Elon Musk said Doge did not cut the AIDS program, but global health officials explained extensively, Devastating impact It stems from the White House's squeeze of foreign aid. The confusion has resulted in a surge in new HIV infections in recent months, threatening to derail plans to eradicate the virus as a public health threat by 2030.

In one tough case, Cut casts uncertainty in the rollout of newly developed injections that scientists praised as “the closest vaccine they've ever had in their HIV response.”

Musk says his cut didn't give a refund

The mask was projected to be 10 feet tall on stage at the Qatar Economic Forum this week. The creators of the so-called “Government's Efficiency Ministry” boasted of giving “Usaid in the Wood Chipper,” but found themselves defending humanitarian cuts. Just a few days ago Bill Gates He criticized the world's wealthiest people for “killing the poorest children in the world.”

In a particularly difficult exchange with Bloomberg interviewer Mishal Hussain, the mask was cut. USAID He insisted that if he was at risk by the HIV/AIDS program and in fact the service was refunded, he would “fix it now.”

“First of all, the AIDS medication program, is continuing. So your basic premise is wrong. That's continuing,” Musk said. “It's false. It's wrong. It's wrong.”

But rather than cutting musks to keep the HIV/AIDS program unharmed, global health officials said Doge's efforts have actually hindered work across the world, casting protections for a large crowd from illness to chaos.

Demolition of Doge's USAID will disrupt AIDS services

Before the Doge cuts and the Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid, the US was involved in a wide range of HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programs in dozens of countries. The government has implemented much of its work through Pepfar, a USAID-funded program that has donated more than $110 billion to prevent and treat the virus since the initiative was launched in 2003.

However, since Doge dismantled USAID in January, The future of Pepfar is uncertainand many of its services are at risk. Temporary exemptions from the State Department allow continued funding for certain HIV/AIDS programs, but only those intended to treat people who already live with HIV, pregnant or breastfeeding women.

As a result, many prevention programs, including pre-exposure prophylactic medications or preparations, will be suspended without US funding. Even permitted services, such as testing and treatment, have stopped due to the confusion and confusion caused by Doge's USAID closure. united nations. People who appeared to receive tests or medications often found that no one would give them that, according to UN health authorities.

“We are pleased to announce that we are a former Pepfar employee, Dr. Angeli Achrekar, Deputy Executive Director of the Programme Branch of the Joint United Nations Programme (UNAIDS) for HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and a former Pepfar employee. “Apart from turning on the light switch, all of a sudden these services start up again.”

According to Achrekar, the effects of the cut are almost immediate and could roll back years of progress in the fight against HIV infection. In Botswana, the number of people receiving PREP has fallen by half since last year. The 30,000 people in Mozambique, who received their prep at the end of last year, have recently reached 19,000. In Zimbabwe, the number of people receiving PREPs has decreased from 4,000 to 1,800 over the same time frame. In Nigeria, the 850,000 condoms distributed in December had dropped to 300,000 by February.

“It's a country after the country,” Affleker said.

Miraculous drugs are cast on uncertainty

The cuts to preventive programs have also caused confusion and uncertainty regarding the rollout of the highly anticipated new drug called lenacapivir. The drug, which is being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration, protects patients from HIV infection through one shot every six months. two Separate large-scale trials Across the various populations, it shows that it blocks the risk of getting infected with the virus almost entirely.

“It's nearly 100% effective at stopping new infections,” Achrekar said. “This is the closest vaccine I've had in my HIV reaction,” other researchers said.miracle”.

Pepfar announced late last year that it is partnering with Global Fund, an international organization that funds global health programs to deploy Lenacapivir to at least 2 million people within the next three years. Doge cuts throw potential wrenches on these plans, as drugs fall into the category of preventive services that the Tate division exemption should not be funded.

At the Qatar Economic Forum this week, Musk claimed that the medication programme is ongoing and when he faced the example of lenakapivir, he suggested that the funds be restored.

“Which is not funded? I'll fix it now,” Musk later added:

In response to Mask's comments, Unaids A statement has been issued He said he was encouraged to consider the crisis caused by the suspension of US funding. Mask has made similar pledges about recovering the health programme Doge has cut back on in the past. In February, Musk said efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola were accidentally cancelled, but have since recovered. USAID officials said it was false.

The Global Fund is waiting to see what the Trump administration will do with Pepfer, but they hope to continue with plans for the Lena Capiville, whether the US is involved or not. However, losing Pepfar's partnership means a significant drop in funding and a wide range of PEPFAR connections with organizations that help manage drugs.

Peter Sons, executive director of Global Funds, said: “The degree to which we can continue in our partnership with Pepfar is uncertain.”

Since the exemption was issued on February 1, there has been no clarity or new policies about what the Trump administration plans to do in Pepfer. While US partners working on preventive services have ended their contracts, UNAIDS predicts that Pepfar's treatment and preventive services are suspended completely, it will result in an additional 6.6 million HIV infections by 2029.