Trenton – The USDA (USDA) Animal Plant Health Testing Service (APHI) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) Animal Health Department have identified a new highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) poultry case at the Essex County Live Bird Market. Disease responses are coordinated between state and federal partners.

The risk of HPAI to the general public remains low, and live poultry that may have been infected was not sold to the public. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in poultry species.

State and federal partners are taking prompt action to prevent spread of illness. The market has a past of about 123 birds. After cleaning and disinfection, the market will remain temporarily closed for a specified period before quarantine is lifted and restocked.

Individuals working in the market are evaluated for exposure and monitor symptoms by their local health department and the New Jersey Department of Health. If any of the exposed individuals develop compatible symptoms, they will be assessed immediately for HPAI.

Poultry owners, industrial workers and the general public are reminded to take precautions to ensure healthy flock maintenance.

HPAI poses a low risk to the public, and human infectious diseases occur mostly after close or long unprotected contact (such as not wearing gloves, respiratory protection, or eye protection) in areas touched by infected birds and dairy cows or infected birds and animals. No cases of sustained human-to-human transmission have been observed. Properly cooked chicken and eggs are considered safe even at Fahrenheit at least 165 degrees.

Anyone with close, unprotected contact with an infected bird should monitor symptoms for 10 days after the last exposure. Symptoms include fever, redness and irritation of the eyes with breathing signs (cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing), headaches, muscle or body pain, and diarrhea. If symptoms develop, individuals should seek medical care and notify their healthcare provider of potential exposures.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in poultry species. Recent HPAI detections of birds do not present any immediate public health concerns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Poultry HPAI signs can be included:

Sudden death

Reduced feed or water consumption

Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, and nose draining

Swells around the eyes

Mouth breathing

Comb/Wattle is getting dark

Shank or redness of the feet

Decrease in egg production

Lethargic

HPAIs are spread through contact with body secretions, including poop, eyes, nose, or oral secretions from infected birds. This virus can spread to vehicles, equipment, shoes, etc. By practicing excellent biosecurity, HPAI can prevent the spread of its HPAI to farms.

These biosecurity practices are as follows:

Eliminate exposure to wild birds of domestic birds. Minimizes standing water and excess forage in environments that may attract wild birds.

Avoid contact with other poultry.

Maintain a specific set of shoes and clothing to lean towards poultry. Disposable boot covers or foot baths that are regularly changed are other majors that can be used.

Minimize the number of bird visitors.

Avoid sharing equipment with other herds and use appropriate disinfectants for equipment that must come to the farm.

PPE is available at Rutgers Co-operative Expansion Offices in each county. County office contact information can be found at https://njaes.rutgers.edu/county/.

HPAI is a reportable disease. Any individual who has any knowledge or suspects of the presence of poultry/bird disease should notify this office without delay. Dead birds suspected of having avian flu should be placed in double bags and stored appropriately for testing. Do not expose dead poultry to the environment, other poultry, or wildlife/wild birds. Wash your hands after dealing with sick or dead birds.

If you have doubts about your livestock HPAI, warn the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Animal Health Department, 609-671-6400.

If you suspect human HPAI, contact your local health department. Information about the local health department can be found at www.localhealth.nj.gov.

For additional information on diseases and outreach materials, please visit the following steps:

Several agencies continue to monitor HPAI with wild bird populations

Several states and federal agencies continue to monitor recent wild birth outbreaks in various parts of the state that are caused by bird flu. However, the state is seeing a downward trend in both reported cases and suspected individuals. The revival begins in December and is believed to have affected a variety of wild bird species in all counties, including but not limited to waterfowl, raptors and scavenger birds.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife and USDA's Animal Plant and Health Testing Services continue to work with local officials to provide guidance on the safe removal and disposal of dead wild birds suspected of having avian flu. At this time, it is unlikely that all birds will be tested for avian flu. In most cases, authorities assume that the virus is linked to bird deaths based on previous preliminary positive test results.

Dep Fish and Wildlife, New Jersey, recommends avoiding contact with diseased and dead wildlife. However, if you have dead wild birds on your property and choose to dispose of the body, you must take precautions. If it can be safely removed, you should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, and eye protection. Avoid direct contact between you and the animal by moving the corpse using tools such as excavators and pitchforks. Double bag each bird, use a zip ties to close the bag and place it in an outdoor trash bin that pets and other wildlife cannot access. After disposal, immediately wash your hands with soap and warm water and disinfect any discrete items using a diluted household bleach solution. Rinse with warm water and then sit on the item for 10 minutes.

Report your findings at, especially if you saw a sick or dead bird in 5 or more groups Wild bird disease report form. It should be noted that wild birds, including waterfowl and shared birds, are considered natural reservoirs for bird flu. Since the start of the US outbreak in January 2022, avian flu has affected wild and domestic birds in all states. You can happen here: USDA APHIS | 2022 Detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.