Health
Health officials warn that a customer at Provincetown Restaurant could be exposed to hepatitis A
Health officials are warning customers who have dined at the Red Inn in Provincetown to check for hepatitis A due to the possibility of exposure from restaurant workers.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said anyone who eats at a restaurant from April 30th to May 15th should talk to a doctor as soon as possible. Employees who tested positive may have exposed their customers during those dates.
If you believe you are exposed to hepatitis A, your doctor may be able to provide preventive care if you have not developed symptoms within two weeks of exposure. Preventive treatments include hepatitis A immunoglobulin and vaccines.
Anyone under the age of 34 may have been vaccinated because of the illness.
Symptoms of hepatitis
These are symptoms to watch out for, health officials say.
- heat
- Fatigue
- Nausea and loss of appetite
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- jaundice
Symptoms can usually be resolved within two weeks, but severe cases can last for more than 4 to 6 weeks. Anyone with infection is very contagious and can easily spread food and drinks.
If you have hepatitis A, you should thoroughly wash your hands, wrists, between your fingers, between your fingers, before handling food, before using the toilet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/hepatitis-a-provincetown-outbreak-massachusetts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gandapur jumps for marshal's dinner on the ground
- Trump tired and suspended arouses fresh panic on the cognitive decline in West Point Graduation
- Tennis Best bets for Sunday 25 May
- Ghotobal Tests: Fernanes, Witnanes, Valez, Garso, Sesko, Myth and Cuba, Mac Al. “
- Trump Administration enrolls Harvard any international student
- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel selected
- President Donald Trump should pronounce the opening address for West Point graduates
- Notorious Cartel Leader with $ 1 million of American bonus on the head killed in Mexico
- Eastern Notes: Treliving, Flyers, Byram
- Jumbo Herentennis places couple in the last day on NCAA Singles & Doubles' Championships
- Trump Greenlights US in Fusion Steel despite the campaign promises to tell an agreement
- Boris Johnson welcomes baby surprise with his Carrie Carrie