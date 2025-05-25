Health officials warn that a customer at Provincetown Restaurant could be exposed to hepatitis A

Health officials are warning customers who have dined at the Red Inn in Provincetown to check for hepatitis A due to the possibility of exposure from restaurant workers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said anyone who eats at a restaurant from April 30th to May 15th should talk to a doctor as soon as possible. Employees who tested positive may have exposed their customers during those dates.

If you believe you are exposed to hepatitis A, your doctor may be able to provide preventive care if you have not developed symptoms within two weeks of exposure. Preventive treatments include hepatitis A immunoglobulin and vaccines.

Anyone under the age of 34 may have been vaccinated because of the illness.

Symptoms of hepatitis

These are symptoms to watch out for, health officials say.

heat

Fatigue

Nausea and loss of appetite

vomiting

diarrhea

jaundice

Symptoms can usually be resolved within two weeks, but severe cases can last for more than 4 to 6 weeks. Anyone with infection is very contagious and can easily spread food and drinks.

If you have hepatitis A, you should thoroughly wash your hands, wrists, between your fingers, between your fingers, before handling food, before using the toilet.

