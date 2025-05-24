



Quick Lead The summary is AI-generated, and the newsroom was reviewed. Certain individuals are more tempted by mosquitoes due to their skin odor. A 2022 study identified carboxylic acids as an important attractant for mosquitoes. Understanding these factors can help you create effective mosquito repellents.

















Mosquitoes are annoying to everyone, but some people seem to attract them more than others. When these nasty insects find exposed skin, they use needle-like testimony to suck blood. But is the science behind certain people exposed to more mosquitoes? It may have something to do with the smell. According to a 2022 survey by researchers at Rockefeller University published in the journal cellPeople with high levels of certain acids in the skin are 100 times more attractive to female Aedes aegypti and are responsible for the spread of diseases such as dengue, chikungunia, yellow fever, and Zika. In this study, researchers used nylon stockings on their arms to collect natural fragrances from people's skin. They were then cut into two-inch pieces and placed behind two separate trap doors with mosquitoes flying around. According to Leslie Voshall, the main researcher of the study, mosquitoes were particularly attracted to one sample, which was described as coming from “subject 33.” “Subject 33 won 100 games. They were completely undefeated. No one beat them,” Vosshall said. She added that chemical analysis revealed that “subject 33” or very attractive people produce significantly more carboxylic acids due to skin ejection. “The link between the skin odor of “mosquito-magnet” in carboxylic acid receptors and the phenotype of genetic mutation in carboxylic acid receptors suggests that such compounds contribute to mosquito-induced induction,” the study emphasizes. The reason why mosquitoes are particularly attracted to this chemical remains unknown, but it is believed that the unique skin climate of a person plays a major role. Also Read | Korean mother finds a long-failed daughter after 44 years Limitations and scope The researchers also pointed to the limitations of the study, saying that it is not possible to establish the need to remove carboxylic acids from the skin of highly attractive human subjects. “Human skin odor is a complex blend of several classes of compounds, each requiring a unique, specialized analytical detection method. Our study focuses solely on carboxylic acid groups,” the study states. As mosquito-borne diseases affect around 700 million people a year, this study can provide insight into whether skin odor agents, the most important for mosquitoes, can help develop more effective repellents.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/science/why-mosquitoes-are-more-attracted-to-some-individuals-study-explains-8498297 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos