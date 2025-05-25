How to prevent mosquitoes in your garden this summer





The Country Living Editor selects each product. You may earn a commission if you purchase through the link. Why trust us? Svetlana Repnitskaya // Getty Images 1 Remove standing water Getty Images Water is still the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. “If you remove all the containers of your property and throw away the water from them, the mosquitoes will be removed,” says Conlon. “It may not always be enough because your neighbors will breed them and they may come to your garden. But if you eliminate breeding around your home, you will reduce the chances of you being bitten.” Uncovered rain barrels, vases, aquariums, aquariums, bird baths, air conditioning drop pans are all Invite mosquito houses. 2 Replenish larval agent dunk Owner of Damien Sanchez DC Mosquito Teamadvises homeowners to use mosquito “dunks,” a small donut-shaped tablet that releases bacteria that kill mosquito larvae. Bacteria are harmless to humans, plants and animals, Sanchez says. Dunks are a good solution for potentially infected areas such as fish ponds, bird baths, and rain barrels, as well as for people with pets and small children. Advertisement – Continue reading below 3 Look for DEET or picaridin by label. For insect repellents designed for skin application, Conlon I recommend it Uses EPA registered sprays, lotions, or liquid repellents containing 25-30% DEET or 15% or more picaridine. Please check the label to confirm the EPA approval of your product. This guarantees full protection for up to 2 hours. (Side note: Repellent lotion takes a little longer than spraying, Conlon points out. NOTE: Before applying bug spray, apply sunscreen (and soak in the skin for 20 minutes). 4 Handle the gear. Getty Images If you are planning a day of hiking or fishing, include insect repellents Clothes and gear in advance. (Not once (Apply permethrin directly to the skin). These types of sprays have been shown to be effective against insect bites, including mites,” says Dr. Lardner. You can also send your favorite camping, outdoors, or training gear to Insect shield To handle it professionally. Their permethrin formula is odorless and lasts 70 washes, protecting them from mosquitoes, mites, chiggers and more. Throw your clothes into the “easy pack” and they do all the work for you. Advertisement – Continue reading below 5 Please wear woven fabric. Getty Images Do not wear mosquito-forming spandex or other lightweight, thin materials. . Instead, choose tightly woven materials such as cotton, denim, nylon, and windbreaker type materials. These are more difficult for bugs to penetrate. Clothes that provide UV protection are usually tightly woven and often protected from insect bites. 6 Stay indoors at dusk and dawn. Getty Images “The majority of mosquitoes that cause problems here in the United States tend to be most common, mainly at dusk and at dusk,” says Conlon. Keep this in mind when mapping summer activities. Advertisement – Continue reading below 7 Be careful of tears on the screen. Getty Images Pesky's skeeters crap and make sure they're big enough to patch the screen-in pouch before it becomes a mosquito paradise. 8 Keeps the scenery clean. Getty Images Steve Farrely, owner of New York-based Scarsdale, says trimmed trees and shrubs improve air circulation at the facility Emerald Tree & Shrub Care Company. The increased airflow would “physically push mosquitoes out of the area and remove the environment in which they thrive,” he explains. Advertisement – Continue reading below 9 Be careful of chemical treatments. Getty Images Those who find it uncomfortable to put repellents or chemicals in their bodies can turn to what mosquitoes have called property treatment programs that involve “applying pesticide residues to the vegetation,” explained Conlon. But he does not tolerate this method. Because it kills not only pests, but other insects that land on plants. “You don't want to spray any pesticides that are scheduled,” he adds. “We are mostly concerned about resistance that occurs with mosquitoes.” 10 Set up the fan for outdoor gatherings. Hosting a Summer Cookout Or a graduation party this year? Provides guests with mosquito relief by setting up fans throughout the outdoor space. “Mosquitoes are poor flyers and generally cannot avoid a hard breeze,” says Conlon. That's why you've never been bitten on a draft day. “Fans are a non-toxic and non-chemical way to remove mosquitoes.” Advertisement – Continue reading below 11 Use a bug zapper. Getty Images Mosquito traps use CO2 and UV rays to attract and catch chewing insects. In other words, you're so obsessed with the blue glow that you can't even think about making a meal from you. Check out our favorites Bug zapper and Indoor mosquito trap. Please see next Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below

