length of the telomere may help slow down some aspects of biological aging.

Though telomere length is an important factor in healthy aging, the role that vitamin D can play is not yet certain. A new study reports that supplementation with vitamin D may help slow down some of the mechanisms of biological aging. Its shortening is a natural part of aging, but it is associated with diseases associated with a particular age. Among these diseases are bladder cancer, lungs, kidneys, and gastrointestinal system. “Our findings suggest that targeted vitamin D supplementation may be a promising strategy to combat the biological aging process, despite the guarantee of further research,” he said. Haydn ZooMD, PhD, first author of the study, and molecular geneticist at Augusta University of Georgia Medical School, statement. Experts agree that new research is interesting, but they note that there are limitations to it. “Telomere length was protected by vitamin D supplementation, but it is not clear how it translates into actual biological aging.” Marilyn TangMD, an associate professor of clinical medicine at Stanford University, California, told Healthline. Tan was not involved in this study. “The current study involved only a relatively small number of people, examining only telomeres in white blood cells and not widely seen the health effects of these telomere changes,” he added. David CutlerA family medicine doctor at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Maryland. “So the clinical implications derived from this study are very limited.” Similarly, Cutler was not involved in the study.

Researchers are based on the results of Important Randomized controlled clinical trials supervised by Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. For their research, researchers followed 1,054 participants, with vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids It can reduce telomere shortening and slow biological aging. The study group included women over 55 years of age and men over 50 years of age. The researchers followed participants for five years and measured the length of leukocyte telomeres at baseline in their second and fourth years. The researchers reported that omega-3 fatty acids had no significant effect on telomere length. However, they said that vitamin D3 supplements significantly reduced telomere shortening, preventing nearly three years of aging in people who took vitamin D compared to those who received placebo. Experts say this slowdown in the aging process has important benefits. “Slowing biological aging can improve life expectancy and quality of life, reducing the risk of a variety of disease states,” Tan said.

The health benefits of vitamin D have been touted in recent years. Previous research It also shows that adequate amounts of vitamin D can help improve heart health.

It is estimated 35% of people Vitamin D deficiency in the US Current recommendations Daily vitamin D consumption is 400-800 international units for most healthy people. Vitamin d Because the best source is sunlight. When your body is exposed to the ultraviolet rays of the sun, it produces dietary vitamin D3 from the cholesterol in the skin. The best time Make the most of this beneficial sunlight at noon when the sun is at its peak. However, experts say that too much sunlight can cause sunburn and eye damage. Thermal strokeand skin cancer. There are not many foods that are adequate sources of vitamin D, but there are a few. they are: Plus, you can drink milk Several types of mushrooms fortified with vitamin D and cheese Sometimes it's healthy sauce For Vitamin D Tan said the amount of vitamin D a person needs depends on the individual. “The ideal amount of supplementation depends on your baseline vitamin D levels,” she explained. “A variety of factors can affect vitamin D levels and metabolism, including sun exposure, timing, geographical location, skin tension, and kidney function.” “Sun exposure can increase vitamin D levels, but excessive exposure to UV rays presents other health risks,” Tan said. “Even though Vitamin D can be obtained to some extent from your diet, people often need additional supplemental vitamins. You need to talk to your healthcare provider to know exactly how much vitamin D you need.” Cutler said people with healthy vitamin D levels probably don't need supplementation. “There was a lot of research involved tens of thousands of people trying to document it. [the] Cutler told Healthline. “There were no documents regarding the decline in cancer rates. Cardiovascular diseaseincreased lifespan, protection from infection, or improved outcomes from COVID. ” “The most supported strategy for maintaining telomere length is exercisediet, Stress management, Proper sleepand avoid harmful substances such as tobacco and alcohol“These lifestyle changes not only preserve telomeres, they also broadly support healthy aging.”

