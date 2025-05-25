Health
Sperm from cancer risk donors used to conceive at least 67 children across Europe | donation of sperm |
At least 67 children were pregnant using male sperm carrying mutations that cause rare cancers. Of these, 10 have been diagnosed with cancer.
Experts have it I warned earlier Of the social and psychological risks of sperm from a single donor used to create numerous children in different countries. The most recent case, including dozens of children born between 2008 and 2015, raises new concerns about the complexity of tracking so many families when serious medical issues are identified.
Dr. Edwige Casper, a biologist at the University of Louen Hospital in France, presented the incident at the annual conference of the European Association of Human Genetics in Milan, said:
“We can't do whole-genome sequencing for every sperm donor. I'm not arguing for that,” she added. “But this is an abnormal spread of genetic diseases. Not everyone has 75 children in Europe.”
It was revealed when two families independently contacted a fertility clinic after they developed cancer that appears to be associated with a rare genetic variant. The European Sperm Bank, which was supplying the sperm, confirmed that a variant of the gene called TP53 was present in some of the donor's sperm.
The rare variant was not known to be cancer-related at the time of its donation in 2008, but it was not detectable using standard screening techniques, and the donor is understood to be healthy. However, analysis by Kasper's lab concluded that the mutation is likely to cause Li-Fraumeni syndrome. This is one of the most severe genetic predispositions to cancer.
Kasper said: “We analyzed the variant using population and patient databases, computer prediction tools, and functional testing results, and concluded that the variant is likely the cause of cancer and that children born from this donor should undergo genetic counseling.”
At the same time, many genetics and pediatric sectors across Europe were investigating their own cases, with 67 children being tested from 46 families in eight European countries. The variant was found in 23 children, of which 10 have been diagnosed with cancer, including cases of leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Children with risk genes are recommended to monitor with regular whole body MRI scans, brain MRI scans, and breast and abdominal ultrasound as adults.
The European Sperm Bank, which applies a global limit of 75 families per sperm donor, said that more than 67 children were pregnant using donor sperm, but the policy is not to check the exact number of children of a particular donor. All related clinics said they had been warned.
Kasper said this is a concern. “Is 67 total? That's a really good question I asked the sperm bank. They didn't want to tell me the denominator of this donor's birth,” she said.
Professor Nicky Hudson of Des Montfort University in Leicester said the incident underscored the complexity of the tasks that can arise when human gametes are shipped across countries and used by a large number of recipients.
“The key issue here relates to many affected children, which is limited if used only in one country according to local restrictions — and the challenge of tracking families that can now cross multiple countries,” Hudson said.
“Though these types of cases have been thankfully rare, we need to consider how to adjust international practices limit the likelihood that this scenario will become more frequent in the future. At the very least, we need a better system to track donor usage and notify recipients of this.”
“We are deeply affected by this incident,” said Julie Pauli Butz, a spokesman for the European Sperm Bank. She said that while the donors have been thoroughly tested, “it's scientifically simply impossible to detect disease-causing mutations in a person's gene pool if they don't know what they're looking for.”
She added: “We welcomed and advocated this several times on the continued dialogue about setting internationally mandated family restrictions, which is also why we actively implemented our own international restrictions for 75 families per donor.”
Sources
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/may/23/sperm-donor-cancer-risk-children-europe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
