The world's leading polio eradication programme is facing 40% budget cuts next year as a surge in the virus that causes paralysis at Afghanistan and Pakistan and the last hub in war-torn regions, threatening to reverse decades of progress towards eradicating the disease.

“The global polio eradication initiative faces a 40% budget cut in 2026,” Dr. Hanan Balky, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office of Eastern Mediterranean, told the World Health Assembly on Friday.

The convergence of funding cuts, conflict and virus revival threatens to unravel almost all of human strategies against the virus, just the second human disease that has been eradicated after the natural PO.

Polio paralyzed and killed more than half a million people worldwide each year during the peak of the 1940s and 1950s, attacked the nervous system, causing irreversible paralysis within hours, affecting children under the age of five.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, launched in 1988, saw a 99% decline worldwide in collaboration with Rotary International, US CDC, UNICEF, The Gates Foundation and Gavi (Vaccination Alliance).

“We're at a turning point. We're investing now to finish our work or risking a global revival,” Balky told Assembly. “There's no luxury of time.”

The fundraising crisis deepens

The issue of GPEI funding was published before the current budget crisis. Last October, the initiative admitted that it needed more time and money to reach targets for eradication, pushing the deadline for wild poliovirus and the deadline for vaccine-derived strains in 2029.

The original eradication goal was 2000.

The initiative has raised budget requests from the original $4.8 billion to $6.9 billion from 2029. So far, GPEI has received and secured pledges for $4.6 billion, which is roughly in line with its original goals. However, with costs increasing, the WHO-LED initiative is currently facing a $2.3 billion funding gap through 2029.

The budget shortage has resulted in a significant rise from the US withdrawal from WHO, as both the USAID and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are separated from the GPEI.

“When 2024 began, we were trying to eradicate wild polioviruses in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Executive Committee February. “However, a revival occurred later with the outbreak of various polioviruses in Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and the Gaza Strip.”

The WHO emergency committee unanimously agreed last month that “the risk of international spread of poliovirus continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.”

A wealthy elephant

The elephants in the World Health Congress room were US deviations from the US global health activities. The representative who mentioned directly by name during the polio discussion is that the US has not attended the conference for the first time.

But Balkhy was more direct at Who's February executive committee meeting.

“The departure of the CDC and USAID has already cost us, losing technical, strategic and functional support,” she told the board.

“In terms of finance, this means a loss of $133 million to GPEI and a loss of $100 million each year in WHO's polio-specific businesses,” Balkhy explained, bringing the total annual shortfall of eradication efforts to $233 million.

The United States has been the second-largest historic donor in GPEI with 22.6% of total funding since 1988, donating $4.5 billion over the program's lifetime, making it the second-largest contribution after the 40% bill and the Melinda Gates Foundation.

The US donated $265 million of the $907 million received by GPEI in 2023. This is almost 30% of the annual funds. USAID Factsheet The release in January pointed out that the agency had supported 2,396 healthcare facilities in Afghanistan in the past year alone, employing more than 10,000 female healthcare workers.

The gap between the US and other government donors is enormous. Canada was the next-largest single-count lead, accounting for just 5.5% of the total funding, while Germany gave 3.6%. Canada, the donor of the second largest state since the US withdrawal, currently donates $62 million a year, less than a quarter of the US provided.

Some countries have pledged to strengthen their support as the US departs. Saudi Arabia, which had not donated to the program for nearly 10 years, has pledged 500 million dollars I went to GPEI in February. Canada committed an additional $151 million The next three years at the end of last year. However, the funding gap remains large.

The United States was also a major player in the fight against polio outside the GPEI itself. GPEI Funding document The US CDC's polio initiative totaled $354 million in 2021 and 2022, with USAID giving $140 million over the same period.

The cuts in the U.S. humanitarian programs also include a $131 million grant to UNICEF's polio vaccination program.

“Investments in eradicating polio have saved more than 20 million people from paralysis, reminding member states that they have provided important medical services to their children and supported investments in global health security,” said a representative of the United Nations Foundation.

Cases at the final mountain base of polio are rising rapidly

Wild polioviruses can spread to contaminated water or food, causing irreversible paralysis within hours, but vaccine-derived strains emerge when the virus with weakened oral vaccines mutates in poorly hygienic areas.

Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic, have seen cases rise Dramatically In 2024, Afghanistan recorded 23 cases last year, up 283% from 2023, while Pakistan increased by 63 cases, a 550% increase.

