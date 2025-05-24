Health
Second confirmed case of measles in Virginia
Health officials said Friday that the second case of measles has been confirmed in Virginia this year.
The Virginia Department of Health said that the recent travel outside the US was a teenager in the northwest region of the state
Health officials have released the next location and time of when and where teens were able to reveal others.
- Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Tuesday between 2:15pm and 5:30pm.
- The Sports Store will be re-enacted on the 1885 Charlottesville Seminole Trail on Tuesdays between 2:40pm and 5pm.
- Goodwill Store and Donation Center, located at 440 Gunder Drive, Charlottesville, from 3:10pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday.
- UVA Health Primary Care Riverside Clinic, 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200, Charlottesville, from 2:00 to 7:10pm on Thursdays.
- UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Division, 1215 Lee Street, Charlottesville, from midnight until 6am on Friday.
April, First measles cases reported in Virginia – Children under the age of 4 who may have exposed others at Fredericksburg and Woodbridge clinics.
Virginia Department of Health “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can easily spread into the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.”
If you have symptoms of measles, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately.
For more information on how to protect yourself from this disease, State Health Department Website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday there were 1,046 confirmed cases of measles.
Only 10 have been confirmed in Texas, where the country's biggest outbreak took the severity between winter and spring There have been a total of 728 cases over the past week.
There are three other Major outbreaks In North America. Something originated in Ontario, Canada 1,795 cases From mid-October to May 20th, 173 cases increased in one week. Another person in Alberta, Canada, has got sick 538 as of Thursday. and Chihuahua Mexico As of Friday there were 1,578 measles cases and three deaths, according to state Department of Health data.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
