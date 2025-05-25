The US has seen a slight increase in measles incidents this week. This is how reveals at a busy Colorado airport and exposure at Shakira concerts in New Jersey keep public health professionals on their toes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday there were 1,046 confirmed cases of measles. Texas, which had the country's biggest outbreak intensified during the late winter and spring, has only seen 10 more cases in the past week, with a total of 728.

There are three other major outbreaks in North America. Ontario, Canada, saw 1,795 cases occurring from mid-October to May 20, an increase of 173 in a week. Another person in Alberta, Canada, is tired of 538 people as of Thursday. As of Friday, Mexico's Chihuahua state had 1,578 measles cases and three deaths as of Friday, according to state Department of Health data.

Since the outbreak began in the southwestern United States, two primary school children, an epicenter in western Texas and in New Mexico, have died of measles. Everything was not vaccine-connected.

But that outbreak affecting Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma appeared to be “leveling” last week, US Disease Control Incidents Manager Dr. Manisha Patel said on May 15.

Other states with aggressive outbreaks that the CDC defines as three or more related litigation include Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The Indiana outbreak was declared this week.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and is considered to have been excluded from the United States since 2000. This is something else you need to know about measles in the US

On February 21, 2025, Seminole, Texas, signs can be seen outside the Seminole Hospital district, offering measles testing. AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

How many cases of measles are there in Texas?

State health officials said Friday that there were a total of 728 cases in 34 counties, most of which are in West Texas, Texas.

Another person was hospitalized, with a total of 94 people across the outbreak.

State health officials estimate that less than 1% of cases (less than 10) are actively infected. Fifty-six percent of Texas cases are Gaines County, a population of 22,892, and the virus has begun to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has filed 408 lawsuits since late January – just over 1.7% of the county's residents.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his April 3 death in Texas was an eight-year-old child. Local health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died from “what the child doctor described as measles lung failure.” A child who had not been vaccinated without underlying conditions died of measles in Texas in late February. Kennedy said the child was six.

How many cases of measles are there in New Mexico?

New Mexico has added five new measles cases in a total of 78 since May 15th.

Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. There are six cases in Sandoval County, near Albuquerque, three in Eddie County, two in Donana County, and one in Chaves and Curry County.

On March 6, an adult vaccinated died of a measles-related illness. The person did not seek medical care.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma was stable on Friday, bringing a total of 14 confirmations and three lawsuits.

The state health department has not made public which counties have the case.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas has a total of 58 cases in 10 counties in the southwestern part of the state and has two hospitalizations. All but two cases are connected, most of which are in Gray County.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

All Indiana incidents (8) were in Allen County, northeastern part of the state. The county health department said there was no known link to other outbreaks in the incident and there have been no new outbreaks since April 21.

How many cases are there in Michigan?

Michigan has eight confirmed cases of measles, with four connected cases in Montcalm County, the western part of the province, which health officials say is linked to the Ontario outbreak.

How many cases are there in Montana?

Montana has 10 measles cases as of Thursday. The state's only outbreak began in mid-April in southwestern Gallatin County, Montana's first measles incident in 35 years.

Flathead and Hill counties each have one case.

Health officials said there is no known local spread of measles, but noted the outbreaks of nearby Canada, including North Dakota and Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

How many cases are there in North Dakota?

North Dakota, which has not seen measles since 2011, has had up to 19 cases as of Friday. One person is hospitalized.

Cass County, on the east side of the state, has six cases. The rest is located in Williams County, western North Dakota, on the Montana border, and has nothing to do with Cass County.

The state health department said four people diagnosed with measles attended classes while infected at Williston Elementary School, Middle School and High School.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

Ohio was steadily lingering on Thursday with 34 measles incidents and one hospitalization, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That number only includes Ohio residents.

There are two outbreaks in the state. There are 16 cases in Ashtabra County, near Cleveland, with 20-14 of Ohio residents in Knox County, Eastern and Central Ohio, with the rest among visitors.

Allen, Cuyahoga, Holmes and Defiance counties each have one case.

How many cases are there in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania has 15 cases overall in 2025 as of May 16, including international travel-related cases in Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

Eight measles outbreaks in Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania, have remained stable since it began in mid-April.

How many cases are there in Tennessee?

Tennessee had six measles cases as of early May. Health Department spokesman Bill Christian said all cases were in the central part of the state and “at least three of these cases are linked to each other,” but was refused to designate further. The state also did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks or whether the Tennessee outbreak began.

Where do measles appear in the US?

Measles incidents have also been reported in Alaska, California, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Cases and outbreaks in the US are often traced to people who have suffered illnesses overseas. The CDC says more than twice as many measles came from outside the United States compared to last May, and most of them are returning to unvaccinated Americans. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, taking another MMR shot as an adult is harmless if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who were vaccinated with an ineffective vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 should be recalculated at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

Measles is difficult to spread to communities with high vaccination rates due to “school immunity” – over 95%. However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, and death.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