Endemic transmission is concentrated in high-risk districts along the Hindu Kush Mountains, which form the rugged border between Pakistan's southern Kybar Paktanwa province and the eastern region of Afghanistan. Attack on the vaccination team Complicates vaccination efforts.

Who is figure Show99 wild poliovirus type 1 cases were reported in 2024, and as of April 10th, three additional cases had been recorded in 2025. Environmental Surveillance – Testing of the Sewage and Water Sources of Virus – 741 positive samples (113 in Afghanistan and 628 in Pakistan) were detected in 2024, with an additional 80 reported in the first week of 2025.

India, which shares its border with Pakistan, stressed the need for regional cooperation in the parliament. “Regionally, it is important to promote collaboration, share data, synchronize vaccination campaigns and work together to prevent the re-emergence of cross-border diseases,” the Indian representative said.

Vaccine hurdles

The virus persists despite extensive vaccinations and international support. Achieving the 95% coverage required for herd immunity remains elusive in endemic regions where all children need multiple doses. Extensive distance, anxiety, and deep root mistrust complicate already difficult tasks.

More than 534,000 children are vaccinated monthly in Afghanistan alone, with 11.4 million vaccinations last year. Who is. However, Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate suspended its polio vaccination programme Two times In 2024, we are currently restricting vaccine delivery to mosques and village centres that will end important door-to-door campaigns to reach all children.

In Pakistan, only 84% of eligible children who received two injectable vaccines in 2023 are eligible half Among the Pakistan polio incident last year, there were children who had not received a single dose.

Vaccine hesitancy remains in place in parts of both countries, and believes that some vaccines will affect fertility or are part of Western conspiracy. Fake vaccination campaign While searching for Osamabin Laden in 2011.

Funding exacerbates these challenges on the ground.

“We are pleased to announce that we are a sought after exploring the GPEI,” said Dr. Jamal Ahmed, director of the WHO polio eradication programme and chairman of the GPEI Strategic Committee. “The challenge we faced last year, several years ago, is what highlighted by today's member states is the global supply of vaccines and vaccine security.”

Vaccine-derived variants spread

Beyond wild viruses, vaccine-derived poliovirus variants have emerged 35 countries Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Spain in 2024.

These strains can develop when weakened viruses used in oral polio vaccines mutate in areas with inadequate hygiene and low vaccination and regain their ability to cause paralysis. The wealthy countries have moved to inactivated polio vaccines. Polio vaccines are only effective when the intake rate is very high and polio is almost eradicated.

Vaccine-derived variants have been detected in Cameroon, Djibouti, Gaza, Guiana in France, Ghana, Spain and Zimbabwe. The US reported 31 cases in 2022. This is the first time in 10 years.

Vaccine Alliance Gabi has expressed concern about the re-emergence of polio in previously cleared areas.

“To achieve and maintain a poliovirus-free world, we must expand our daily vaccinations and prioritize reaching vaccinated and non-vaccinated children around the world,” Gavi's representative told Congress.

Competition promotes a revival

War and humanitarian crises create ideal conditions for the spread of polio as health systems collapse, vaccination campaigns halt and populations flee their homes. Poor hygiene allows overcrowded camps to rapidly circulate the virus among unvaccinated children.

Yemen, which has been polio-free since 2009, saw an outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses in 2020 amid a civil war that killed more than 150,000 people in 2020, resulting in a UN estimate of over 227,000 people killed from hunger, resulting in a shortage of medical facilities caused by the war.

“The cases of polio have declined in the southern part of Yemen. Unfortunately, we are still seeing cases recorded in the northern part of the country, in areas outside the control of legitimate authorities,” a representative from Yemen told Congress.

Gaza faces similar challenges. The February ceasefire allowed anyone to vaccinate 46,000 children, but the campaign has since been stagnant. “Enhanced attacks, aid lockdowns, and communities deprived of water, food and medicine… [we] We have suspended our fourth vaccination,” Balky said.

The Sudan civil war, which drove millions and destroyed health infrastructure, has also seen the emergence of vaccine-derived polio cases as routine vaccinations collapse.

“Because of the war and financial constraints we have… we are calling on the country to show solidarity,” the Sudan representative said. “Please help us to ensure surveillance and protection of frontline officers and workers.”

As the war zone opens a new frontline in the battle for polio, whether the international community can mobilize the $2.3 billion needed to finish work will determine the fate of nearly 40 years of global eradication efforts.

Image credits: UNICEF Ethiopia/Murgeta Ayen, Who is, CC, Pakistan Polio Eradication Program , Global Polio Eradication Initiative.